274 Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA

Neighborhoods

Pleasanton has 14 neighborhoods and each has representation on the city government. It is worth taking a look at them as they are all different with their own characteristics and price tags on the real estate for sale.

East Pleasanton: If you like keeping up with the neighbors then East Pleasanton could be the place for you. This neighborhood has some of the most expensive real estate in California and yet there is a 3% vacancy rate indicating it is highly desirable and cannot keep up with the demand. The neighborhood is full of wealth and is just the place to be if you have in laws to impress or fancy being a bit of a social climber.

Vineyard Avenue/1stStreet: The Vineyard Avenue neighbourhood is more moderately priced for California and attracts families and also retired people. It is known for being quiet and peaceful.. Vineyard Avenue might be moderately priced but is still an area in high demand on the real estate market.$$$

Sunol: If you have a house in Sunol you are living in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the USA. This is an area where money clearly talks and fine property is in demand. This is not a place to look for affordable housing schemes. So who lives here? Sunol is home to high flying executives, management types and senior professionals. Most homes were built between 1970 and 1999 and there also several older houses that date from the 1940s.

Niles Canyon Road/Kilcare Road: The Niles Road neighbourhood has homes that are well above the average California price and are in demand compared to the vacancy rate. People like to live here as there is a 1.5% vacancy rate so demand is high. Most homes were built between the 1970s and 1990s with a few more modern additions. Anyone walking around here will notice the size of homes right away. Professionals and executives live here and it is one of the wealthiest places to live in Pleasanton.

City Centre: Although Pleasanton City Centre is less expensive than other neighborhoods it is still above the US average. These are medium sized houses and apartments and are attractive to families and young professionals. Most were built between 1970 and 1999 with a few in 2000. This is a downtown area convenient for shops and restaurants and is popular. The turnover for real estate and rentals is very fast here as it is such a desirable place to live.

Parkside Drive/Hopyard Road: The Parkside Drive neighborhood is slightly less expensive than other areas of Pleasanton but is still well above the average. Most houses were built from 1970-1999 and there are several that date from 1940-1969 here making it a slightly older neighborhood. People don't tend to move once they get here either, so you could find yourself with very little choice. There are some rental properties here too but these are also above the average for California. This is a neighborhood of larger homes and successful professionals.

Santa Rita Road/Pimlico Drive: The Santa Rita Road and Pimlico Drive neighborhood is one of the less expensive places to live in Pleasanton. While prices are above the USA average, they are about right for California and you can find some good sized homes for sale here. The neighborhood has a real sense of community here and there are people who have lived here forever. Like most of Pleasanton, the homes date from the 1970s to 1990s there are older houses which were built in the 1940s. The area feels more homely and down to earth without constantly having to upstage the neighbors.