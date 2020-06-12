/
/
eureka
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
19 Apartments for rent in Eureka, CA📍
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
2836 S Street
2836 S Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2836 S Street Available 06/25/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! This spacious pet-friendly home is in a wooded area! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
3533 M Street
3533 M Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD June - Cozy up by the fireplace in this large, open Mid-Century Modern home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
214 E Street
214 E St, Eureka, CA
Studio
$1,000
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE TBD June - Old Town Storefront next to Ramone's Cafe and Irish Shop - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
2220 California ST
2220 California Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1200 sqft
Nicely updated 3 / 1 house, washer / dryer, garage - This nicely updated Victorian Farmhouse has fresh paint, newer carpet, newer light fixtures, newer window coverings and updated kitchen with gas range & dishwasher.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
328 Second Street
328 2nd St, Eureka, CA
Studio
$1,100
1075 sqft
Storefront in the heart of Historic Old Town with Historic flair and large bright windows!! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
2523 S St
2523 S Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2004 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD August - Warm up by the fireplace in this spacious home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
3559 Union ST
3559 Union Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1064 sqft
3559 Union ST Available 08/15/20 Lovely 3/1 house with gated entry, 2 car attached garage - This updated home has a gated entry for privacy and security. Attached 2 car garage with direct access into the house.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
1253 East Avenue
1253 East Avenue, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
1253 East Avenue Available 04/14/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! Pet-friendly home with a deck overlooking the greenbelt! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
Results within 1 mile of Eureka
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
1836 Circle Dr.
1836 Circle Drive, Myrtletown, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD Late June - July - This pet-friendly home has an extra large fenced backyard with a patio! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
2398 Lincoln Ave
2398 Lincoln Avenue, Fairhaven, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
978 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD July - Pet-friendly home close to the beach with a fully fenced yard! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
1 of 52
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cutten
1 Unit Available
1511 Erin CT
1511 Erin Court, Cutten, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
1511 Erin CT Available 06/20/20 Excellent Cutten location on quiet lane; 3 /2 house with office/ 2 car garage - Excellent location down quiet lane in Eureka off Campton.
Results within 5 miles of Eureka
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2034 Frederick Avenue
2034 Frederick Avenue, Arcata, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
2034 Frederick Avenue Available 06/20/20 Large 5 Bedroom House in Arcata! - Great home in Arcata! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large living room with a large family room, Laundry room, storage room and 2 separate water heaters and forced air heaters so
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2187 Wisteria Way
2187 Wisteria Way, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Arcata House - House includes: stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, single car garage, and large fenced yard. tenant to maintain yard, walking distance to HSU, shopping and on a bus line. also located next to small park.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific
1 Unit Available
1235 Spear Ave
1235 Spear Avenue, Arcata, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
1235 Spear Ave - Unit A Available 06/17/20 4 bedroom house in Arcata, near HSU - Close to HSU in Arcata. Cute house with 4 bedrooms, nice shared back yard. Lots of storage space. Month-to-month tenancy.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2550 Alliance Road
2550 Alliance Road, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Arcata House - House includes: stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, and single car garage. Cats considered with $500.00 pet deposit. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure. We have posted a tour video to view before applying.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
955 Spring Street
955 Spring Street, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Arcata House - Spacious house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, hardwood floors living room with fireplace, dining room, double car garage, washer and dryer, and fenced yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
740 Park Avenue
740 Park Avenue, Humboldt County, CA
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
Bedroom for Rent in the Arcata Zen Group House! - One Bedroom for rent in the Arcata Zen Group House located next to the Arcata Forest! This house is well manicured, with lots of tress and gardens, the house is two levels.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2110 Frederick Avenue
2110 Frederick Avenue, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Arcata House - Large house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, fireplace, fresh paint, laundry hookups, double car garage with opener, and tenant to maintain large yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure.
Results within 10 miles of Eureka
1 of 20
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Pacific
1 Unit Available
4531 Valley West Blvd
4531 Valley West Boulevard, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Eureka rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eureka from include Arcata.