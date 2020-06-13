153 Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA📍
We suppose it’s safe to say the secret is out: Roseville is a picture-perfect living locale for Sacramento-area residents who appreciate some leg room in their lives. And by now, everybody knows it: In the past ten years, the city’s population has nearly doubled, and city planners estimate the population will surpass 130,000 by the year 2015.
One of the niftier aspects of Roseville is its proximity to Sacramento. Situated just 16 miles to the northeast of downtown Sacramento But Roseville is more than just an extension of its big brother city.
Retail, though, is the real driving force behind Roseville’s economy. The ever-expanding Westfield Galleria and the adjacent Fountains at Roseville shopping center is home to an array of shops, boutiques, specialty stores, and eateries.
You can enjoy a variety of live bands on downtown’s historic Vernon Street each Tuesday night during the summer months or at the Fountains year round. Roseville boasts a plethora of scenic parks, golf courses, rec centers, walking, biking, and hiking trails.
Now, the fun part: Scoping out the digs of your dreams. Before signing the dotted line, though, heed some simple advice to ensure you’re getting the best possible deal out of your new lodgings:
Determine your budget: Yeah, we know, this sounds like a nominee for Most Obvious Advice of the Year, but you might be surprised how many renters don’t consider the various X-factors that come into play after signing a lease. At most Roseville properties, utilities aren’t included (although water, sewer, and trash are usually factored into your rent). Also, we highly recommend coughing up an extra $20-$30 a month for renter’s insurance, which protects your precious belongings in case of fire or theft.
Don’t rush into anything: Even as Roseville continues to expand, apartments remain available, in part because property owners, not leasers, dominate the city. Renters constitute only 25 percent of residents, and most rental properties have units available year-round. Rent specials pop up constantly so you can afford to shop the market without worrying about your dream pad slipping out of reach.
Get yourself a piggy bank: Or a savings account if you prefer. The average apartment in Roseville is less than $1200, and the city’s cost of living index is 12 percentage points lower than the rest of California. Property values have skyrocketed as residents build perpetually bigger homes (the median home value is now nearly $400,000). Fortunately, such lofty mortgage payments are of little concern for leasers.
There’s nothing “fine” about the fine print: But you should read it, anyway. Most landlords and apartment managers have nothing to hide and try to be completely open and upfront about rules and regulations (as far as we can tell, anyway!). Still, you should take the time to read your lease carefully before signing it.
A variety of distinct neighborhoods lie within Roseville’s city limits, including:
The “Big Spoon” … Northeast Roseville’s Harding neighborhood, aka the “Big Spoon,” is where you’ll find the Fountains and the Galleria. Currently only a thousand or so residents call Harding home, but new apartment complexes are springing up sporadically on the north end and typically rent out for $1500-$2000, depending on size and amenities.
Downtown … Suburban sprawl isn’t everybody’s idea of paradise, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck in Roseville. The downtown/Vernon St district offers an urban-flavored alternative to the ‘burbs and is home to a variety of historic buildings, antique shops and eateries. Apartments may cost anywhere from $800 or less for a small 1BR unit to 2 grand or so for something more urbane.
Granite Bay … The Granite Bay area on the eastern edge of town is littered with spacious homes with all sorts of modern bells and whistles. If you’re hell-bent on living here, you’ll have to find a freestanding house for rent, as apartments are pretty much nonexistent. You’ll likely have to spend $2000-plus a month to live here.
The Best of the Rest … A ton of other high quality ‘hoods can be found in Roseville as well. Maidu in the southeast is a neatly landscaped neighborhood with tons of parks, picnic areas, and trails, while Cirby Side is conveniently situated alongside Highway 80. West Roseville is more rural than the rest of the city but is developing rapidly and houses some of the Roseville’s most affordable rental properties. Foothill Junction is another comfortable, roomy suburb located just outside the downtown area and is another popular living locale. Each area offers different perks and incentives to potential renters so be sure to give them each a good, long look throughout the course of your apartment hunt.
Finally, we’re happy to say, you’re all set to begin your bold and fearless search for the apartment of your dreams. Best of luck, and welcome to Roseville!