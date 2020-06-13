147 Apartments for rent in West Hollywood, CA

Learning to Love the Weird

Theres no question that WeHo has a distinctive personality. West Hollywood most definitely has something for everyone--and often within feet of something else you’ve never even heard of before. This also means running into a wide variety of people: the obnoxious east coast transplant, the nave Midwest transplant, the CEO of a startup (probably Grindr) or Zachary Quinto. And you can do it all on the same block. That’s pretty fantastic, right? You can also find some of the best food here, from authentic ethnic options, like Thai, Korean and Indian, to more homegrown fare, like burgers and sandwiches. Plus, everyone freakin delivers, which is important because the traffic is ungodly in these parts.

Drivers are aggressive like OMG. Though California has a reputation for road rage and traffic jams in many areas, they really don’t compare with the fury and non-sensical behavior that occurs on the mean streets of WeHo, and that’s before you even get on the freeway. Also, you can’t trust the make of car to tell you who’s behind the wheel. That sleek, brand new Porsche is just as likely to pull a crazy move as the rickety Volkswagen jalopy. Buckle up. You will still definitely need a car here because everyone drives. Entertainment and dining is just a short walk away, but work is somewhere else entirely. With that reality comes the fact that people don’t ever drive outside of their neighborhood to visit friends.