159 Apartments for rent in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
4108 Avoyer Pl
4108 Avoyer Place, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1584 sqft
4 BR / 2 BA 1584 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful home in La Mesa. The spacious single story property. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors. The property is also AC and heating equipped.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3690 sqft
Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913. The detail and woodwork throughout the home is a gorgeous example of the craftsmanship of the era.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
9247 Brookside Circle
9247 Brookside Circle, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1016 sqft
9247 Brookside Circle Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, Huge lot, Views!! Custom Kitchen, Oak Floors - This beautiful home welcomes you with a marvelous, long driveway and with an Amazing deck surrounded by trees.

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
10010 San Juan St. G
10010 San Juan Street, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Studio
$1,650
925 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 BR, 1 BA updated upstairs apartment will be available soon! The kitchen comes with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and stainless appliances included (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave).
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
45 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
Gated community minutes away from Grossmont Center. Spacious apartments homes with designer amenities, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Full-time emergency maintenance and friendly on-site staff. Launch facility, open parking and available carports.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
7 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
1025 S Sunshine Ave
1025 Sunshine Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom, swimming pool - Property Id: 307038 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, apartment.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
494 S. Anza St
494 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedroom El Cajon Condo! - This two bedroom condo features neutral paint and tile throughout the first floor. Bedrooms and full bath located on second floor which is carpeted. Ceiling fans throughout the property for added comfort.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
11586 Fury Ln #132
11586 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
707 sqft
1 Bedroom plus Loft in the Mirasol Complex Rancho San Diego - Large 1 bedroom + loft with vaulted ceilings. This unit is located in the Mirasol Complex. One of the best private location in the complex. Light & Bright.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12058 Calle De Montana # 265
12058 Calle De Montana, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1161 sqft
12058 Calle De Montana # 265 Available 07/22/20 Rancho San Diego - Corner Location - Upstairs Master Suite - AC - Private Patio - Garage - - Rancho San Diego - Rancho Villas HOA - Community Pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center & Clubhouse - 2 Story

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1592 Murray Ave.
1592 Murray Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1945 sqft
3 Bed- 2 Bath Spacious Two Story Home in El Cajon With Bonus Room and Pool! - Beautiful two story home located on Murray Avenue in desirable Grossmont Terrace/Fletcher Hills area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley
3525 Kenwood Drive
3525 Kenwood Drive, Spring Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2br 2ba home, completely remodeled ! Driveway/off street parking included. Nice location, nice rural feel, close to shopping, downtown, beaches, etc. Laundry hookups in unit. All new flooring, lighting, & paint.

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4562 Garfield St.
4562 Garfield Street, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
675 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!*** Quiet. Peaceful. Large lot, 3 on 1 property located well back from the street. Did we say quiet? No, really quiet. Downstairs apartment is ready for a new tenant.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
8605 Echo Dr
8605 Echo Drive, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
Beautiful Private Large Studio Cottage Close To All -La Mesa - Located in the foothills of La Mesa / Spring Valley. Charming fully furnished cottage in beautiful quiet culdesac. Sitting on a large lot separated by the main house.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
1771 Jamacha Road #B
1771 Jamacha Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
725 sqft
Beautiful Newer House, Mountain Views, Utilities Included, Rancho San Diego - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancho San Diego house is located close to schools, shopping and freeways.
City GuideCasa de Oro-Mount Helix
"So hold on tight; stay up all night, 'cause Rosie I'm comin' on strong / By the time we meet the morning light I will hold you in my arms / I know a pretty little place in Southern California down San Diego way / There's a little cafe where they play guitars all night and day / You can hear 'em in the back room strummin' / So hold tight 'cause don't you know daddy's comin'" - Bruce Springsteen, "Rosalita"

It's hot, it's dry, and it's filled with delicious taco shops. Casa de Oro-Mount Helix is often overlooked (or straight up ignored) in favor of its better-known neighbor San Diego, but the quaint little town east of the port city has plenty to offer people willing to suffer the rarely crowded 10-minute drive to visit. Minimal traffic and maximal amenities make this little golden gem a great place to set up shop or home, and you can bet you'll find a deal on more than the rents--did we mention the taco shops? If food and housing aren't convincing enough, then perhaps the nearby public trolley will sway you to the light side.

The Benefits North of the Border

Mexican food is king in these parts, since the border is only a few minutes drive away, and any residents of San Diego County make the most of this fantastic location by indulging in tacos, burritos, quesadillas and chile rellenos on the regular. Casa de Oro boasts plenty of diverse cuisine options, from fish and chips shops to Thai food, but the taco shops definitely offer cheap and tasty eats at all hours.

Close to Everything

The real deal of Casa de Oro-Mount Helix rental apts is its proximity to San Diego, La Jolla, Mexico and any other destination you've actually heard of. Nobody brags about living in Casa, though there's nothing wrong with it; it's just kinda, well, nowhere. Fortunately, nowhere is close to everywhere you want to be, like the beach or the Gaslamp District. And while a car is necessary (again, welcome to Southern California, newbie), you're just a few stoplights from public transit, like the popular trolley which heads straight into the city.

Silver Linings

COMH, as we're now calling it, does have its share of rundown areas, but that keeps the places for rent delightfully affordable. But a few shady apartment buildings and shanties don't fully color the residential landscape. Big homes, charming 1 bedroom apartments for rent, and even condos with luxurious extras are plentiful. Pretty much any accommodation you can imagine is here, so don't fret overmuch about some of the less well-paved areas.

The Need to Know

Besides a love of Mexican food and a reliable vehicle, there are a few other tips for a successful move to lovely Casa de Oro-Mount Helix. First off, no one uses that full title. A simple "Casa" will probably do, or "East County." Also, this is a desert. Yes, it's relatively close to the beach, but you won't see much water falling from the sky. Pack sunscreen, flip-flops and industrial strength moisturizer; it can get downright parched in these parts. Housing is plentiful, so plan a few weeks at most to find the perfect place. You'll want an option that's close to the 94, 8 or 125 freeway.

Neighborhoods

Casa de Oro is already considered a "neighborhood" of East County. It's not really a city, technically, but one of those CDP-type spots that blends with its neighbors, Spring Valley, El Cajon and La Mesa. Here's a general guide for which of the general directions would suit you best.

Near Spring Valley: It sounds green and flat and lush, but it's just another desert. Spring Valley has a mix of rental houses and apartment buildings, but mostly houses. There are fewer restaurants and amenities here, but the crossover of SV and Casa is the main drag of Casa. The apartments are less inviting, but the freeway access is great.

Near El Cajon: The mayor of El Cajon is funneling big bucks to make his city a prosperous destination for folks of all types, and Casa residents definitely benefit from that. Oodles of amenities, lots of housing options, but a heck of a lot more traffic are the result. Plus, it's a bit further away from downtown, so it's a trade-off in many ways. May be worth it if you're planning on sticking around for several years.

Near La Mesa: It's got character, farmers markets and a cutesy downtown, but it's relatively run down. It's got more going on than Spring Valley, with similar housing values, and the public transportation is very close by. Safety may be more of an issue here for some.

Best of All

Casa has lots going on, and restaurants aren't the only amenities you'll have easy access to. From hippie-friendly snooty chains like Sprouts to standard markets like Albertsons to charming mom and pop shops, you won't have to travel far to find every ingredient on your list. Prefer to know your growers by their first names? Try one of the many farmers markets held nearby. Of course, it's not all about food. Thrift stores, antique shops and amusingly divey nightclubs and bars are all readily accessible too. In all honesty, though, for after hours fun you'll likely head into SD proper. Thankfully, it's close. Just another benefit of living in East County.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix?
Apartment Rentals in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix start at $1,650/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Casa de Oro-Mount Helix?
Some of the colleges located in the Casa de Oro-Mount Helix area include University of California-San Diego, Cuyamaca College, San Diego City College, Palomar College, and San Diego Mesa College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Casa de Oro-Mount Helix?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Casa de Oro-Mount Helix from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.

