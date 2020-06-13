98 Apartments for rent in Highland, CA📍
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 44
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 6
Highland, California, is situated in San Bernardino County, where it nestles against the stunning San Bernardino Mountains. It covers less than 19 square miles and is home to more than 53,000 people. With its low crime rate, Highland is the ideal place to call home when you want the fresh California breeze at your backdoor (and fresh California orange juice).
About 30 percent of all homes here are rented, and about 6 percent are unoccupied at any given time. For those who want a good deal -- and honestly, who doesn't -- this could work to your advantage. However, most landlords here expect at least a month's worth of security deposit as well as a good credit score. They will want to see proof of steady income, too, so come to the rental office prepared.
When searching for rentals in Highland, you will find some high-rise apartments and condos for rent, but this area is mostly single-family homes.. This may look like Highland favors families over singles, but if you are persistent, you can find something smaller and more affordable than a single-family home. As you look for a place to rent in Highland, consider the various neighborhoods. Each area has a few shops, but most of the region is more residential than commercial.
City Creek: This area of Highland is right on the border of the mountain ranges and parks. Much of the area is uninhabited, and the few homes are large houses on big lots. Mostly single-family homes, it is possible to find a home to rent here, but you will not likely find many other rental options. This area is just off Route 330 and spreads to Base Line Road. $$$$
White Oak: In the neighborhood of White Oak, which is also near Canyon Oak Drive, you will find a mixture of single-family homes, apartments for rent, and some smaller commercial areas. This area is home to the Immanuel Baptist Church and is near Arroyo Verde Elementary School. The main shopping area is The Village at East Highlands. White Oaks is a suburban area with high-income residents and high home values. $$$
Vine Street: The Vine Street neighborhood is a moderately-sized area located just off East 9th and Del Rosa Drive. The Curtis Middle School and Indian Springs High School are located in this area. Most of the households here are smaller homes, with a few duplexes for rent and apartment complexes. It is a popular family-friendly area. $$$
City Center: With Congressman George E. Brown Jr. Memorial Highway running through the City Center area, this part of the city is home to a number of businesses and government offices. Single-family homes and duplexes for rent can be found here. The Highland Town Center is an area with small shops, banks, and grocers, while Highland Village Plaza has more shopping options. This area is more affordable than other nearby neighborhoods. $$
East Highlands: A large area of parks, including Aurantia Park, and uninhabited areas, this area has some homes for rent but is mostly privately owned. You are unlikely to find apartments for rent in East Highlands. This is a very suburban area where you can walk the kids to school; just watch out for the animals around those park areas. $$$$$
5th Street and Palm Avenue: This neighborhood is another combination of residential and natural areas. A large part of the region is undeveloped, and Highland Community Park is located here. With Route 210 running through it, though, this is the ideal place to live if you want a larger home, plenty of green around you, and easy access into the surrounding San Bernardino area. You can look for apartments, but more commonly you will find a few homes for rent here. $$$$$
Victoria: With East 9th Street as the main thoroughfare, this area is a popular suburban residential region with tree-lined streets. Victoria is near the Highland Community Park and home to the Cypress Preschool. With mostly single-family homes and some high-rise apartments and duplexes here, there is enough flexibility to meet anyone's needs. $$
14th Street: The 14th Street neighborhood is a more densely populated area on the west side. It is home to San Gorgonio High School, Highland Little League Fields, and the Speicher Memorial Park. The San Bernardino Community Gardens is located just to the north. The larger lots and nice neighborhood streets make this area a good place to find a larger-than-average family home for rent. $$$
Lankershim Avenue: With Lankershim Elementary School at its center and Warm Springs Elementary School also located here, this is a family-friendly residential area. Along East 9th, you will find a few shops, gas stations, and grocers. Most of the region between Base Line and 3rd Avenue, though, is residential streets with single-family homes. However, a few smaller apartment complexes are available. $$$
For people looking for an apartment for rent in Highland, the first step is to get to know this area a bit better. With a median household income of over $60,600, you probably should have a good job before trying to make Highland your home. About 56 percent of the households are married couples, and of all of households, 53 percent are homes with children. Most people who do commute to work, which is less than half of workers living here, only need to go about 20 minutes.
You will find some fun things here, such as the San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino area, perfect for a night on the town when you want to gamble, and the Splash Water Kingdom, which the kids will love all year long. It has some nice public parks, including Perris Hill Park and Aurantia Park, both of which feature playgrounds and walking trails. This is the type of city to raise a family when you don't want to be surrounding by too much commercialization.
Overall, Highland is a beautiful area just under the mountains with ample space to spread out. If you want to live in an area where you can easily spend time in the wilderness (or let it wander into your backyard), then this could be the ideal place to call home.
June 2020 Highland Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Highland Rent Report. Highland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Highland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Highland Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Highland Rent Report. Highland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Highland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Highland rents increased over the past month
Highland rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Highland stand at $815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,019 for a two-bedroom. Highland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Highland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
Highland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Highland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Highland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Highland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,019 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Highland.
- While rents in Highland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Highland than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Highland.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.