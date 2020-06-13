Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

134 Apartments for rent in Upland, CA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13
$
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12
20 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1003 sqft
Upland apartment with easy access to I-10 and Rte. 210. Pet-friendly community offers onsite swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi and playground. Recently renovated apartments feature private patio, granite countertops, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Country Club Apartments feature beautiful apartment homes with breathtaking views along a tree lined street. Our quaint community includes private courtyards, complete with gas-powered barbeques and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
865 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Mountain Crest Apartments
1481 W 7th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mountain Crest Apartments in the city of Upland is a gated community, complete with two, beautiful, spacious courtyards that maintain a variety of lush landscaping. Residents can relax in the swimming pool and lounge areas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
$
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
The Oaks Apartments
1265 E 9th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with landscaping and mountain views. Community has a pool and spa, fitness center, and BBQ/picnic area. Units feature air conditioners, high ceilings, patio/balcony and skylight.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
North Upland Terrace Apartments
1460 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
16 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments bordering Cabrillo Park. Pet-friendly community with pool and hot tub. Well-appointed apartments feature full kitchens and 24-hour maintenance program. Smoke-free community. On-site laundry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1041 East Washington Boulevard
1041 East Washington Boulevard, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
912 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a beautiful one story three bedroom one bath vintage home in Upland. Situated on a large lot with alley access, no garage but there is a shed. Washer dryer and refrigerator are not warrantied.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
920 Raymond St
920 Raymond Street, Upland, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Upland! - Beautiful recently remodeled 2 story home in a good neighborhood of Upland features 5 beds (1 bed downstairs), 2 baths, 1,900 sqft. 2-car garage. Vaulted ceiling, spacious living room and family room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1551 N Poconos Cir
1551 Poconos Circle, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1844 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Remodeled House For Rent in Gated and Private Upland Community - Gated private community. New paint, new tile, new carpet. Central Air. Formal living room and separate family room with a fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1328 Primrose #1
1328 Primrose Street, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
810 sqft
1328 Primrose #1 Available 06/14/20 1 STORY CONDO - Nice 1 story condo with nobody above you. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This unit has a 1 car carport in the back of the building with minimal storage. Laminate floors in living room and hall.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1685 Maywood Ave
1685 Maywood Avenue, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1862 sqft
North Upland, Single Story 3 Bed 2 Bath House for Lease - This beautiful corner lot, single story home has upgraded bathrooms, granite countertops, 2 fireplaces, 2 walk-in closets in the master suite and fresh paint in all the bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
968 W. 7th St., 24
968 West 7th Street, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
594 sqft
Large community with garages for rent, limited free covered parking and off- street parking lot. On-site Resident manager and maintenance. Select units have patios.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
349 Cardinal Lane
349 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1641 sqft
UPGRADED NEWER HOME located in a very convenient location!! Walking distance to Claremont 5 Colleges, Metro link, restaurants. Close to Montclair mall, Target, gym, 210 / 10 Freeways, shops and many more.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2255 wisteria
2255 Wisteria Avenue, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1910 sqft
Great home in North Upland! Spacious living room with high ceilings and fire place. Dining room next to the kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, newer counter tops and breakfast nook.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1077 Venice Way
1077 Venice Way, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1670 sqft
Beautiful two story condo with lots of upgrades through-out including window shutters, wood flooring, granite kitchen and more. .. Corner unit with view of the pool area. Walking distance to shops and schools. Near FWYs 10 & 210

1 of 5

Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
1771 Pitassi Way
1771 Pitassi Way, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3714 sqft
A Beautiful Executive Home in the highly sought after known as The Colonies Community. Centered near one of Uplands newly built shopping centers with choices of various well known restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1408 W 14th St
1408 14th Street, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1666 sqft
1408 W 14th STREET UPLAND 91786 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely home is ready for you to enjoy! This single story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 1666 square feet of living space. It is located in a very beatiful area of the Upland .

Median Rent in Upland

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Upland is $1,513, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,916.
Studio
$1,267
1 Bed
$1,513
2 Beds
$1,916
3+ Beds
$2,651
City GuideUpland
Los Angeles has a lot of bedroom communities and, while it’s not exactly the Lincoln bedroom, Upland is one of the prettiest. Sitting just a smidge over 30 miles from La-La Land, residents are within spitting distance of the king of So Cal’s commerce and culture (hush up East Coasters).

Located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, Upland began life as an orange grove, as did much of Southern Cali. Since then, it’s grown into a city that may not be the best little city in the world, but it sure does feel like it to an awful lot of its residents. It’s generally at the top of the list of best places to live in San Bernardino County. With a vacancy rate of 8.3 percent (lower than the national average) you should still be able to slip into something quite comfortable in Upland.

So, you want the real skinny on this L.A. ‘burb? I think once you hear what it has to offer, you’ll wanna set down roots in the rich agri-soil of Upland, CA.

Having trouble with Craigslist Upland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Upland Neighborhoods

Wherever you choose to live in Upland you won’t be far from a park, so it’s a dandy town for outdoorsy types or those with pets that needs lots of exercise.

The operative word when apartment hunting in Upland, CA is “Foothill.” Actually, Foothill is more than a word, it’s a street -- in the northern part of town -- and you may want to stay north of it, and west of Campus, at least according to Uplanders in the know.

Keep in mind that the apartments with lower rents go quickly and don’t come on the market very often. Plan on spending from the middle of the listed range to the upper range. But officially? The median rent for an Upland apartment is $1,142 a month.

Downtown

Charming is a good word to describe downtown Upland. The historic heart of this little city, while not as robust as surrounding cities, still offers plenty of stuff for residents to do: antique stores, restaurants and a weekly farmer’s market – that doesn’t allow dogs (Fido says “Up yours, Upland" to that restriction) during spring and summer. You know how in many cities you wouldn’t dare live downtown? Upland is different -- a mostly middle class area except for the northwest corner, which is more expensive. Apartments in the northern and western parts of the downtown neighborhood were built in the 1950s and 60s while those in central downtown tend to be a little newer. Rents here will run you between $800 and $1,500 a month.

Los Olivos

Just north of Foothill and east of Euclid, the Los Olivos ‘hood offers lots of tree-lined streets and plenty of conveniences. Most of the apartment complexes here are low-rise but the units are larger than in other parts of town. You’ll have the best luck if you apartment hunt around the area of N. Campus Avenue. Rents in the Los Olivos neighborhood range between $600 and $1100 a month.

North Ontario

Between the 10 and Arrow Highway, east of San Antonio Avenue, sits the North Ontario neighborhood where you can snag a crib for between $800 and $1250 a month. Most of the apartment complexes are located along the northern border of the ‘hood but you’ll also find a few right off the 10, making it a snap to commute.

North Upland

That part of Upland that is bordered on the east by Rancho Cucamonga and on the west by Claremont is known as North Upland. Most of the area lies south of Foothill but you’ll find pockets that are quite livable, with apartment complexes in residential areas. It’s a neighborhood full of diversity of both peeps and rents: $500 to $3,000.

North of Foothill

Go north of the North Upland neighborhood and you’ll be in what is known as North of Foothill. Although there is more wealth here, rents run about the same as in North Upland. Maybe a smidge more.

South of Foothill

If you need a bigger pad, this is your place. There are lots of complexes with larger units in the southern part of the South of Foothill area, where it borders Rancho Cucamonga, around Baker and 6th St. Check out the area north of W. 4th street near Montclair, too. Plan on spending $600 to $1,450 on rent in the South of Foothill neighborhood.

Upland Palms

You might want to check out the Upland Palms area if you plan on attending Pomona College in Claremont. Located in the southwest part of town, it’s a bit pricier but, hey, you’ll spend less on gas to get to classes every day and the apartments are big enough to share – you can set up sort of a mini dorm. Just don’t tell the landlord – or about your two St. Bernards. Rents in Upland Palms run between $1000 and $1,100.

Getting Around

This is one So Cal city where you really don’t need a car unless you like to take weekend jaunts to the beach or mountains.

If you don’t own a car and don’t feel like slippin’ your chevrolegs into shoedebakers to get around, you’ll be ecstatic to hear about Upland’s transportation alternatives.

Upland is home to a Metrolink rail station where you can catch a choo-choo to L.A. and beyond. It’ll put you at Cal State L.A. in 45 minutes and downtown L.A. in a bit over an hour. Not a bad way to commute to work and the round trip fares are less than what it would cost you to drive.

Then there’s the OmniTrans bus system that runs mostly north to south in Upland.

The Folks

Like most California cities, Upland took a hit during the recession, with unemployment rising to around 9.5 percent. That rate’s falling, but slowly. That said, Uplanders that do have jobs make more, on average, than the residents of most other California cities.

Lest you get the impression I work for the Upland Chamber of Commerce or something, here’s a tidbit for your “cons” list: The smog tends to settle here and on some days the air is pretty bad. Upland’s air quality is listed as significantly worse than the U.S. Average.

Of unofficial note, the town name sounds like a prision colony in an alien movie. Again, that's unofficial.

Oh, one other thing you might want to know: Uplanders lean a bit more to the right than other Californians. Not quite as far to the right as folks in Huntington Beach, but this ain’t no Berkeley either.

There ya go. Upland, California where, up until you decided to call it your own, it had a population of 73,732. Now see what you’ve done? They gotta change that Welcome to Upland sign. Causing trouble already. Sheesh.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Upland?
In Upland, the median rent is $1,267 for a studio, $1,513 for a 1-bedroom, $1,916 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,651 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Upland, check out our monthly Upland Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Upland?
Some of the colleges located in the Upland area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Upland?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Upland from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

