Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM
74 Apartments for rent in Dixon, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1660 Gill Drive
1660 Gill Drive, Dixon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1968 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Dixon - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Dixon. Comes with both a family room and living room, 3-car garage, large fenced yard, central heat/air, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Dixon
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
West Davis Manor
5 Units Available
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2728 Rubicon Avenue
2728 Rubicon Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2728 Rubicon Avenue Available 09/05/20 Single Family Home in West Davis - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath West Davis home located in the Patwin/Emerson School District. Features two living spaces and a large fenced yard with fruit trees and garden area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2322 Muir Woods Place
2322 Muir Woods Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
988 sqft
West Davis cozy cul-de-sac home with laminate floors through much of the home. Large bedroom closets. Serene peaceful location near walking trails. Washer and dryer are included. No garage, but the home does have a covered carport.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2712 Ottowa Avenue
2712 Ottowa Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1062 sqft
West Davis Charmer. 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths, located on a corner lot with wrap around yards and private courtyard. Very well maintained with newly painted fence and interior. Spacious living room with fireplace and a larger kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8163 Robben Road
8163 Robben Road, Solano County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3094 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
8163 Robben Road Available 05/01/20 8163 Robben Road (For Rent) Dixon, CA 95620 - Private country property located in Dixon (3.7 miles) from town - Single story home with detached garages and upstairs guest room; deck w/ half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Dixon
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
11 Units Available
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Central Davis
11 Units Available
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,640
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Davis
6 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Davis
6 Units Available
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
East Davis
7 Units Available
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
800 sqft
Get half off your security deposit and $250 off your move in costs with approved credit! Please contact our leasing office for all the details! Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Davis
19 Units Available
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located within the desirable south area which is minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,675
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
4 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
795 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1714 Monarch Lane
1714 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1092 sqft
1714 Monarch Lane Available 09/01/20 This is a sweet 3 bedroom home in East Davis available Sep 1, 2020 - This sweet family home has 3 Bedroom 1 Bath. Great room concept. open and bright. A very cozy backyard for gardening.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Dixon, the median rent is $663 for a studio, $788 for a 1-bedroom, $992 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,442 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dixon, check out our monthly Dixon Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Dixon area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dixon from include San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Rosa, and Concord.
