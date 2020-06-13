147 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA

Apartment List
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
Hollywood
159 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,775
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Hollywood
39 Units Available
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,169
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,639
1137 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Hollywood
9 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,602
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
West Hollywood
20 Units Available
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,228
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Hollywood
13 Units Available
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,630
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,170
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1231 sqft
On Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and North Fairfax. Walking distance to shopping, dining and Plummer Park. Studio, one, two and three-bedroom units available. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and carports in pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated October 17 at 09:55pm
$
West Hollywood
Contact for Availability
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,501
726 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,919
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1205 sqft
Walk to Trader Joe's, Target, and the action on Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy your stylish apartment home with on-site Italian restaurant, totally modern interiors and gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills and the LA skyline.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located 1 block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard
1318 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
955 sqft
Recently renovated, rare 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom ground level unit with its own wood-decked outdoor patio. Feels like living in a single family house. Spacious and airy. Includes top-of-the-line appointments, including oversize, wall-mounted flat TV.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
818 N Doheny Drive
818 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning condo located in the exclusive, full service Doheny Plaza. This 2 bedrooms entertainers dream is offered fully furnished and has been updated from top to bottom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1300 sqft
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7916 Santa Monica Blvd. D
7916 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,095
Newly Remodeled Apartment - Heart of W.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8490 Fountain Ave 104
8490 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1502 sqft
Unit 104 Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 2bdrm West Hollywood Condo 1400 sq ft - Property Id: 289335 Newly renovated large 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new cabinets, washer/dryer in unit, central heating and a/c,

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7705 Norton Ave.
7705 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
7705 Norton Ave. Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman Home in West Hollywood! - Available on July 15th, 2020. Situated on a quiet street in West Hollywood, just north of Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8903 Harratt St A
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285105 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
884 Palm Ave 201
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Apartments - Property Id: 157060 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Apartment available.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1820 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
9000 Cynthia St #305
9000 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit in the heart of Prime West Hollywood! - Located in the tasteful and secure 9000 Cynthia Condominiums, this 2 bed 2 bath unit is elegant, airy, and boasts loads of natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1435 Fairfax Ave. #14
1435 North Fairfax Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
657 sqft
West Hollywood, Remodeled 1/Bedroom, 1/Bath Condo!! - Second Floor, Corner Unit,1/ Bedroom, 1/bath remodeled Condo available for Lease. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, just off of Sunset Blvd.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
927 North Kings Road - 213
927 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual walk through video: https://youtu.be/HlkvCyEeZnk Apply at jlspalms.com. This massive 1000 sq ft condominium is available in a quiet mostly owner-occupied building.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1148 N Detroit St
1148 North Detroit Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 2-bedroom 2 bath Condo with 1200 SF of high-end living.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
9243 Doheny Rd
9243 Doheny Road, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9243 Doheny Rd in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,303
776 sqft
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard Apt #419, West Hollywood, CA 90046 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Median Rent in West Hollywood

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in West Hollywood is $2,022, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,599.
Studio
$1,699
1 Bed
$2,022
2 Beds
$2,599
3+ Beds
$3,532
City GuideWest Hollywood
"West Hollywood California / Hey kids! Wanna go, wanna go to California / We will find the party; we will find the skyline / We will find the beach and we will find the starshine / Malibu, youll find it / West Hollywood, youll find it" (Beau, La La La California)

With such a diverse population, it should come as no surprise that West Hollywood is a unique place filled with eccentrics, artists, dreamers, fighters, and celebrities, most of whom fall into several of those above categories themselves. An area that defies easy labels, WeHo is complex, but it’s also an incredible experience. Its explosively popular, especially among young folks and aspiring actors; its one of the most walkable neighborhoods in California and that’s including the noted pedestrian enclaves like San Francisco and Berkeley. Ultimately, WeHo is a magical place, but it just happens to be a bit more Grimm’s fairy tales than Disney Princess, and that’s precisely what makes it so awesome.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Learning to Love the Weird

Theres no question that WeHo has a distinctive personality. West Hollywood most definitely has something for everyone--and often within feet of something else you’ve never even heard of before. This also means running into a wide variety of people: the obnoxious east coast transplant, the nave Midwest transplant, the CEO of a startup (probably Grindr) or Zachary Quinto. And you can do it all on the same block. That’s pretty fantastic, right? You can also find some of the best food here, from authentic ethnic options, like Thai, Korean and Indian, to more homegrown fare, like burgers and sandwiches. Plus, everyone freakin delivers, which is important because the traffic is ungodly in these parts.

Drivers are aggressive like OMG. Though California has a reputation for road rage and traffic jams in many areas, they really don’t compare with the fury and non-sensical behavior that occurs on the mean streets of WeHo, and that’s before you even get on the freeway. Also, you can’t trust the make of car to tell you who’s behind the wheel. That sleek, brand new Porsche is just as likely to pull a crazy move as the rickety Volkswagen jalopy. Buckle up. You will still definitely need a car here because everyone drives. Entertainment and dining is just a short walk away, but work is somewhere else entirely. With that reality comes the fact that people don’t ever drive outside of their neighborhood to visit friends.

Cost of Living

West Hollywood has a gorgeous climate, is relatively close to the beach (according to mileage, it will take a half-hour to drive those few miles) and enjoys some of the best amenities in the state that are within walking distance too. For those awesome attributes, you will pay through the nose. The cost of living hovers around 40 percent higher than the nation’s average, which doesn’t sound that terrible, but you’re not getting a slew of posh luxury upgrades to go with that. _ And with a piddling vacancy rate of about 4 percent, youll be searching for an appropriate spot for at least a month.

Enough of the sniping now. WeHo really is an amazing place to live, it just takes a certain kind to appreciate it. Social, outgoing, young, networking, drunk, happy, active, body-conscious, beautiful young people love it here. The city takes care of its own and offers better healthcare options, more bike lanes and just a more optimistic and open-minded perspective than many locales. There are tons of city-owned sites recommending travel guides, inexpensive things to do, great places to explore, programs to take advantage of, etc, etc. Theyre working on implementing greater public transit (which is already more robust than most of California) and moving toward a greener, more progressive and fully inclusive neighborhood where people feel welcome and where people can be themselves.

Oh, and movies film here all the time, so that’s really neat too. Count on having at least half your friends in "the biz." This means youll get to meet celebrities when youre not bumping into them anyway and see film screenings from time to time. You’ll be in the know.

Neighborhoods

Technically, WeHo is pretty small, but inhabitants still roughly compartmentalize further by describing districts according to compass direction. There are scads and scads of apartment buildings; some are massive complexes tricked out with underground parking and courtyards, while others are dinky little rundown buildings with fewer than 12 units. There are rental homes and properties too. Pretty much anything you can set your heart on is here, but you’ll have to hunt, and youll have to pay.

West Hollywood West: This is where Hollywood turns into Beverly Hills, so while it can be a mixed bag, it can also have some really gorgeous two-bedroom apartments with great character. Count on prices being commensurate with those amenities.

Norma Triangle: Directly above WeHo West is Norma Triangle, which is close to the mountains, Sunset Blvd. and Santa Monica Blvd. Its pretty much just as pricey as WHW.

Melrose: Both good and bad, Melrose is close to cute boutiques and shuttered scary businesses. I’ts a bit less expensive though, but with fewer restaurants around, and its less walkable. Try to skip it in favor of more sociable areas, or head south for rental homes and quieter living.

West Hollywood East:More apartment complexes than you can shake a stick at, plus single-family homes, townhouses and condos. The lower cost spots don’t advertise, so taking a walk around can make a huge difference in finding a sweet, yet affordable spot. You’ll do best if you don’t need parking (but you do, though) or a pool.

West Hollywood is nothing if not a mix of high and low, magical and traumatizing, but that’s what makes it such an exciting place to live. With mountains behind you and beach beside you, it’s hard not to love this place. It may be expensive, it may sometimes be scary, but it is never, ever boring. And, its always more good than bad.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Hollywood?
In West Hollywood, the median rent is $1,699 for a studio, $2,022 for a 1-bedroom, $2,599 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,532 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Hollywood, check out our monthly West Hollywood Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Hollywood?
Some of the colleges located in the West Hollywood area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Hollywood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Hollywood from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

