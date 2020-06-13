/
chico
54 Apartments for rent in Chico, CA📍
3 Units Available
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
985 sqft
Newly built, the pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a car wash station, a dog park and a 24-hour gym. Near the 99 Freeway.
Contact for Availability
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
The Chico Museum, Golden State Highway and California State University are all easily accessible from this community. Units feature hardwood flooring and flat-rate utilities. There's also an onsite fitness center and free WiFi to enjoy.
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1344 Laburnum Ave
1344 Laburnum Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1500 sqft
1344 Laburnum Ave Available 07/29/20 Beautifully updated home with plenty of space and charm! - Talk about curb appeal! This charming home with beautifully maintained front yard, quaint front patio and completed with small picket fence will make you
South Campus
1 Unit Available
617 Chestnut
617 Chestnut Street, Chico, CA
9 Bedrooms
$5,625
2785 sqft
617 Chestnut Available 07/10/20 617 Chestnut St - Chico Charm! 9 Bedroom 3 bath house just steps away from CSUC! House is approximately 3,000 sq feet, two story, features over sized kitchen with 3 Refrigerators, stove, dishwasher, and laundry room
1 Unit Available
10 Lace Wing Ct
10 Lacewing Ct, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1196 sqft
Convenient location,near PV HS immaculate cared for home. 3/2 Garden home setting - This cozy home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, Master Bedroom and Kitchen opens to the back yard.
1 Unit Available
1133 W 4th Street Unit B
1133 West 4th Street, Chico, CA
Studio
$900
500 sqft
Private Spacious Studio Close to Chico State - Spacious studio, large bathroom, great location, close to Chico State, off street parking, water and trash included. Well kept and will go fast. Apply today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5806055)
Southwest Chico
1 Unit Available
1806 Broadway - 1
1806 Broadway Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1806 Broadway (Charming home available early June 2020) - Beautiful Craftsman style remodeled house with huge front porch in a quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
3319 Wedgewood - 1
3319 Wedge Wood Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3319 Wedgewood - 1 Available 07/11/20 3319 wedgewood NICE HOUSE AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Great family home with Vaulted ceilings in quiet North Chico neighborhood. Bonus! Whole house fan..
1 Unit Available
424 Lilac Ln.
424 Lilac Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1746 sqft
Three Bedroom Home Near Bidwell Park! - This three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on Chico's East side is in a great location just a few houses down from Bidwell Park where you can enjoy a plethora of activities ranging from biking, hiking, swiming,
1 Unit Available
832 W. 11th Avenue
832 West 11th Avenue, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
832 W. 11th Avenue Available 07/17/20 Under construction! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home - Be the first to move in this brand new home! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is scheduled to be completed mid-summer.
1 Unit Available
12 Overseer Court
12 Overseer Ct, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1313 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom home is south Chico! - Adorable 3 bedroom home is south Chico! Close to Chico Mall, Best Buy and Old Navy! Newer neighborhood off of Humboldt by Forest.
1 Unit Available
1161 E. 8th Street
1161 East 8th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
1161 E. 8th Street Available 07/01/20 1161 E. 8th Street. Chico, CA. - Here is a lovely unit in Chico. This unit has large rooms and is a two-story home. There is a two-car garage and a fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
274 E 8th Street - 1
274 E 8th St, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
274 E 8th Street - 1 Available 07/20/20 GREAT UNIT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN - Great Location! walk to downtown and CSU 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house with shared fenced yard stove, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher, skylights, shared washer and
South Campus
1 Unit Available
632 W 7th St
632 West 7th Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This is a 2 bed / 1 bath home with bonus room for rent in Chico. New flooring and paint throughout with a large backyard, new dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups in basement.
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
408 W Sacramento Ave
408 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Available Now - 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This home is close to everything including Chico High School and Chico State University.
1 Unit Available
345 Oak Street - 1
345 Oak St, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
345 Oak Street - 1 Available 06/20/20 CUTE HOUSE, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, 2020-2021 - NOW LEASING 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR! 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom house Amazing location.
1 Unit Available
1501 W. Fifth Street
1501 West 5th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1392 sqft
1501 W. Fifth Street Available 06/22/20 Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! - Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! Dual pane windows throughout.
1 Unit Available
1114 Nord Ave #29
1114 Nord Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
1114 Nord Ave #29 Available 08/19/20 Cozy 3-Bedroom Condo with Washer/Dryer and Master Suite! Minutes from CSUC! - Be apart of this Gated Community centrally located near Downtown Chico and CSUC! Complete with Washer/Dryer in-unit, Dishwasher, and
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1421 Hobart Street
1421 Hobart Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1248 sqft
1421 Hobart Street Available 06/23/20 Late June 2020! Cute home just blocks from CSUC! - Upgraded Home Close to Chico State!! Fenced Yard!! 1 year lease.
1 Unit Available
1240 W. 3rd Street
1240 West 3rd Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 W. 3rd Street Available 07/10/20 MID-JULY 2020! Great home and location on 3rd and Ash - $1800/month $2400 Deposit with 1 year lease.
1 Unit Available
1603 Ridgebrook Way
1603 Ridgebrook Way, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,530
1994 sqft
*Lease Take Over-Check out the video! Large Home in Great Neighborhood! Close to everything!! - $2530/monthly. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1994 Sq. ft. located close to the mall, shopping, restaurant and schools.
1 Unit Available
1 Highland Circle
1 Highland Circle, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1542 sqft
1 Highland Circle Available 07/22/20 Immaculate Home Close to Bidwell Jr. High! - This immaculate, three bedroom, two bathroom, 1542 square foot home with a beautiful large back yard is just minutes away from Bidwell Jr.
1 Unit Available
2344 Porter Way
2344 Porter Way, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2344 Porter Way Available 07/07/20 Early July 2020! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cute Home on 1/3 acre!!! - $1600/monthly $2400 deposit. 1-year lease. 3 Bedroom 1 bath on 1/3 of an acre. Home offers a quiet cul de sac location in central Chico.
Cussick
1 Unit Available
141 W. Lassen #13
141 West Lassen Avenue, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
766 sqft
JUNE 2020! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - This charming 2 bedroom home with new flooring, new dishwasher, and central heating and air.. The kitchen offers granite counter tops with room for a table and eat at bar.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Chico, the median rent is $791 for a studio, $878 for a 1-bedroom, $1,113 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,621 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chico, check out our monthly Chico Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Chico area include California State University-Chico. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chico from include Linda, Red Bluff, Oroville East, Oroville, and Anderson.