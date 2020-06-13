109 Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA

Neighborhoods

Downtown. Restaurants, some bars for nightlife, weekend farmer's market, live music, festivals, and pet parades.

Sunnyarts. Sooooo much going on here: theater, arts festival, bluegrass jams, pottery, painting, dance, acupuncture, soccer, shopping, and a neighborhood bar... just to name a few. This neighborhood really brings the whole community of Sunnyvale closer.

Ortega Park. Variety of nearby parks

Morse Park. A lovely greenbelt, shopping center, and an eclectic little neighborhood bar.

Snail. Convenient for commuters, with a neighborhood park and affordable rent.

Birdland. Best neighborhood for food: dessert shop, bakery, pizza and more! Plus, two great shopping centers within walking/biking distance.

Panama Park. Close to everything: shopping, nightlife, parks, and the Sunnyarts neighborhood.

Ponderosa Park. Golf course, fish market, parks, and quick access Lawrence Expressway and Camino Real.

Stratford Gardens. An affordable neighborhood with tons of great food spots, plus within walking distance to the library and the Sunnyarts neighborhood.

Cherryhill. Beautiful and convenient location next to Sunnyarts, this neighborhood comes with its own park, cherry orchard, and tennis courts.

Gavello Glen. Great, affordable location right next to Sunnyarts.

Good Luck!

It may be a challenge to get by here, but it is well worth it. Just be sure to relieve some stress every once in a while by getting out of the apartment for a day at the beach, in the nearby mountains, or in the creative incubator that is San Francisco. Days spent like this make it all worth the effort.

-By Katy Comal