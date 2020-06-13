Apartment List
/
CA
/
glendora
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

200 Apartments for rent in Glendora, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glendora
25 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Glendora
5 Units Available
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
764 sqft
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendora
2 Units Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
216 1/2 W Carroll
216 1/2 W Carroll Ave, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
$1100.00 rent for his small one bedroom one bath house. It features 7 new double pane windows, new flooring, new paint, and a small bonus room which is perfect for a couple or individual.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
504 E Dalton Ave
504 East Dalton Avenue, Glendora, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house close to everything SPA and many appliances included - https://drive.google.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
861 Glengrove Ave
861 Glengrove Avenue, Glendora, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1328 sqft
Single house for lease in Glendora - Recently remodeled single house for lease, 4 beds 2 baths with brand new roof, new central AC, new dual pane windows, new flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen with washer and dryer included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
1415 S Burnaby Drive
1415 South Burnaby Drive, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1121 sqft
Cozy home in quiet neighborhood close to all amenities. Has laminate floors and kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled. Nice sized yard, and there is lots of natural light in the house. Home has central heat and air.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
1114 E. Ada Ave
1114 East Ada Avenue, Glendora, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1252 sqft
Lovely home nestled in the foothills of Glendora. House is historically correct, and is a throw back to a simpler time. Same family has owned the house for over 30 years, and now they are renting it out.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
1933 Cobblefield Way
1933 Cobblefield Way, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1553 sqft
Spacious three bedroom home located in the desirable Glendora Springs Private Community. This home features three bedrooms upstairs including a spacious Master Suite with walk in closet and over-sized bathtub.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
227 S Vermont
227 S Vermont Ave, Glendora, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1782 sqft
Brand new DETACHED Home in the friendly town of Glendora in the Moreton Place community with playing ground, a tot lot, BBQ and picnic area. This house has an open floor plan featuring with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
100 N Glendora Avenue
100 North Glendora Avenue, Glendora, CA
Studio
$1,050
450 sqft
Spacious studio in the heart of Downtown Glendora!! This is a senior 55+ building with a maximum of one occupant per unit. This nit has a large kitchen, spacious living room and a nook that is big enough to fit a bed. Laundry room on site.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
185 Martindale Way
185 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a in the highly desirable gated community of Arboreta in Glendora. This unit features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. There is a fireplace in the living room and a balcony off the dining area.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
658 E Lemon Ave Unit A
658 E Lemon Ave, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1593 sqft
Spacious three bedroom home located in the heart of Glendora!! - Spacious three bedroom home located in the heart of Glendora!! Downstairs you'll love the feel of the open floor plan with a living room, designated dining area, open kitchen with an
Results within 1 mile of Glendora
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Azusa
2 Units Available
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
860 E Mountain Way
860 Mountain Way, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1710 sqft
This newly renovated Rosedale Townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms split between spacious two levels. You will see upgraded flooring and paint throughout the airy townhome along many other recent renovations.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
750 E. 5th #7
750 E 5th St, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1204 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with private patio! - STATUS: Ready to show, call for appointment! Clean & upgraded condo in the heart of Azusa. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ceramic tile & carpet. Updated kitchen is bright and open.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1938 Covina Blvd
1938 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1166 St George Dr
1166 Saint George Drive, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1244 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Dimas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, solar, patio deck, shutters, upgraded flooring, and two car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
27 Silver Forest Court
27 Silver Forest Court, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2480 sqft
Beautiful single-family home at the gateway of the gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains. This 4 bedroom/3 bath home provides an open floor plan, open kitchen with island, wood floors, formal entry, full 2-car garage, ample back-yard and plenty of storage.

Median Rent in Glendora

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Glendora is $1,447, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,860.
Studio
$1,216
1 Bed
$1,447
2 Beds
$1,860
3+ Beds
$2,527
City GuideGlendora
Glendora sounds like a fictional Shangri-La in the middle of California -- even the name Glendora sounds fanciful and made-up. Well, the name actually was made up. George D. Whitcomb created the name by combining his wife's name Leadora with the fact that the location was in the glen of the San Gabriel Mountains. This little 23-mile plot of land has been a stereotypically sunny place nestled at the foothills of the mountains where people have escaped L.A., even before it was incorporated as a...
How to Rent

"Location, location, location" applies not only to home-buying but to renting as well. Decide first where in the city you want to live and then the style of housing you prefer. Apartment complexes are easy enough to locate online with Google Search. However, if you prefer renting single-family homes, consider engaging a real-estate agent who specializes in leases. She'll hear about any available properties before they make it to the Internet, can negotiate more favorable lease terms, and may be able to turn a house-for-sale into a rental if you really like it.

Then decide on how much to spend. Most landlords like you to limit your rental dollars to about a quarter or so of your pre-tax income. One way to increase the amount of housing you can afford is by paying off as much of your current debt as you can, such as charge cards or student loans. Don't try to fudge any numbers when you're asked for your income and expenses on applications. Rental managers will check your figures against your credit report. So you're not flying blind, take a look at your own report by going to an online credit reporting site. You're entitled to one free download from each major credit bureau each year.

Don't be afraid to negotiate, especially if your credit is good. You can ask for breaks on monthly fees, security deposits or even how much of the utilities you cover. Such concessions may be more difficult to get during tight housing markets but ask anyway. You're more likely to get perks when talking with owners of individual housing rather than managers of big complexes.

Getting Around

Glendora lies about 24 miles northeast of Los Angeles in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, which lie on the city's northern and eastern border. From south to west, the city's neighbors are San Dimas, Charter Oak, Covina and Azusa.

As with much of the Southland, Glendora demands private wheels for getting around. The city connects east and west through Interstate 210 and south to Orange County through Interstate 57. The lanes are often jammed with vehicles during rush hour. The nearest train stations are in the nearby cities of Pomona and Claremont. Bus service is provided by Foothill Transit, which gets you where you want to go, if you have plenty of time.

Where to Rent

You've got two basic choices when looking for apartment homes in Glendora. If convenience, social gratification and affordability are high on your list, then stay in the flatlands where the bulk of the population lives. You'll get your widest housing choices, including turn-of-the-century craftsman, mobile homes, ramblers, 2-bedroom apartments and space-efficient condos.

If you'd rather be in the thick of nature and away from it all, climb the hills. You'll luxuriate in custom architecture, drive on private roads and enjoy splendid isolation. The higher you go, the greater the view and the price. At these lofty elevations, expect to find houses for rent but no apartments, unless they're safely hidden inside a guesthouse at the back of an estate.

With the exception of the San Gabriel Mountains, you'll find rental apartments almost everywhere throughout the city. Common features include on-site laundry rooms, swimming pools with restrooms, fitness centers, garden landscaping with shade trees, parking in covered spaces or garages, and views of the mountains, which are hard to miss from anywhere in the city. Individual units can have balconies or patios, microwaves and dishwashers, air-conditioning and central heating (it can get cold in the foothills).

If you're more into standalone rentals, size, features and cost vary widely by age and style of the home. That 1920s Spanish Colonial may contain built-ins, high ceilings, and charming nooks and crannies. But it may not allow cable wiring and require you to maintain grassy lawns and drippy fruit trees.

Luckily, Glendora still has enough open space that new housing developments keep popping up. Stick with leases at these newer communities if you want the latest technological amenities. The Glendora Village Collection is one such example. Solar panels lighten your electrical utility bills while low-flow faucets and shower heads do the same thing for your water bill. You can bring your battery-operated buggy into the garage, which is pre-wired for electrical vehicle charges. The kitchen boasts more high-tech with an energy-efficient induction range and oven. You can spend all your time enjoying your rental rather than taking care of it: The Homeowners Association watches over fixes for your exterior and community amenities.

A Word from Your Furry Friends

No, we're not talking about your favorite dog or kitty, although most complexes do allow them, albeit with a bit extra in rental fees. The city's location at the foothills means that animals still roam the relatively wild mountains. Sightings of mule deer, raccoons, cocoons, bobcats, and most frightening of all, skunks, are possible. Physical encounters should be rare if you don't go chasing after the mammals. Untamed creatures don't typically like people and will keep their distance from you. Take preventive measures by not leaving food outside where animals can access them. On no account should you feed any creatures that you see even if they look cute and cuddly. They're likely to hang out waiting for more goodies from you and may attack you and your loved ones.

You Can't Live without It

Southern California has been in the middle of a drought for a while, so the city enforces mandatory water conservation. Ignore these measures and you're subject to fines that grow with each violation. Many of these rules apply more to your landlord, but if you're in charge of taking care of your yard, for example, you can only water it after 5 p.m. and before 8 a.m. Indoors, conserve water by taking shorter showers, not letting the water run when brushing your teeth or shaving, and by reporting any leaky pipes to maintenance people as soon as possible. As an added bonus, water conservation also reduces your utility bill.

To Do

The obvious draw for activity in Glendora consists of the San Gabriel Mountains, which encourage camping, hiking, horseback-riding and wildlife observation. The city's recreation department can clue you in to the best ways to enjoy the slopes. It also manages more than a dozen recreation areas, including the Carlyle E. Linder Equestrian Park, with a riding rink and trails, and the Glen Oaks Golf Course, which has nine holes and a professional staff that can teach you how to handle the links.

The best way to find out what the locals are all about is by running into them at city-sponsored annual events. White powder comes to Finkbiner Park in February during Snow Day, which include sled runs and snowman building. In the summer, you can groove to tunes during Summer Concerts in the Park or excite your eyes with Summer Movies in the Park. And during October, the Halloween Carnival provides a trick-or-treat alternative complete with a costume contest, food and games.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Glendora?
In Glendora, the median rent is $1,216 for a studio, $1,447 for a 1-bedroom, $1,860 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,527 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Glendora, check out our monthly Glendora Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Glendora?
Some of the colleges located in the Glendora area include Citrus College, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Glendora?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glendora from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Cheap Places