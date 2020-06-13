43 Apartments for rent in Alpine, CA

Renting in Alpine

Alpine is divided into a few distinct neighborhoods, which include Victoria just north of Interstate 8, Palo Verde to the east, and Alpine Heights to the west. If staying close to San Diego is a priority, an address to the west or near Interstate 8 will provide the swiftest access into the big city.

Alpine maps in at more than 26 square miles, but don't be fooled -- much of this space remains undeveloped. Still, you can find apartments for rent in Alpine, or even single-family homes for rent if you're lucky. When you find rental housing that meets your search criteria -- act fast. With many San Diegans interested in living outside the city and commuting in for work, you have plenty of competition. You can put your boxing gloves away, but don't mistake the small town nature of Alpine to mean that rentals stay on the market for long periods of time. To qualify for a rental apartment here, be prepared to show proof of income, since (we hate to break it to you) the cost of living is above the national average.