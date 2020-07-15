159 Apartments for rent in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

The Benefits North of the Border

Mexican food is king in these parts, since the border is only a few minutes drive away, and any residents of San Diego County make the most of this fantastic location by indulging in tacos, burritos, quesadillas and chile rellenos on the regular. Casa de Oro boasts plenty of diverse cuisine options, from fish and chips shops to Thai food, but the taco shops definitely offer cheap and tasty eats at all hours.

Close to Everything

The real deal of Casa de Oro-Mount Helix rental apts is its proximity to San Diego, La Jolla, Mexico and any other destination you've actually heard of. Nobody brags about living in Casa, though there's nothing wrong with it; it's just kinda, well, nowhere. Fortunately, nowhere is close to everywhere you want to be, like the beach or the Gaslamp District. And while a car is necessary (again, welcome to Southern California, newbie), you're just a few stoplights from public transit, like the popular trolley which heads straight into the city.

Silver Linings

COMH, as we're now calling it, does have its share of rundown areas, but that keeps the places for rent delightfully affordable. But a few shady apartment buildings and shanties don't fully color the residential landscape. Big homes, charming 1 bedroom apartments for rent, and even condos with luxurious extras are plentiful. Pretty much any accommodation you can imagine is here, so don't fret overmuch about some of the less well-paved areas.

The Need to Know

Besides a love of Mexican food and a reliable vehicle, there are a few other tips for a successful move to lovely Casa de Oro-Mount Helix. First off, no one uses that full title. A simple "Casa" will probably do, or "East County." Also, this is a desert. Yes, it's relatively close to the beach, but you won't see much water falling from the sky. Pack sunscreen, flip-flops and industrial strength moisturizer; it can get downright parched in these parts. Housing is plentiful, so plan a few weeks at most to find the perfect place. You'll want an option that's close to the 94, 8 or 125 freeway.