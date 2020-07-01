/
12 Apartments for rent in Watsonville, CA📍
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
143 Marcela Drive
143 Marcella Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Beautiful Watsonville Townhouse - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA end unit townhouse is located in a newer housing development in Watsonville. The house has beautiful wood flooring throughout and has new paint throughout.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
184 Franich Dr.
184 Franich Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Charming Townhome at Vista Montana - This Charming 2 Story 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Vista Montana Community in Watsonville has 3/bed and 2.5/baths in a great location next to the Vista Montana Community Park.
Results within 1 mile of Watsonville
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
313 Green Valley Rd
313 Green Valley Road, Amesti, CA
Studio
$3,500
313 Green Valley Rd- House - A 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom country home will be available soon. Home has front and back yard space with a detached 2 car garage. Included; - Washer and Dryer hookups - Front yard and a fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Watsonville
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
152 Hillview Way
152 Hillview Way, La Selva Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,195
800 sqft
Surfers Delight - This Spot is spectacular. A 1 bedroom with a fireplace. Cabin kitchen. Washer dryer in unit. View of La Salva Beach and beyond. Great surfing so brings your surfboard.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1187 San Andreas RD
1187 San Andreas Road, La Selva Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
795 sqft
La Selva Beach, south of the downtown area, near Manrisa and Sunset Beaches. This is a cute cozy second unit on a spacious property. Work from home or easy commute to Santa Cruz area or Watsonville. Perfect for 1 or 2 people.
Results within 10 miles of Watsonville
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as permitted.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
718 Encino Dr.
718 Encino Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
Studio
$1,600
800 sqft
Cabin-Style Studio in Aptos! A Nature Lover's Delight! - Cabin-style studio available for rent! This rustic, atmospheric hide-away home has a large woodburning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and lantern light fixtures throughout.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
795 Via Palo Alto
795 Via Palo Alto, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1932 sqft
795 Via Palo Alto Available 07/15/20 Spacious Seascape Condo - Two story condo located just before the gate on Via Palo Alto. Enclosed patio area and a upstairs deck. 2 car garage, gas fireplace. Tenant pays all utilities. One year lease required.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
114 New Brighton RD
114 New Brighton Road, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2200 sqft
**To see a 3D virtual tour visit EnjoySantaCruz.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
126 Searidge Ct, Unit A
126 Sea Ridge Ct, Seacliff, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
126 Searidge Ct, Unit A Available 07/15/20 Cozy Aptos unit in fourplex - This is a cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit in a fourplex. This unit has a private enclosed back yard and 1 assigned carport space for parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Watsonville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,850.
Some of the colleges located in the Watsonville area include California State University-East Bay, De Anza College, Hartnell College, Mission College, and Monterey Peninsula College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Watsonville from include San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, and Hayward.
