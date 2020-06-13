/
/
livermore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM
113 Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northside Livermore
12 Units Available
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ulmar
33 Units Available
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1276 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murrieta Meadows
10 Units Available
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Close access to I-580 and Highway 84. Oversized windows, beautiful views and natural landscaping. Park-like setting. On-site recycling. Playground and fitness area. Green community with resort-like pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Leland Heights
4 Units Available
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
620 sqft
Excellent location on Junction Ave., close to the Junction Ave. K-8 School. Residents enjoy units with bathtubs, ceiling fans, oven, range and garbage disposal. Community has pool, parking and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Windmill Springs
8 Units Available
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,857
1100 sqft
Furnished carpeted units with walk-in closets, dishwashers, reserved parking and private balconies. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and clubhouse. Located close to Robert Livermore Park and its walking trails.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Springtown
21 Units Available
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
838 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and beauty of the Livermore Valley in our beautiful residences at Diablo Vista Apartments. Located on nine richly landscaped acres, this residential community is truly special.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Livermore
7 Units Available
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Carnegie Park and Railroad Ave. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has parking, pool, gym, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Jensen Tract
14 Units Available
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
927 sqft
Stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Arbors apartment community in the heart of the Livermore Valley.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jensen Tract
4 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with green space, a large pool and parking. Apartments feature modern appliances, larger kitchens, and a patio or a balcony. Near Livermore High School and East Avenue Middle School.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northside Livermore
2 Units Available
Alderwood Park
277 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
649 sqft
Alderwood Park Apartment Homes is located in Livermore, CA. Each of our 2-bedroom apartment homes features a modern kitchen with electric appliances including microwave, and granite countertops.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2399 Harewood Dr
2399 Harewood Drive, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
3008 sqft
Beautiful and sprawling semi custom single story in Livermore. Huge private lot with lush landscaping, 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with over 3000sf of living space! Gourmet kitchen and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Ulmar
1 Unit Available
324 Misty Circle
324 Misty Circle, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2048 sqft
Stunning single family home located in Vineyard Crossing by KB.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside Livermore
1 Unit Available
2092 Rapallo Common
2092 Rapallo Cmn, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1911 sqft
Room to Roam - Beautiful Home in Livermore for RENT - A great space in a lovely neighborhood in the heart of Livermore. This 2 story home with over ~1911 s.f. has been well maintained and offers 3 beds and 2.5 baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summerset
1 Unit Available
724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3
724 Tranquility Cir, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Like New Townhome in Beautiful Livermore - This beautiful newly home built in 2017 is flourishing with upgraded floors, appliances, and window coverings.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leland Heights
1 Unit Available
107 Ganesha Cmn
107 Ganesha Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1710 sqft
Advent- Welcome to the Ganesha Commons! 1 MONTH FREEl!!! - Please do not apply online "sight unseen applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leland Heights
1 Unit Available
385 Lee Ave.
385 Lee Avenue, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,090
1400 sqft
385 Lee Ave. Available 07/10/20 $3,090 / 4 BR - GORGEOUS REMODELED LIVERMORE HOME - Everything has been remodeled in this wonderful 4 bedroom Livermore home blocks from downtown. Nestled on a quiet street in the Leland Heights neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Isabel
1 Unit Available
2872 Hoya Commons - 1
2872 Hoya Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1684 sqft
Upgraded Newer Livermore Home Near 580 Freeway. Available 4/1/18 - Beautiful upgraded home located in Livermore at Ivy at Montage near Las Positas College, 580 Freeway and park.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookmeadow
1 Unit Available
342 Chris Common #108
342 Chris Common, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
610 sqft
Great 1 bedroom condo in Livermore - I have a great 1 bedroom condo in Livermore. This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath SQFT with new carpet and paint and washer dryer in unit. You also have access to pool and spa area. This is a perfect entry into Livermore.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Isabel
1 Unit Available
2918 Kiwi Common
2918 Kiwi Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Coming Soon!Beautiful property in the Montage Condos development. - Exquisite Living and Spacious in every aspect.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Brookmeadow
1 Unit Available
4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104
4623 Nicol Common, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
629 sqft
Affordable Move In Ready S. Vasco Condo - This fabulous 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is waiting for you! This upper unit features beautiful new flooring throughout, fresh coat of paint, and no rear neighbors.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown Livermore
1 Unit Available
1087 Murrieta Blvd #232
1087 Murrieta Boulevard, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
955 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom in Livermore Available Now! - This adorable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is meticulously maintained and located near all of Livermore's amazing amenities, including Downtown area, shopping and Arroyo Bike Trail.
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ulmar
1 Unit Available
1170 Flurry Drive
1170 Flurry Drive, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1695 sqft
Gorgeous Livermore Home Available May! - Gorgeous townhouse in Livermore available for move in immediately. This town home is a spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and 1695 square feet.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Leland Heights
1 Unit Available
3370 Gardella Plz
3370 Gardella Plaza, Livermore, CA
7 Bedrooms
$1,200
3867 sqft
Jennifer Malakoff - 925-525-3456 - SHARED HOUSE --Room #2 (not-pictured) available for rent. NON-Smoking/no-pets. Kitchen, Bathrooms, Family Room, Laundry and Backyard are shared/common areas. Double occupancy surcharge of $200.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Springtown
1 Unit Available
850 Camden Cmn
850 Camden Common, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1990 sqft
Bhavana Kulkarni - 510-579-4384 - Beautiful End Unit Townhouse available for RENTAL in Artero Community of Springtown neighborhood. Built in 2016, with lots of designer upgrades with a Full Bd Rm and Bath on the first level.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Livermore, the median rent is $1,872 for a studio, $2,276 for a 1-bedroom, $2,857 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,874 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Livermore, check out our monthly Livermore Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Livermore include Northside Livermore, Jensen Tract, Springtown, Downtown Livermore, and Leland Heights.
Some of the colleges located in the Livermore area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Livermore from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
