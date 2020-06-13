/
/
florence graham
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
228 Apartments for rent in Florence-Graham, CA📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florence-Graham
1 Unit Available
1241 1/4 E 64th St
1241 1/4 E 64th St, Florence-Graham, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
**Mini Open House Sat 23rd from 9am to 10am** **Se mostrara el apartamento este sabado 23 de 9am a 10am** Completely remodeled small unit available now 1Bed +1Bath near Central and Gage Ave in Los Angeles. Unit comes with stove and fridge.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Florence-Graham
1 Unit Available
1726 E 85th St
1726 East 85th Street, Florence-Graham, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1875 sqft
Be the first to live in this gorgeous new home!! This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is a brand new property in a duplex, with no one living above or below you.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Florence-Graham
1 Unit Available
1724 E 85th St
1724 East 85th Street, Florence-Graham, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1875 sqft
Be the first to live in this gorgeous new home!! This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is a brand new property in a duplex, with no one living above or below you.
Results within 1 mile of Florence-Graham
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
9316 Avalon Blvd
9316 Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
. Apply now for this beautifully remodeled unit, bright and spacious at an affordable rate, section 8 welcome! Parking included stove included. Appliances: Stove. https://www.mashcole.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Huntington Park
1 Unit Available
7022 Malbar St.
7022 Malabar Street, Huntington Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
Move in ready, Large 1 Bedroom Ground Floor - Charming and traditional time period Huntington Park apartment ready to call home. Large 1 bedroom,1 bathroom with Hall and bedroom closet space and additional built in storage cabinets.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Huntington Park
1 Unit Available
2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B
2102 Zoe Avenue, Huntington Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
630 E. 108th Street
630 East 108th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious Single Family Home!! - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, new window blinds, freshly painted, 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hook-up No Pets. Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,400.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
903 E. Colden Avenue
903 East Colden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1608 sqft
Front unit available - Contact us today for more information at 213.598.8528.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Vernon-Main
1 Unit Available
762 1/2 E 50th Street
762 1/2 E 50th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
3bdm 1 bth upstairs unit. Master bedroom has a separate , Private Entrance. 2-3 Parking spaces. Security System and cameras for safety and privacy. The City alley gate is always locked and only our building has access to the alleyway.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Watts
1 Unit Available
2104 E 113th Street
2104 East 113th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
PRESENTED BY RAHUL BHAGAT @ REALTY ONE GROUP UNITED 310-753-7016
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
10209 Towne Avenue
10209 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1100 sqft
Corner Property Home - Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath** HAS WASHER AND DRYER** This is a corner duplex property....One address is on Towne the other on 102nd St. This address that is for rent is actually 358 E. 102nd St., title shows the Towne address.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
CANNDU
1 Unit Available
724 E 77th Street
724 East 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
727 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom brand new unit in the back of a duplex. Ready to move in! Open floor plan with approximately 727 square feet of living space.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
354 E 97th Street
354 East 97th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
540 sqft
The unit was freshly painted and has newer laminate flooring throughout the living room, hallway and bedroom and ceramic tile throughout the entry, kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
8426 Long Beach Blvd
8426 Long Beach Boulevard, South Gate, CA
Studio
$1,250
450 sqft
Cute spanish style studio* Nice open floor plan* Fresh new paint* ****No showing until next week****
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Alameda
1 Unit Available
1148 E 45th Street
1148 East 45th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1746 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with bright, spacious and open floor plan. The home, in a duplex, is freshly painted, in excellent location, near transportation and stores, and move in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Florence-Graham
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
35 Units Available
AXIS
1200 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,735
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1210 sqft
Explore the rooftop deck, resident lounge and future retail area. On-site service bar, pool and fitness studio. Each apartment features updated appliances, an open, modern floor plan and fantastic views throughout.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
55 Units Available
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,999
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
87 Units Available
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,910
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1275 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
51 Units Available
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,845
2162 sqft
Convenient location close to Staples Center and L.A. Live. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, wine room and elevator.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Historic Cultural
15 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,903
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
11 Units Available
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,027
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Los Angeles
49 Units Available
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,705
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1182 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Florence-Graham rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,700.
Some of the colleges located in the Florence-Graham area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Florence-Graham from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA