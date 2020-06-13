101 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
34120 Selva Road
34120 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
873 sqft
Penthouse Model, beautifully remodeled with new flooring throughout, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included, Two Bedrooms, two Bathrooms. Located directly across from Strands Beach!!!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
46 Corniche Drive
46 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Lovely, newly refurbished, first floor condo with level access, calls you to enjoy the best that South Orange County has to offer. Located in the gated community of Monarch Hills, this home is adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort & Golf Links.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
34300 Lantern Bay Drive
34300 Lantern Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3133 sqft
Dana Point Harbor and Ocean Views in gated community of Lantern Bay Villas approximately 5 minutes walk to Harbor.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33815 Alcazar Dr.
33815 Alcazar Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Beautifully upgraded Lower Level 2 Bed 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage & Private back patio! - Large...

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33852 Del Obispo Unit 24
33852 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- ***THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT. VERY EASY TO VIEW*** Newly remodeled upstairs condo located in Dana Point. Newly installed hard surface flooring through out the unit.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
873 Doheny Way
873 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1469 sqft
Contact agent directly joey@finrowrealty.com.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
24332 Taxco Drive
24332 Taxco Drive, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1932 sqft
DOn't miss the beautiful 4 bedroom home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Dana Point! Open floor plan, hardwood floors, remodeled master bathroom, updated kitchen, new window treatments and plantation shutters(in by next week) freshly

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
33852 Diana Drive
33852 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
952 sqft
Spacious Private Back Patio with Ocean Views and fruit trees!! Lower-Single Story unit in Duplex-only one Unit above. Inviting Grey Dutch Door leads to Large Living and Dining area with Laminate Flooring. Dining area has ocean views.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
33772 Diana Drive
33772 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1270 sqft
Lovely upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in a duplex type structure.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
33882 Diana Drive
33882 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1650 sqft
Beautiful updated and walking distance to Dana Point Harbor. Ocean views from the upstairs deck. Hardwood floors throughout with all bedrooms upstairs. Private gated yard with built in BBQ.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
34382 Via San Juan
34382 Via San Juan, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease a 2bd 2bth single level unit in beautiful Capistrano Beach. Fresh paint, updated master bathroom, and new carpet. Attached carport around the backside of the building with exterior storage cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
33692 Blue Lantern Street
33692 Blue Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1314 sqft
Great location in Dana Point. Nicely upgraded 2 Bedroom 2Bath with One Car Garage & Ocean View.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
34582 Camino Capistrano
34582 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
Fantastic Views! Single Level 1700 + square feet. 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage. Close to the beach. Large open floor plan - New Kitchen being installed. Newer flooring and paint.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
33581 Marlinspike Drive
33581 Marlinspike Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2596 sqft
Enjoy a spectacular panoramic ocean view from this sophisticated Zen home in Niguel Shores. Located strategically between Dana Point and Laguna Beach on the coast of South Orange County.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
34102 El Encanto Avenue
34102 El Encanto Avenue, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and PRIVATE LAUNDRY SERVICE with brand new washer and dryer! Light and bright one bedroom back unit apartment in the desirable Lantern District is now available. Enjoy your own private entrance with no shared walls.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
24242 Santa Clara Avenue
24242 Santa Clara Avenue, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1058 sqft
Heard of the Endless Summer? This is the Endless Vacation. Panoramic Pacific Ocean + Harbor + Marina + Headlands + Whitewater views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, first floor, single-level condominium in the gated Las Marianas complex.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
33925 Faeroe Bay
33925 Faeroe Bay, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1408 sqft
Coastal Living at its Finest! Niguel Shores-Fully Furnished rental home (Available July 10-Oct 2020). Enjoy the amazing ocean and hills view from this beach house. You'll find 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26 Vista Sole Street
26 Vista Sole, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3786 sqft
Situated in the prestigious 24-hour guard-gated community of Ritz Pointe, you will find this lovely jewel of a home which you are able to lease furnished for a short-term rental of up to three months.

Median Rent in Dana Point

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dana Point is $2,097, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,695.
Studio
$1,762
1 Bed
$2,097
2 Beds
$2,695
3+ Beds
$3,663

June 2020 Dana Point Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dana Point Rent Report. Dana Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dana Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dana Point rents increased slightly over the past month

Dana Point rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dana Point stand at $2,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,696 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Dana Point's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dana Point, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dana Point

    As rents have increased slightly in Dana Point, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dana Point is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Dana Point's median two-bedroom rent of $2,696 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Dana Point.
    • While Dana Point's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dana Point than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Dana Point is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Dana Point?
    In Dana Point, the median rent is $1,762 for a studio, $2,097 for a 1-bedroom, $2,695 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,663 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dana Point, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Dana Point?
    Some of the colleges located in the Dana Point area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, and University of California-San Diego. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Dana Point?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dana Point from include Los Angeles, San Diego, Long Beach, Anaheim, and Riverside.

