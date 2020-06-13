Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Davis, CA

South Davis
East Davis
Central Davis
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Davis
6 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Davis
6 Units Available
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Davis
7 Units Available
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
800 sqft
Get half off your security deposit and $250 off your move in costs with approved credit! Please contact our leasing office for all the details! Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Davis Manor
5 Units Available
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Davis
19 Units Available
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located within the desirable south area which is minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,675
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Davis
11 Units Available
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
11 Units Available
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
4100 Chiles Rd
4100 Chiles Road, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,492
300 sqft
Room is furnished, comes with Free Cable TV , Free Wi-Fi , Free Utility , limited room service , Free pool access and Free Gym pass. Call For Special discounts for AARP, Students , Government, UC Davis Staff, Military .

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
1502 Drake Drive
1502 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New on market.... 2 bedroom unit in four-plex complex on Drake Drive. Updated with laminate floors. Available September 5, 2020 Rent $1695 Security Deposit $2000 Water,sewer and trash included in rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Downtown Davis
1 Unit Available
321 I Street
321 I St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
524 sqft
Newly built detached one bedroom one bath home in downtown Davis. Walking distance to UC Davis. In-unit W/D. One reserved parking spot. Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2322 Muir Woods Place
2322 Muir Woods Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
988 sqft
West Davis cozy cul-de-sac home with laminate floors through much of the home. Large bedroom closets. Serene peaceful location near walking trails. Washer and dryer are included. No garage, but the home does have a covered carport.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2712 Ottowa Avenue
2712 Ottowa Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1062 sqft
West Davis Charmer. 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths, located on a corner lot with wrap around yards and private courtyard. Very well maintained with newly painted fence and interior. Spacious living room with fireplace and a larger kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
205 Ipanema Place
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library, public swimming pool, and public tennis courts.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
842 Eureka Avenue
842 Eureka Avenue, Davis, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,400
2142 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Six bedroom home and two bathroom home in central Davis close to UC Davis Campus. Large yard with a relaxing outdoor deck. Lots of natural light Available August Security deposit $5000 Pets negotiable.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
1255 Farragut Circle
1255 Farragut Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1837 sqft
*** NO FALL INQUIRIES PLEASE *** THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR June 2020 AND CANNOT BE HELD THROUGH SEPTEMBER*** Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in Davis. Brand new flooring throughout, carpets and LVP. New Microwave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
1311 Drake Drive
1311 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
This three bedroom and two bathroom condo is biking distance to UC Davis and walking distance to various shopping. Available end of September. Shared washer & dryer. One reserved parking spot.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Downtown Davis
1 Unit Available
231 3rd Street
231 3rd Street, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
650 sqft
Great location in the heart of Downtown Davis only one block from campus. Completely renovated a must-see! One bedroom and one bath apartment. Pictures are of a similar unit. Available June 4th, 2020. Rent $1860 Security Deposit $2300 No pets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
1301 F St
1301 F Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bed duplex in the heart of Davis - This cute and clean 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Davis walking distance to Rainbow park and Down town.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1214 Colgate Dr
1214 Colgate Drive, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1533 sqft
1214 Colgate Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus room Steps away from DownTown Davis! - This is a Great opportunity to live in a 4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to downtown Davis and a short bike ride to UC Davis.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
88 College Park
88 College Park, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2600 sqft
88 College Park Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT. - **This house is shared with one other occupant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
621 Villanova Dr
621 Villanova Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1311 sqft
Short Term Lease- Newly Remodled - 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath- $2200 Washer and Dryer, Brand New Central Heat and Air Available for month to month lease- for approx. 6 months Owner is selling property No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785910)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1901 Donner Ave #4
1901 Donner Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
903 sqft
1901 Donner Ave #4 Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs 4-Plex unit - Available June 15th. This is a great Upstairs 2 Beds /1 Bath with a shared garage.

Median Rent in Davis

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Davis is $1,392, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,753.
Studio
$1,174
1 Bed
$1,392
2 Beds
$1,753
3+ Beds
$2,549
City GuideDavis
The City That Davis Built

Long ago, there was Davisville, a farm town about 15 miles west of Sacramento and 75 miles east of San Francisco. Jerome C. Davis saw potential in this little slice of agricultural heaven and it really is no wonder why. The area is naturally flat as a field and the climate is predictably Mediterranean; dry warm summers followed by cool rainy winters. This pleasant environment has lead to the rise of a Davis icon: the bicycle.

“Most Bicycle Friendly City in the World”

At its biggest, Davis is about 6 miles wide. Given this, it's a bit surprising that there are over 95 miles of bicycle paths running in and around town. Since the 1960s the city has planned its development around the cyclist as number one commuter (not many towns can say that!). The result... all you need to get around Davis is your trusty two-wheel.

Physical activity not for you? Still got those training wheels? Don’t worry, Davis hasn’t excommunicated standard transportation. Unitrans and Yolobus offer bus routes around town and out to neighboring cities. There is an Amtrak station in downtown. And you can still drive your car, just be prepared to share the road with cyclists and hunt for parking. Be wary of parking signs and time restraints, especially when parking closer to and downtown.

Let's ride our bikes through Davis!

One look at the map will tell you that the city of Davis is smaller than many neighborhoods in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles. But there is a sense of quality that is valued here, over size. While Davis offers a premium of housing that will make big city people feel like they warped into Pleasantville, there are still considerations to make based on lifestyle preferences. Let’s hop on our bikes and see the city from the street (“ring ring” from my bike bell), follow me!

First stop - South Davis

To the south of the 80 freeway you will find some nice new apartments. There is a level of calm in South Davis. There is also a nearby shopping center. As we go further east, while staying below the 80, we run into El Macero golf course and the surrounding community.

Lets cross the 80 – East Davis

Now we are riding through the neighborhoods east of L street and above the 80 freeway. Most of the properties around here are older homes with apartments scattered throughout. As we peddle to the north east our bike path leads to Wildhorse golf course (we'll get to the Frisbee golf courses soon). This is an area full of newer homes. Now let’s start heading west and stop for a bite to eat at my favorite spot for a sandwich, the Nugget grocery store. They got the best deli in town.

Peddle up – North Davis

Ready to peddle up? Don’t worry, there aren’t any hills in Davis! We are going to ride through the neighborhood east of L street all the way to the 113 while staying above 14th Street. North Davis is pretty evenly split between houses and apartments. Most of them are a little on the older side. Another perk about the north - they have a comprehensive shopping center.

Cross the 113 – West Davis

Let’s head across the 113 to west Davis. We will pass the Sutter Davis hospital. The west has a mix of houses and apartments, old and new.

Cruising Downtown

Now we’re peddling east of the 113, south of 14th, and west of L street. Downtown has the look and feel of a boutique country town. It’s clean and full of small businesses, coffee shops, and restaurants. At night you will find it offers a stimulating assortment of bars. The eastern portion of downtown has food, boutiques, shops, and some housing all bundled together. Let’s stop at Manna Korean Restaurant (Bulgogi! Bulgogi!). I think I will hang out here for a while. Why don’t you keep reading about Davis and plan your own bike ride through town?

Fitting In and Finding Culture

A large Farmers Market is held on Wednesday evening and Saturday mornings in Downtown – just 1/10th of a mile from Barefoot Studio. Perhaps the biggest celebration is the annual Picnic Day (held on the third Saturday each April) that consumes the entire Davis Community. You can expect a full blown parade, battle of the bands, Dachshund racing (yeah, you read that right.), lots of eating, drinking, and fun times. The Mondovi Center hosts internationally renowned acts throughout the year. Finally, the Whole Earth Festival is a large waste free and sustainable event which has been entertaining citizens for decades.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Davis?
In Davis, the median rent is $1,174 for a studio, $1,392 for a 1-bedroom, $1,753 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,549 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Davis, check out our monthly Davis Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Davis?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Davis include South Davis, East Davis, and Central Davis.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Davis?
Some of the colleges located in the Davis area include California State University-Sacramento, California State University Maritime Academy, Diablo Valley College, Mills College, and Samuel Merritt University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Davis?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Davis from include Sacramento, Oakland, Concord, Roseville, and Walnut Creek.

