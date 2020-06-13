214 Apartments for rent in San Pablo, CA

Greetings, ladies and gents, and welcome to your San Pablo, California apartment hunting headquarters! Located in Contra Costa County, one mile north of Richmond and 11 from big sister Oakland, San Pablo lays claim to some of the most affordable rental properties in the Bay Area. Are you looking to land the apartment of your dreams in San Pablo? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this nifty little apartment guide beholds the perfect San Pablo, California rental...

Life in San Pablo Apartments in San Pablo run the gamut from cheap to luxurious, giving a variety of options. You’ll be glad to know you can find a plethora of quality one bedroom rentals and studio apartments for rent in the $800 - $900 range. Spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury apartments in San Pablo usually cost $1,300 or more and come equipped with dynamite amenities, including in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, fireplaces, and complementary Wi-Fi. Waiting lists are extremely rare, and move-in specials pop up frequently. So, feel free to shop the market leisurely before signing the dotted line on an apartment lease. Boasting a variety of outdoors attractions, tourist hotspots, historic sites and museums, and unique eateries, San Pablo is a city that has much more going for it than super sweet apartment rental deals. Factor in easy access to the rest of the Bay Area's legit public transportation system, and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to feel right at home in San Pablo! Best of luck and happy hunting!