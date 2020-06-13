Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Ukiah, CA

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Sierra Sunset Village
515 Capps Lane, Ukiah, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
805 sqft
Located in beautiful Ukiah, Sierra Sunset Village Apartments offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
599 Plum Street
599 Plum Street, Ukiah, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Updated 4 bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home includes a detached work space in back! - Newly updated with vinyl plank flooring and paint! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathooms Large living and dining area with a great flow to the kitchen Covered back patio with a

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Main Circle
206 Main Circle, Ukiah, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Fully equipped 2 bd.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
108 S. Bush St.
108 South Bush Street, Ukiah, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Cozy 2 bd. home on a westside corner lot; walk downtown! - ***APPROVAL PENDING*** Please contact management office for additional information.
Results within 10 miles of Ukiah

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1025 RD N KINGS
1025 Road N, Redwood Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,250
1039 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1025 RD N KINGS in Redwood Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
740 RD N KINGS
740 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 740 RD N KINGS in Mendocino County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
625 RD N Kings
625 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 625 RD N Kings in Mendocino County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
560 RD N KINGS
560 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 560 RD N KINGS in Mendocino County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
750 RD N KINGS
750 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 750 RD N KINGS in Mendocino County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
930 RD N TIGERTAIL
930 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$21,000
7980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 930 RD N TIGERTAIL in Mendocino County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
725 RD N FOOTHILL
725 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
8 Bedrooms
$35,000
10064 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 725 RD N FOOTHILL in Mendocino County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
132 RD N CARSON
132 Road N, Mendocino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
430 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132 RD N CARSON in Mendocino County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ukiah?
The average rent price for Ukiah rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ukiah?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ukiah from include Santa Rosa, Guerneville, Larkfield-Wikiup, Clearlake Riviera, and Lakeport.

