12 Apartments for rent in Ukiah, CA📍
Sierra Sunset Village
515 Capps Lane, Ukiah, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
805 sqft
Located in beautiful Ukiah, Sierra Sunset Village Apartments offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind.
599 Plum Street
599 Plum Street, Ukiah, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Updated 4 bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home includes a detached work space in back! - Newly updated with vinyl plank flooring and paint! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathooms Large living and dining area with a great flow to the kitchen Covered back patio with a
206 Main Circle
206 Main Circle, Ukiah, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Fully equipped 2 bd.
108 S. Bush St.
108 South Bush Street, Ukiah, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Cozy 2 bd. home on a westside corner lot; walk downtown! - ***APPROVAL PENDING*** Please contact management office for additional information.
Results within 10 miles of Ukiah
1025 RD N KINGS
1025 Road N, Redwood Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,250
1039 sqft
740 RD N KINGS
740 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
600 sqft
625 RD N Kings
625 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
560 RD N KINGS
560 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
1800 sqft
750 RD N KINGS
750 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
664 sqft
930 RD N TIGERTAIL
930 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$21,000
7980 sqft
725 RD N FOOTHILL
725 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
8 Bedrooms
$35,000
10064 sqft
132 RD N CARSON
132 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
430 sqft
