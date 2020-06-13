153 Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA

AL
Foothills Junction
6 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1023 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Harding
11 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Harding
4 Units Available
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Johnson Ranch
21 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Kaseberg - Kingswood
4 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Olympus Pointe
22 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
850 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
Industrial Area East
2 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Junction West
5 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1468 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1 Unit Available
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.

Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
36 DELANEY COURT
36 Delaney Court, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2454 sqft
This 2001 4 bedroom 3 bath home features granite counters, cherry cabinets with brushed silver hardware. Stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace with mantle. Ceiling fan in Master, sunk in tub. Landscaped front and back yard. Two seperate garages.

Sun City
1 Unit Available
2001 Sycamore Grove Lane
2001 Sycamore Grove Ln, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1845 sqft
Beautiful home located in Roseville in the Oakbriar Gated Community. This 2 story spacious home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
169 Talmont Circle
169 Talmont Circle, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1624 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/mZ4wtwZwo70 This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a great room, and 2 car garage.

Westpark Village
1 Unit Available
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
Over 55 in Roseville - The Club in West Roseville is Del Webbs newest active lifestyle community an age restricted over 55 community. Three bedroom, 2 bath with a huge 3 car garage (2 car tandem).

Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
548 Fifteen Mile Drive
548 Fifteen Mile Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1254 sqft
548 Fifteen Mile Drive Available 07/03/20 West Roseville Highland Reserve, Single Story, Great Room, Gardner - This corner lot has a large living room with dining area, Fireplace, tile kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal,indoor

Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
517 vine way
517 Vine Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 private 1 bedroom near I-80 and downtown Roseville - Property Id: 295456 This is a recently remodeled, very charming, very private unit only 3 other units in the complex, located in Roseville just minutes from I-80 and downtown

Folsom Road
1 Unit Available
165 South Lincoln Street Unit B
165 S Lincoln St, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
165 South Lincoln Street Unit B Available 07/10/20 Central Roseville, 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment, Upper Level - This adorable, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is part of a triplex located in central Roseville.

Median Rent in Roseville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Roseville is $1,359, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,724.
Studio
$1,206
1 Bed
$1,359
2 Beds
$1,724
3+ Beds
$2,504
City GuideRosevilleGreetings future renters of Roseville! We heard you’re on the lookout for the domicile of your dreams in California’s perpetually sunlit Gold Country, and we come bearing some equally sunny news: You’ve come to the right place, because we’ve been setting people up in their Roseville dream pads since the dawn of time (or late 2011, but why split hairs?). Just stick with us, ladies and gents, and you’ll be rubbing elbows with the Sacramento Valley’s finest in a cool California minute…
Boom! Goes Roseville
We suppose it’s safe to say the secret is out: Roseville is a picture-perfect living locale for Sacramento-area residents who appreciate some leg room in their lives. And by now, everybody knows it: In the past ten years, the city’s population has nearly doubled, and city planners estimate the population will surpass 130,000 by the year 2015.

One of the niftier aspects of Roseville is its proximity to Sacramento. Situated just 16 miles to the northeast of downtown Sacramento But Roseville is more than just an extension of its big brother city.

Retail, though, is the real driving force behind Roseville’s economy. The ever-expanding Westfield Galleria and the adjacent Fountains at Roseville shopping center is home to an array of shops, boutiques, specialty stores, and eateries.

Day and Night
You can enjoy a variety of live bands on downtown’s historic Vernon Street each Tuesday night during the summer months or at the Fountains year round. Roseville boasts a plethora of scenic parks, golf courses, rec centers, walking, biking, and hiking trails.

Renting in Roseville
Now, the fun part: Scoping out the digs of your dreams. Before signing the dotted line, though, heed some simple advice to ensure you’re getting the best possible deal out of your new lodgings:

  • Determine your budget: Yeah, we know, this sounds like a nominee for Most Obvious Advice of the Year, but you might be surprised how many renters don’t consider the various X-factors that come into play after signing a lease. At most Roseville properties, utilities aren’t included (although water, sewer, and trash are usually factored into your rent). Also, we highly recommend coughing up an extra $20-$30 a month for renter’s insurance, which protects your precious belongings in case of fire or theft.

  • Don’t rush into anything: Even as Roseville continues to expand, apartments remain available, in part because property owners, not leasers, dominate the city. Renters constitute only 25 percent of residents, and most rental properties have units available year-round. Rent specials pop up constantly so you can afford to shop the market without worrying about your dream pad slipping out of reach.

  • Get yourself a piggy bank: Or a savings account if you prefer. The average apartment in Roseville is less than $1200, and the city’s cost of living index is 12 percentage points lower than the rest of California. Property values have skyrocketed as residents build perpetually bigger homes (the median home value is now nearly $400,000). Fortunately, such lofty mortgage payments are of little concern for leasers.

  • There’s nothing “fine” about the fine print: But you should read it, anyway. Most landlords and apartment managers have nothing to hide and try to be completely open and upfront about rules and regulations (as far as we can tell, anyway!). Still, you should take the time to read your lease carefully before signing it.

The Lay of the Land
A variety of distinct neighborhoods lie within Roseville’s city limits, including:

  • The “Big Spoon” … Northeast Roseville’s Harding neighborhood, aka the “Big Spoon,” is where you’ll find the Fountains and the Galleria. Currently only a thousand or so residents call Harding home, but new apartment complexes are springing up sporadically on the north end and typically rent out for $1500-$2000, depending on size and amenities.

  • Downtown … Suburban sprawl isn’t everybody’s idea of paradise, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck in Roseville. The downtown/Vernon St district offers an urban-flavored alternative to the ‘burbs and is home to a variety of historic buildings, antique shops and eateries. Apartments may cost anywhere from $800 or less for a small 1BR unit to 2 grand or so for something more urbane.

  • Granite Bay … The Granite Bay area on the eastern edge of town is littered with spacious homes with all sorts of modern bells and whistles. If you’re hell-bent on living here, you’ll have to find a freestanding house for rent, as apartments are pretty much nonexistent. You’ll likely have to spend $2000-plus a month to live here.

  • The Best of the Rest … A ton of other high quality ‘hoods can be found in Roseville as well. Maidu in the southeast is a neatly landscaped neighborhood with tons of parks, picnic areas, and trails, while Cirby Side is conveniently situated alongside Highway 80. West Roseville is more rural than the rest of the city but is developing rapidly and houses some of the Roseville’s most affordable rental properties. Foothill Junction is another comfortable, roomy suburb located just outside the downtown area and is another popular living locale. Each area offers different perks and incentives to potential renters so be sure to give them each a good, long look throughout the course of your apartment hunt.

Finally, we’re happy to say, you’re all set to begin your bold and fearless search for the apartment of your dreams. Best of luck, and welcome to Roseville!

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Roseville?
In Roseville, the median rent is $1,206 for a studio, $1,359 for a 1-bedroom, $1,724 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,504 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Roseville, check out our monthly Roseville Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Roseville?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Roseville include Harding, Kaseberg Kingswood, Cirby Side, Johnson Ranch, and Highland Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Roseville?
Some of the colleges located in the Roseville area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and Solano Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Roseville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roseville from include Sacramento, Fairfield, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, and Vacaville.

