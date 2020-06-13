274 Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
24 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,068
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
30 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pleasanton Heights
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Birdland
6 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
37 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$2,130
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Asco - Radum
32 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,585
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,539
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,092
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,508
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Pleasanton Valley
10 Units Available
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
21 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Del Prado
2 Units Available
Del Prado Apts
5196 Golden Rd, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
840 sqft
Choose from a one or two bedroom floor plan, complete with your own private patio or balcony and everything you need right outside your doorstep.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow West
2 Units Available
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
971 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated May 28 at 05:42pm
Contact for Availability
The Promenade
5300 Case Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Promenade in Pleasanton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2353 Foothill Rd Apt 4
2353 Foothill Road, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
798 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with a living room, dinning area, fridge in unit, coined washer and dryer shared with 3 other units. Carport with storage locker. This is an upstairs unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1984 Taboada Ln
1984 Taboada Ln, Pleasanton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
2144 sqft
Available 06/13/20 Spacious & Modern Pleasanton Townhouse - Property Id: 288590 Appointments Available This Saturday & Sunday - The first floor features a quiet private bedroom with a full bathroom and a spacious two car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage Hills
1 Unit Available
3318 Smoketree Commons Dr
3318 Smoketree Commons, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
938 sqft
Spacious 2br/2bath upper-floor condo in Pleasanton - Property Id: 297118 Beautiful and spacious condo in Vintage Hills neighborhood -- Smoketree Commons community. Vacant, move-in ready.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasanton Valley
1 Unit Available
5331 Black Ave., #2
5331 Black Avenue, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1690 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5331 Black Ave., #2 Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton 2-br and 2.5-ba townhouse with one car garage plus carport - centrally located to Hopyard and Downtown. - Rent: $3200 - 2 Bed + office / 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8185 Mountain View Drive
8185 Mountain View Circle, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
2Bed/2Bath Condo located in Pleasanton inside highly desirable Canyon Meadows! This corner unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living room with dining room nook area. Master bedroom features walk in closet and a private balcony.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasanton Heights
1 Unit Available
542 Bonita Ave
542 Bonita Avenue, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1692 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Pleasanton - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Pleasanton near the downtown area. Featuring all new stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring this beauty is sure to be an eye catcher.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow West
1 Unit Available
2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44
2451 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
585 sqft
Located in one of the East Bay's most desirable locations, the spacious one-bedroom floor plans at Vista del Sol offer kitchens and baths with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, and generous walk-in

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasanton Valley
1 Unit Available
1014 Wat Ct.
1014 Wat Court, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1750 sqft
1014 Wat Ct. Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba. Walk to Downtown, Close To Great Schools! - Rent: $3500 Bed 3 / 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasanton Hills
1 Unit Available
106 Mission Drive
106 Mission Drive, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Pleasanton - Available Now! Newly Remodeled Kitchen!! - Available Now!! Kitchen and downstairs half-bath newly remodeled. New cabinets, counters, tile back-splash, sink and faucet in kitchen. New vanity & toilet in half-bath.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Val Vista
1 Unit Available
4789 Herrin Way
4789 Herrin Way, Pleasanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1831 sqft
Stephanie Zhou - 925-963-1468 - Offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Approx. 1,831 sqft living on 10,027 sqft huge lot. Big Living room. Kitchen opens to family room. Wood floor throughout. Updated master bathroom with newer shower room.

Median Rent in Pleasanton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pleasanton is $2,906, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,652.
Studio
$2,365
1 Bed
$2,906
2 Beds
$3,652
3+ Beds
$4,913
City GuidePleasanton
"Pleasanton/Playing in time like an Aeolian melody, goat stars/Bound devil mountains crevasses./Like the fall of an eagle ancient stones cracked,/And rained through pine and bay/Until they exploded with crowns of jays." (- Pleasanton Poet Val Morehouse, "Diablo")

Pleasanton is a city lying in the shadow of Mount Diablo with 71,215 residents. It has the claim to fame of being one of the most expensive places to live in California and--make sure you're sitting down--in the USA. This is a pleasant place to live, just as the name suggests, with historic buildings and a good sense of community. Pleasanton is a white collar community with many people working in management roles. Its location between the San Francisco Bay Area and Central California Valley is perfect for commuting and is close to some of the best wineries in California for those who enjoy a good glass of wine every now and then.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pleasanton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Pleasanton

The city of Pleasanton has a very welcoming and organized feel to it. In fact, they are so welcoming to newcomers that there is a list of all the useful numbers you could ever want on the city website especially for newbies--how awfully considerate and kind. From the local newspapers to the garbage and water company -- there it is, so you don’t need to worry. In fact, they even have a Newcomers Club so you can go and introduce yourself to the neighbors; it may be a little awkward, but you get in with the established locals.

Prices are beginning to rise again for Pleasanton real estate and there are a number of homes for sale and for rent in the city. There is employment within the city itself and good commuter routes to Oakland and San Jose. Most people commuting travel around 45 minutes. If you run a home business you need to apply for a permit in Pleasanton. Large employers in Pleasanton include Kaiser Permanente, financial services, clothing retailers, and healthcare.

Neighborhoods

Pleasanton has 14 neighborhoods and each has representation on the city government. It is worth taking a look at them as they are all different with their own characteristics and price tags on the real estate for sale.

East Pleasanton: If you like keeping up with the neighbors then East Pleasanton could be the place for you. This neighborhood has some of the most expensive real estate in California and yet there is a 3% vacancy rate indicating it is highly desirable and cannot keep up with the demand. The neighborhood is full of wealth and is just the place to be if you have in laws to impress or fancy being a bit of a social climber.

Vineyard Avenue/1stStreet: The Vineyard Avenue neighbourhood is more moderately priced for California and attracts families and also retired people. It is known for being quiet and peaceful.. Vineyard Avenue might be moderately priced but is still an area in high demand on the real estate market.$$$

Sunol: If you have a house in Sunol you are living in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the USA. This is an area where money clearly talks and fine property is in demand. This is not a place to look for affordable housing schemes. So who lives here? Sunol is home to high flying executives, management types and senior professionals. Most homes were built between 1970 and 1999 and there also several older houses that date from the 1940s.

Niles Canyon Road/Kilcare Road: The Niles Road neighbourhood has homes that are well above the average California price and are in demand compared to the vacancy rate. People like to live here as there is a 1.5% vacancy rate so demand is high. Most homes were built between the 1970s and 1990s with a few more modern additions. Anyone walking around here will notice the size of homes right away. Professionals and executives live here and it is one of the wealthiest places to live in Pleasanton.

City Centre: Although Pleasanton City Centre is less expensive than other neighborhoods it is still above the US average. These are medium sized houses and apartments and are attractive to families and young professionals. Most were built between 1970 and 1999 with a few in 2000. This is a downtown area convenient for shops and restaurants and is popular. The turnover for real estate and rentals is very fast here as it is such a desirable place to live.

Parkside Drive/Hopyard Road: The Parkside Drive neighborhood is slightly less expensive than other areas of Pleasanton but is still well above the average. Most houses were built from 1970-1999 and there are several that date from 1940-1969 here making it a slightly older neighborhood. People don't tend to move once they get here either, so you could find yourself with very little choice. There are some rental properties here too but these are also above the average for California. This is a neighborhood of larger homes and successful professionals.

Santa Rita Road/Pimlico Drive: The Santa Rita Road and Pimlico Drive neighborhood is one of the less expensive places to live in Pleasanton. While prices are above the USA average, they are about right for California and you can find some good sized homes for sale here. The neighborhood has a real sense of community here and there are people who have lived here forever. Like most of Pleasanton, the homes date from the 1970s to 1990s there are older houses which were built in the 1940s. The area feels more homely and down to earth without constantly having to upstage the neighbors.

Living in Pleasanton

There is no getting away from it, the city of Pleasanton oozes money and recovered oh so easily from the economic downturn. In Pleasanton there are good facilities run by the local government and people generally take a pride in where they live. Or are they just saying, "I can afford to live here"?

Pleasanton has one of the best farmers markets in California and a wide range of good shops and convenience stores. There are lots of community events including the welcome committee for new people. Pleasanton is very ethnically diverse with around 22% of people born outside the USA which adds to the rich culture of the city. People come here for the neighborhoods and as somewhere to bring up a family. With the Diablo National Park on the doorstep and some of the largest cities in California within an hours drive there are great places to spend leisure time too. Pleasanton feels like a city of timeless quality and warm welcomes. In short it feels just -- well, pleasant to be there.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pleasanton?
In Pleasanton, the median rent is $2,365 for a studio, $2,906 for a 1-bedroom, $3,652 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,913 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pleasanton, check out our monthly Pleasanton Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Pleasanton?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Pleasanton include Pleasanton Valley.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pleasanton?
Some of the colleges located in the Pleasanton area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pleasanton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pleasanton from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

