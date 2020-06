147 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA

Cost of Living

West Hollywood has a gorgeous climate, is relatively close to the beach (according to mileage, it will take a half-hour to drive those few miles) and enjoys some of the best amenities in the state that are within walking distance too. For those awesome attributes, you will pay through the nose. The cost of living hovers around 40 percent higher than the nation’s average, which doesn’t sound that terrible, but you’re not getting a slew of posh luxury upgrades to go with that. _ And with a piddling vacancy rate of about 4 percent, youll be searching for an appropriate spot for at least a month.

Enough of the sniping now. WeHo really is an amazing place to live, it just takes a certain kind to appreciate it. Social, outgoing, young, networking, drunk, happy, active, body-conscious, beautiful young people love it here. The city takes care of its own and offers better healthcare options, more bike lanes and just a more optimistic and open-minded perspective than many locales. There are tons of city-owned sites recommending travel guides, inexpensive things to do, great places to explore, programs to take advantage of, etc, etc. Theyre working on implementing greater public transit (which is already more robust than most of California) and moving toward a greener, more progressive and fully inclusive neighborhood where people feel welcome and where people can be themselves.

Oh, and movies film here all the time, so that’s really neat too. Count on having at least half your friends in "the biz." This means youll get to meet celebrities when youre not bumping into them anyway and see film screenings from time to time. You’ll be in the know.