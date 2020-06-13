62 Apartments for rent in Davis, CA

“Most Bicycle Friendly City in the World”

At its biggest, Davis is about 6 miles wide. Given this, it's a bit surprising that there are over 95 miles of bicycle paths running in and around town. Since the 1960s the city has planned its development around the cyclist as number one commuter (not many towns can say that!). The result... all you need to get around Davis is your trusty two-wheel.

Physical activity not for you? Still got those training wheels? Don’t worry, Davis hasn’t excommunicated standard transportation. Unitrans and Yolobus offer bus routes around town and out to neighboring cities. There is an Amtrak station in downtown. And you can still drive your car, just be prepared to share the road with cyclists and hunt for parking. Be wary of parking signs and time restraints, especially when parking closer to and downtown.