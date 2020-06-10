/
desert palms
250 Apartments for rent in Desert Palms, CA📍
Sun City Palm Desert
78802 Kramer Drive
78802 Kramer Drive, Desert Palms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2384 sqft
The Perfect rental! This Sonora floor model with a guest Casita sits on a large lot. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has great features, including the large gourmet kitchen with a great center island.
Sun City Palm Desert
37339 Skycrest Road
37339 Skycrest Road, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1764 sqft
Not available 2019-2020. Now rented from Jan 1, 2020 through April 30 2020. Beautiful Marrakech with 3 Bedrooms or 3rd Bedroom could be used as an Office/Den with a sofa sleeper.
Sun City Palm Desert
78681 Kentia Palm Drive
78681 Kentia Palm Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2156 sqft
Stunning golf course property with water features front and rear. Lovely south facing view of the course and mountains. A beautiful St. Croix model with mediterranean touches throughout.
Sun City Palm Desert
78481 Hampshire Avenue
78481 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
The perfect house for the discerning couple or single. Highly upgraded and well maintained Pasadena model. Classy furnishings throughout.With porcelain plank tile, stainless appliances and freshly painted.
Sun City Palm Desert
35859 Rosemont Drive
35859 Rosemont Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1858 sqft
Montego Model. Tastefully furnished. This immaculate greatroom home has a spacious southwest facing rear yard w/an extended patio, alumawood patio cover & desert landscaping.
Sun City Palm Desert
78172 Kensington Avenue
78172 Kensington Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Due to a health cancellation this property is now available Dec thru March 2020. A golf course Morrocco with a Casita. Great views and nicely appointed. Separate Casita with a full bath and breakfast bar.
Sun City Palm Desert
78370 Willowrich Drive
78370 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
On the golf course. Opal model with views galore. The perfect unit for a single or couple.New tile and carpet.
Sun City Palm Desert
36626 Tallowood Drive
36626 Tallowood Drive, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2859 sqft
A lovely Portofino model on a quiet street. Leased for the 2020 - 2021 season.
Sun City Palm Desert
37550 Eveningside Road
37550 Eveningside Road, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1304 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Waterford. Located a short walk to the Mountain View Clubhouse this home has an east facing rear yard with an extended salt finished patio and lush desert landscaping.
Sun City Palm Desert
78300 Willowrich Drive
78300 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1527 sqft
Available for the Season Jan thru April 2021. Orrefors Plan on the Golf Course with Pool/Spa. Fully furnished, Turnkey home has everything including a GOLF CART.
Sun City Palm Desert
78410 Winsford Circle
78410 Winsford Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1172 sqft
Bright and Super Clean 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathrooms with plenty of sun exposure in backyard. The home is nicely equipped and located in a quiet area very close to shopping, restaurants and quick access to most areas of interest.
Sun City Palm Desert
34773 Staccato Street
34773 Staccato Street, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2859 sqft
A fabulously upgraded and professionally decorated Portofino unit. Seasonal lease for the most discriminating Snowbirds.Leased for the 2020-2021 season.
Sun City Palm Desert
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term.The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950.Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.
Sun City Palm Desert
78936 Spirito Court
78936 Spirito Court, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1946 sqft
SunCity Palm Desert, 55+ Senior Community. Lovely 3b/r, 3ba includg Casita home w/beautiful furnishings & fabulous patio with a covered fireplace sitting area. Pretty entry leads to GreatRm w/family rm, living rm.
Sun City Palm Desert
78715 Yellen Drive
78715 Yellen Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - A 55+ Community -EXPANDED Popular Morocco (2 SUITES+DEN+ 2.
Sun City Palm Desert
37642 Turnberry Isle Drive
37642 Turnberry Isle Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1664 sqft
A Charming St. Martin plan with a Den & Mountain Views! This Home Endorses Tastefully Appointed Interior Spaces which bask in the Natural Light.
Sun City Palm Desert
78823 Palm Tree Avenue
78823 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1664 sqft
Sun City PaLm Desert-Senior Community 55+ - Seasonal or Long Term Lease. Pretty St Maarten. Turnkey Furnished. Great Room w/Fireplace. 2 B/R + Den. Furnished. Newer: Paint, Dishwasher, Carpet, Refrig, Garbage Disposal & Faucets.
Sun City Palm Desert
35225 Staccato Street
35225 Staccato Street, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert-SEASONAL RENTAL -55+ Senior Community. RATES: JAN-APR $3400/mo; MAY-OCT $1600/mo; DEC $3000/mo. NEXT AVAILABLE DATE IS 5/15/20. NOT AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2020. Lovely St. Maarten, well . maintained, turnkey furnished.
Sun City Palm Desert
34766 Blake Drive
34766 Blake Drive, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2065 sqft
$4200 Oct, Nov & Dec 2020, This remodeled & highly upgraded great room Montego w/ Casita is located in the newest section of Sun City Palm Desert, guard gated community & can accommodate 4-6 people.
Sun City Palm Desert
78716 Gorham Lane
78716 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1877 sqft
Available for June thru Sept 2020 and Nov & Dec. for $4200/mo. Beautiful Extended Orrefors home, golf course home updated and expanded. Now Leased, not available for Seasonal rental.
Sun City Palm Desert
36526 Monarch Pass
36526 Monarch Pass, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert 55+ Available October 1, 2020 $2700mo.October $2700 mo.November $2800moDec thru Jan 15 $2900Turnkey Furnished Immaculate St Maartin, Courtyard and private fenced in backyard faces east. Cat or small dog ok.
Sun City Palm Desert
78415 Silver Sage Drive
78415 Silver Sage Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1527 sqft
Available Jan thru Apr 2021 at $3700/mo. Leased Oct. thru Dec 2020. Almost New Furnishings. Exceptional Sun City Palm Desert Rental.
Sun City Palm Desert
78578 Rockwell Circle
78578 Rockwell Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1110 sqft
Located across from an open greenbelt, this charming and updated move in ready Pasadena model is model perfect.
Sun City Palm Desert
78341 Desert Willow Drive
78341 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1045 sqft
+55 WOW! Upgraded Maui model with a South facing backyard! Turnkey furnished with only the best inside & out! Available July 2020 for 2,100 per mo. Also available for long term-1 year-Turnkey! just bring your clothes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Desert Palms rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,350.
Some of the colleges located in the Desert Palms area include College of the Desert. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Desert Palms from include Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Bermuda Dunes, Calimesa, and San Jacinto.
