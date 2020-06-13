Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

98 Apartments for rent in Highland, CA

Last updated June 13
$
San Gorgonio
4 Units Available
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.

Last updated June 13
San Andreas
1 Unit Available
27124 Pacific Street
27124 Pacific St, Highland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
Come see this beautiful craftsman duplex home with fresh paint and gorgeous wood floors. The unit has 1 standard size bedroom, 1 small bedroom and 1 bath. The Living room and Kitchen have lots of charm. Shared laundry room.

Last updated June 12
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
28770 Harwick Dr
28770 Harwick Drive, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2407 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
28770 Harwick Drive - Just Listed! Beautifully designed & decorated home in East Highland(No Association) Huge master bath & suite with 4 fixture bath and double sinks.

Last updated June 13
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
6757 Grove Avenue
6757 Grove Avenue, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home. Great curb appeal. Beautiful neighborhood with convenient access to the freeway and shopping centers.

Last updated June 13
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
28448 Wild Rose Lane
28448 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1568 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This gorgeous home for rent in east Highland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
28412 Wild Rose Lane
28412 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1836 sqft
Ideally located lease in Highland! This newer built development is near Beattie Middle School! Easy access to freeways 330 and 10 leading to mountains, Loma Linda and Redlands. Property located in award-winning Redlands Unified School District.

Last updated June 13
Curtis
1 Unit Available
8035 Marilyn Street
8035 Marilyn Street, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1551 sqft
House is a single story, 3 bedrooms with 2 baths located in an area close to San Bernardino International Airport.

Last updated June 13
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
27991 Clifton Street
27991 Clifton Street, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1199 sqft
For showings, please contact Denice at (714) 614-7942 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! Cozy Highland Home on the east side of Boulder Ave. Spacious 2 car garage providing plenty of space for car, storage, and hobbies.
Results within 1 mile of Highland

Last updated June 13
San Gorgonio
1 Unit Available
2122 E Amanda Street
2122 Amanda Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house newly-partially remodeled in last 5 years, with newer paint, newer carpet, newer window coverings, and newer appliances.

Last updated June 13
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
2350 Osbun Road
2350 Osbun Road, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd level single floor condo above it's 1 car garage. Clean and move-in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Highland
Last updated June 13
Cooley Ranch
7 Units Available
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,450
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13
West Redlands
27 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13
Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13
Northwest Redlands
23 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13
North Redlands
14 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.

Last updated June 13
Valley View
1 Unit Available
880 E Santa Fe St
880 East Santa Fe Street, San Bernardino, CA
Studio
$2,300
26000 sqft
Formerly used for light and large buses parking and material storage. Ideal for contractors yard. Zoned LI, available now. Property is located across 881 Santa Fe St. San Bernardino. Property does not have street address # at this time.

Last updated June 13
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
35555 Mountain View Street
35555 Mountain View Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
MUST SEE! Very Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, featuring new paint, new flooring, new window coverings and more.

Last updated June 13
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
5549 Elm Ave.
5549 Elm Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
1235 sqft
Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in San Bernardino.

Last updated June 13
Blair Park
1 Unit Available
1437 W Marshall Boulevard
1437 West Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1708 sqft
Completely remodeled home. Large home ready to move in today. New Kitchen cabinets with gorgeous quartz counter tops and island. New Laminate flooring throughout the entire home.

Last updated June 12
SBHS
1 Unit Available
437 W 20th Street
437 West 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom 1 bath - (RLNE5851349)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Old Ranch Rd. Unit #174
1800 East Old Ranch Road, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs Unit Available Now - Rent Ready and Fully Furnished! This lovely one bedroom one bathroom upstairs condo has everything you need. The owner has provided all the furnishings, except the mattress pictured-it has been removed.

Median Rent in Highland

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Highland is $815, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,019.
Studio
$681
1 Bed
$815
2 Beds
$1,019
3+ Beds
$1,432
City GuideHighland
First founded in 1891, Highland became an important part of the citrus industry in California, celebrated annually at the Citrus Harvest Festival.

Highland, California, is situated in San Bernardino County, where it nestles against the stunning San Bernardino Mountains. It covers less than 19 square miles and is home to more than 53,000 people. With its low crime rate, Highland is the ideal place to call home when you want the fresh California breeze at your backdoor (and fresh California orange juice).

Renting Tips for Highland

About 30 percent of all homes here are rented, and about 6 percent are unoccupied at any given time. For those who want a good deal -- and honestly, who doesn't -- this could work to your advantage. However, most landlords here expect at least a month's worth of security deposit as well as a good credit score. They will want to see proof of steady income, too, so come to the rental office prepared.

Neighborhoods in Highland

When searching for rentals in Highland, you will find some high-rise apartments and condos for rent, but this area is mostly single-family homes.. This may look like Highland favors families over singles, but if you are persistent, you can find something smaller and more affordable than a single-family home. As you look for a place to rent in Highland, consider the various neighborhoods. Each area has a few shops, but most of the region is more residential than commercial.

City Creek: This area of Highland is right on the border of the mountain ranges and parks. Much of the area is uninhabited, and the few homes are large houses on big lots. Mostly single-family homes, it is possible to find a home to rent here, but you will not likely find many other rental options. This area is just off Route 330 and spreads to Base Line Road. $$$$

White Oak: In the neighborhood of White Oak, which is also near Canyon Oak Drive, you will find a mixture of single-family homes, apartments for rent, and some smaller commercial areas. This area is home to the Immanuel Baptist Church and is near Arroyo Verde Elementary School. The main shopping area is The Village at East Highlands. White Oaks is a suburban area with high-income residents and high home values. $$$

Vine Street: The Vine Street neighborhood is a moderately-sized area located just off East 9th and Del Rosa Drive. The Curtis Middle School and Indian Springs High School are located in this area. Most of the households here are smaller homes, with a few duplexes for rent and apartment complexes. It is a popular family-friendly area. $$$

City Center: With Congressman George E. Brown Jr. Memorial Highway running through the City Center area, this part of the city is home to a number of businesses and government offices. Single-family homes and duplexes for rent can be found here. The Highland Town Center is an area with small shops, banks, and grocers, while Highland Village Plaza has more shopping options. This area is more affordable than other nearby neighborhoods. $$

East Highlands: A large area of parks, including Aurantia Park, and uninhabited areas, this area has some homes for rent but is mostly privately owned. You are unlikely to find apartments for rent in East Highlands. This is a very suburban area where you can walk the kids to school; just watch out for the animals around those park areas. $$$$$

5th Street and Palm Avenue: This neighborhood is another combination of residential and natural areas. A large part of the region is undeveloped, and Highland Community Park is located here. With Route 210 running through it, though, this is the ideal place to live if you want a larger home, plenty of green around you, and easy access into the surrounding San Bernardino area. You can look for apartments, but more commonly you will find a few homes for rent here. $$$$$

Victoria: With East 9th Street as the main thoroughfare, this area is a popular suburban residential region with tree-lined streets. Victoria is near the Highland Community Park and home to the Cypress Preschool. With mostly single-family homes and some high-rise apartments and duplexes here, there is enough flexibility to meet anyone's needs. $$

14th Street: The 14th Street neighborhood is a more densely populated area on the west side. It is home to San Gorgonio High School, Highland Little League Fields, and the Speicher Memorial Park. The San Bernardino Community Gardens is located just to the north. The larger lots and nice neighborhood streets make this area a good place to find a larger-than-average family home for rent. $$$

Lankershim Avenue: With Lankershim Elementary School at its center and Warm Springs Elementary School also located here, this is a family-friendly residential area. Along East 9th, you will find a few shops, gas stations, and grocers. Most of the region between Base Line and 3rd Avenue, though, is residential streets with single-family homes. However, a few smaller apartment complexes are available. $$$

Living in Highland

For people looking for an apartment for rent in Highland, the first step is to get to know this area a bit better. With a median household income of over $60,600, you probably should have a good job before trying to make Highland your home. About 56 percent of the households are married couples, and of all of households, 53 percent are homes with children. Most people who do commute to work, which is less than half of workers living here, only need to go about 20 minutes.

You will find some fun things here, such as the San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino area, perfect for a night on the town when you want to gamble, and the Splash Water Kingdom, which the kids will love all year long. It has some nice public parks, including Perris Hill Park and Aurantia Park, both of which feature playgrounds and walking trails. This is the type of city to raise a family when you don't want to be surrounding by too much commercialization.

Overall, Highland is a beautiful area just under the mountains with ample space to spread out. If you want to live in an area where you can easily spend time in the wilderness (or let it wander into your backyard), then this could be the ideal place to call home.

June 2020 Highland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Highland Rent Report. Highland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Highland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Highland rents increased over the past month

Highland rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Highland stand at $815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,019 for a two-bedroom. Highland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Highland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Highland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Highland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Highland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Highland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,019 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Highland.
    • While rents in Highland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Highland than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Highland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Highland?
    In Highland, the median rent is $681 for a studio, $815 for a 1-bedroom, $1,019 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,432 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Highland, check out our monthly Highland Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Highland?
    Some of the colleges located in the Highland area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Highland?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Highland from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

