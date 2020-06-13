200 Apartments for rent in Glendora, CA

How to Rent

"Location, location, location" applies not only to home-buying but to renting as well. Decide first where in the city you want to live and then the style of housing you prefer. Apartment complexes are easy enough to locate online with Google Search. However, if you prefer renting single-family homes, consider engaging a real-estate agent who specializes in leases. She'll hear about any available properties before they make it to the Internet, can negotiate more favorable lease terms, and may be able to turn a house-for-sale into a rental if you really like it.

Then decide on how much to spend. Most landlords like you to limit your rental dollars to about a quarter or so of your pre-tax income. One way to increase the amount of housing you can afford is by paying off as much of your current debt as you can, such as charge cards or student loans. Don't try to fudge any numbers when you're asked for your income and expenses on applications. Rental managers will check your figures against your credit report. So you're not flying blind, take a look at your own report by going to an online credit reporting site. You're entitled to one free download from each major credit bureau each year.

Don't be afraid to negotiate, especially if your credit is good. You can ask for breaks on monthly fees, security deposits or even how much of the utilities you cover. Such concessions may be more difficult to get during tight housing markets but ask anyway. You're more likely to get perks when talking with owners of individual housing rather than managers of big complexes.