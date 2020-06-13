/
Arden-Arcade
172 Apartments for rent in Arden-Arcade, CA
Woodside
9 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northrup
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northrup
9 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,215
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sierra Oaks
6 Units Available
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
745 sqft
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Encina
7 Units Available
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated residential community with multiple apartment and townhome floor plans. Nestled in Arden-Arcade, just 20 minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and business center for residents.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Encina
4 Units Available
Courtyard at Artisan Square
1503 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A nice mixture of beauty and comfort, these units offer easy access to I-80 and Hwy 50, restaurants, Sac State University, and more. Units provide quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Arden Oaks
1 Unit Available
3810 Random Ln
3810 Random Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5288 sqft
Grand Ranch Style Home in Prestigious Arden Oaks! Freshly updated with new carpet & paint. Hardwood floors, Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with granite counter & center island. Multi-generational open floor plan with separate living spaces.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
5001 Jefferson Lane
5001 Jefferson Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Mira Loma
1 Unit Available
3624 Mulholland Way
3624 Mulholland Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
1880 sqft
This great home features a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge, gas range, and microwave all included. Central heat and air.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Mariemont - Gordon Heights
1 Unit Available
4389 Fair Oaks Boulevard
4389 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Gigantic 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom cottage style patio home which has been updated with newer plush modern flooring, all appliances included, faux wood blinds and warm designer paint.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marconi North
1 Unit Available
3001 Marconi Avenue
3001 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1415 sqft
3001 Marconi Avenue Available 06/17/20 Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arden Manor
1 Unit Available
1317 Rushden Dr
1317 Rushden Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1281 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento. 1317 Rushden Dr is close to Easter Seals Work Center, Sinbad Market & Bakery, Thomas Edison Language Institute, General Davie Jr.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Encina
1 Unit Available
1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18
1326 Oak Terrace Court, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1066 sqft
Move-in special! 1st full month's rent-free with a 13 months lease! Tastefully updated & Remodeled upstairs unit w/2 balconies. Open and Airy floor plan; Living room w/Cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northrup
1 Unit Available
1019 Dornajo Way #263
1019 Dornajo Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
968 sqft
1019 Dornajo Way #263 Available 07/09/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4812931)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marconi South
1 Unit Available
2950 Marconi Ave #201
2950 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Very Nice 1 bedroom! $1125 - This very nice upstairs corner unit has central heat and air, kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, new carpet and paint throughout, large bedroom with walk in closet, private balcony,
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra Oaks
1 Unit Available
3000 American River Drive
3000 American River Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2681 sqft
Gorgeous Sierra Oaks 4 Bedroom 3 Bath! - A grand home featuring 4 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms with many upgrades and very large backyard. Truly a must see. Minutes to HW 50.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Del Paso Manor
1 Unit Available
3910 El Camino Ave
3910 El Camino Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Great Two Bedroom that Shows Pride of Ownership - This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex has it all from beautiful wood flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of cabinet space in large kitchen with nook.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arden Park Vista
1 Unit Available
671 El Encino Way
671 El Encino Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1554 sqft
671 El Encino Way - Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with Den or Office Space. Rustic Style home. Located near the American River, Watt Ave and Fair Oaks Blvd. This home requires a one-year lease.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Northrup
1 Unit Available
900 Bell Street - 1
900 Bell St, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Large and recently updated duplex in central location. Spacious living room with laminate flooring. Kitchen overlooks a large dining room with a slider to the backyard. Good size bedrooms. Nice backyard with covered patio. 1 car attached garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Arcade Village
1 Unit Available
4029 Hancock Drive
4029 Hancock Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1889 sqft
Beautiful corner lot home with a spacious backyard. Upgraded details throughout the home including crown molding, new carpet, whole house fan and more. Chef's entertaining kitchen with 2 wine fridges, a prep sink, and a gas stove.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2400 Northrop Avenue
2400 Northrop Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2402 Northrop Avenue
2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Arden-Arcade rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Arden-Arcade include Greenwood, Northrup, Woodside, Encina, and Del Paso Manor.
Some of the colleges located in the Arden-Arcade area include California State University-Sacramento, Los Medanos College, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, and Sierra College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arden-Arcade from include Sacramento, Roseville, Fairfield, Elk Grove, and Citrus Heights.
