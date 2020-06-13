214 Apartments for rent in San Pablo, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
San Pablo
5 Units Available
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
3430 San Pablo Dam Road
3430 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo. This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
5446 Shasta Avenue
5446 Shasta Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious, newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in easy commuter location - Living is easy in this updated 2/1 San Pablo apartment with a 900-square foot floor plan that encompasses a light, bright and airy living room, upgraded kitchen with

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2341 Market Ave #11
2341 Market Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bedroom Apartment in San Pablo - This 2 Bedroom apartment features: 1. Tile and Carpeted Floors 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Granite Counters 3. Refrigerator & Stove/Oven Included 4. Laundry On-Site 5.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2031 Market Street Unit 116
2031 Market Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
691 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Chic, furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished), 1 bath condo home property rental located in San Pablo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2101 California Avenue
2101 California Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
Completely remodeled and beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex upstairs unit. Everything is new including walls, doors, fixtures, lighting, appliances, counter tops, bathrooms, windows, paint, etc. New plumbing and electrical updates.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
13700 San Pablo
13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,580
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belding Woods
1 Unit Available
1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801
1905 Esmond Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf5e8a6da2872df7377976 1905 Esmond Avenue is a stunningly remodeled home nestled in an expansive 5000 sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iron Triangle
1 Unit Available
510 Barrett Ave
510 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
500 sqft
Fresh Remodel! 1 block to Kaiser. - Property Id: 291733 Your new home awaits you! A recent update included hardwood floors, and granite countertops.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2868 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA, US, 94806
2868 Hilltop Mall Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1906 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecae36b489f096adab7c784 Convinient. Walk to Hilltop mall. Transfer bay bus. At least 1 year or longer (RLNE5816391)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmede-Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2813 Loyola Avenue
2813 Loyola Drive, Richmond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
6072 Monterey Ave
6072 Monterey Avenue, East Richmond Heights, CA
Studio
$1,476
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Private Studio Flat with Bay Views - Located in the East Richmond Hills. This cute and cozy flat offers an open floor plan and partial views of SF Bay Views No Pets Allowed (RLNE5612031)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
638 36th St
638 36th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1526 sqft
Well Maintained Single Story Home in East Richmond - 3 bedrooms,1 full bath & 1 quarter bath with impeccable carpet throughout, living room, dining room, & bedrooms, electric stove, washer/dryer hookups in designated laundry room, low maintenance

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
East Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
6334 Kensington Avenue
6334 Kensington Avenue, East Richmond Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6334 Kensington Avenue in East Richmond Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bay Side
3 Units Available
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,370
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1142 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,404
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,936
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Iron Triangle
1 Unit Available
172 9th St
172 9th Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
650 sqft
Remodeled 1bedroom 1 Bath apartment. New appliances, New flooring, New paint. Tenant parking lot. Garbage paid by the Owner. Tenant responsible for Ebmud/ Pge/Internet/Cable. NO PETS/ NO SMOKING. Month to Month Lease.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
3823 Waller Avenue
3823 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
600 sqft
This well-maintained unit has fresh paint updated bathroom, new mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with new appliances, and open living room. Tile floors in living room and cherry laminate in bedrooms.

Median Rent in San Pablo

Last updated Sep. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Pablo is $1,807, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,271.
Studio
$1,471
1 Bed
$1,807
2 Beds
$2,271
3+ Beds
$3,055
City GuideSan Pablo
Greetings, ladies and gents, and welcome to your San Pablo, California apartment hunting headquarters! Located in Contra Costa County, one mile north of Richmond and 11 from big sister Oakland, San Pablo lays claim to some of the most affordable rental properties in the Bay Area. Are you looking to land the apartment of your dreams in San Pablo? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this nifty little apartment guide beholds the perfect San Pablo, California rental...
Life in San Pablo

Apartments in San Pablo run the gamut from cheap to luxurious, giving a variety of options. You’ll be glad to know you can find a plethora of quality one bedroom rentals and studio apartments for rent in the $800 - $900 range. Spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury apartments in San Pablo usually cost $1,300 or more and come equipped with dynamite amenities, including in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, fireplaces, and complementary Wi-Fi. Waiting lists are extremely rare, and move-in specials pop up frequently. So, feel free to shop the market leisurely before signing the dotted line on an apartment lease.

Boasting a variety of outdoors attractions, tourist hotspots, historic sites and museums, and unique eateries, San Pablo is a city that has much more going for it than super sweet apartment rental deals. Factor in easy access to the rest of the Bay Area's legit public transportation system, and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to feel right at home in San Pablo!

Best of luck and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in San Pablo?
In San Pablo, the median rent is $1,471 for a studio, $1,807 for a 1-bedroom, $2,271 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,055 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Pablo, check out our monthly San Pablo Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around San Pablo?
Some of the colleges located in the San Pablo area include Contra Costa College, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to San Pablo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Pablo from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

