Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA

Ponderosa
Lakewood
Washington
West Murphy
Ortega
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lakewood
20 Units Available
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet area near Caltrain terminal and highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite kitchen counters and patios or balconies. Community amenities in a central garden, clubhouse, pool and gym. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,918
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,451
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,921
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Ponderosa
93 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,264
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,986
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakewood
30 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ponderosa
14 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Ortega
16 Units Available
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,898
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,510
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,068
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Washington
27 Units Available
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,702
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Ponderosa
10 Units Available
Briarwood
180 Pasito Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,378
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
948 sqft
Across from Cannery Park. Also within walking distance to Sunnyvale Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with white kitchen cabinetry, hard surface flooring, and private balconies. Free assigned carport parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ponderosa
24 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Washington
4 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,974
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,256
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Washington
11 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Heritage District
28 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,815
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,814
1402 sqft
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakewood
5 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,720
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1336 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
Ponderosa
9 Units Available
Evelyn Gardens
1055 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
863 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Community includes a gym and pool. Easy access to the CalTrain. Near Ponderosa Park and Santa Clara Tennis Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Washington
4 Units Available
Parallel
1141 W Olive Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,814
624 sqft
Stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave oven and in-unit laundry. Smoke-free units with either a private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, parking or carport and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakewood
25 Units Available
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,156
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,549
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakewood
36 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Lakewood
12 Units Available
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,092
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
945 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Ponderosa
4 Units Available
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,743
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
825 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Heritage District
20 Units Available
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,145
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1171 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Heritage District
16 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,281
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,224
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,382
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,435
1316 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Murphy
11 Units Available
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,977
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,712
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.

Median Rent in Sunnyvale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale is $2,328, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,918.
Studio
$1,980
1 Bed
$2,328
2 Beds
$2,918
3+ Beds
$4,050
City GuideSunnyvale
Having trouble with Craigslist Sunnyvale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Sunnyvale, California Renter's Guide

Located in the Silicon Valley, this suburban enclave is home to a eclectic culture. Getting by in Sunnyvale is challenging, however, with a strong will, an adaptable attitude, and these renting tips, you will have all you need to live a happy, well-rounded life.

Tips for Renting in Sunnyvale

Getting Around. All you need to get around in this city is your own two feet. It is easily walkable, with plenty of wide sidewalks, parks, walking trails, and a greenbelt. Bicycles come in handy when travelling between different neighborhoods. The comprehensive transportation system, which includes the Caltrain into San Francisco, makes travelling between cities a breeze. Just one word of advice: if you are going into downtown San Francisco, feel free to bring a six pack for the ride, drinking is allowed. And, you can also bring your bicycle, which is nice since it takes about twenty minutes to walk to downtown from the landing station.

Weather. The weather is always pleasant in the Silicon Valley, however temperatures can vary greatly between neighboring cities. While it may be 80 degrees when you leave Sunnyvale on a warm summer afternoon, the temperature is likely to drop to 60 degrees once you hit San Francisco. These huge differences are most common in the summer, so if you are more warm-natured, pack a light jacket when travelling to nearby cities.

Neighborhoods

Downtown. Restaurants, some bars for nightlife, weekend farmer's market, live music, festivals, and pet parades.

Sunnyarts. Sooooo much going on here: theater, arts festival, bluegrass jams, pottery, painting, dance, acupuncture, soccer, shopping, and a neighborhood bar... just to name a few. This neighborhood really brings the whole community of Sunnyvale closer.

Ortega Park. Variety of nearby parks

Morse Park. A lovely greenbelt, shopping center, and an eclectic little neighborhood bar.

Snail. Convenient for commuters, with a neighborhood park and affordable rent.

Birdland. Best neighborhood for food: dessert shop, bakery, pizza and more! Plus, two great shopping centers within walking/biking distance.

Panama Park. Close to everything: shopping, nightlife, parks, and the Sunnyarts neighborhood.

Ponderosa Park. Golf course, fish market, parks, and quick access Lawrence Expressway and Camino Real.

Stratford Gardens. An affordable neighborhood with tons of great food spots, plus within walking distance to the library and the Sunnyarts neighborhood.

Cherryhill. Beautiful and convenient location next to Sunnyarts, this neighborhood comes with its own park, cherry orchard, and tennis courts.

Gavello Glen. Great, affordable location right next to Sunnyarts.

Good Luck!

It may be a challenge to get by here, but it is well worth it. Just be sure to relieve some stress every once in a while by getting out of the apartment for a day at the beach, in the nearby mountains, or in the creative incubator that is San Francisco. Days spent like this make it all worth the effort.

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sunnyvale rents decline sharply over the past month

Sunnyvale rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sunnyvale stand at $2,328 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,918 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Sunnyvale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Sunnyvale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sunnyvale

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sunnyvale, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sunnyvale is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Sunnyvale's median two-bedroom rent of $2,918 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Sunnyvale.
    • While rents in Sunnyvale fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sunnyvale than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Sunnyvale is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Sunnyvale’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Sunnyvale renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Sunnyvale Renter Survey

    Here’s how Sunnyvale ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    A+
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    D
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    A-
    Public transit
    B-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Sunnyvale’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Sunnyvale renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With expensive rents in tech hubs, it comes as no surprise that cost of living is a source of dissatisfaction in Sunnyvale."

    Key Findings in Sunnyvale include the following:

    • Sunnyvale renters gave their city an A overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Sunnyvale were jobs and career opportunities, weather, and safety and low crime rate, which all received scores of A+.
    • The areas of concern to Sunnyvale renters are social life and affordability, which received F and D grades, respectively.
    • Sunnyvale earned similar scores compared to other cities in California like San Francisco (B+) and San Diego (A-), but earned higher marks than Los Angeles (C+), San Jose (C) and Sacramento (C).
    • Sunnyvale did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Philadelphia (C+), Chicago (B-) and Miami (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Sunnyvale?
    In Sunnyvale, the median rent is $1,980 for a studio, $2,328 for a 1-bedroom, $2,918 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,050 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sunnyvale, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Sunnyvale?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Sunnyvale include Ponderosa, Lakewood, Washington, West Murphy, and Ortega.
    How pet-friendly is Sunnyvale?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Sunnyvale received a letter grade of B- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Sunnyvale?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Sunnyvale received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Sunnyvale?
    Sunnyvale renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Sunnyvale did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Sunnyvale?
    Some of the colleges located in the Sunnyvale area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Sunnyvale?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sunnyvale from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Santa Clara.

