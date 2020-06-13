43 Apartments for rent in Alpine, CA📍
Just a short drive from San Diego, this mountain-adjacent California neighborhood is technically a census-designated place. Want the luxury of living near an ideal beach-front city? You're raising your hands, we know. Alpine affords a reasonable car ride to the Pacific Ocean (in ideal traffic, you can make the trek to Ocean Beach in about 35 minutes or to La Jolla shore in about 40 minutes), while still maintaining a small town feel. Don't believe us? Despite neighboring a city with more than 1 million residents, you can actually hear crickets here at nightfall.
Alpine is divided into a few distinct neighborhoods, which include Victoria just north of Interstate 8, Palo Verde to the east, and Alpine Heights to the west. If staying close to San Diego is a priority, an address to the west or near Interstate 8 will provide the swiftest access into the big city.
Alpine maps in at more than 26 square miles, but don't be fooled -- much of this space remains undeveloped. Still, you can find apartments for rent in Alpine, or even single-family homes for rent if you're lucky. When you find rental housing that meets your search criteria -- act fast. With many San Diegans interested in living outside the city and commuting in for work, you have plenty of competition. You can put your boxing gloves away, but don't mistake the small town nature of Alpine to mean that rentals stay on the market for long periods of time. To qualify for a rental apartment here, be prepared to show proof of income, since (we hate to break it to you) the cost of living is above the national average.
Alpine Heights: Alpine Heights is one of the smaller neighborhoods in Alpine, but it still accounts for roughly 1 / 6th of the population. There are a lot of beautiful homes here, and you'll have easy access to the I-8 if you ever feel the need to leave.
Palo Verde: Looking for something a little more bustling? Check out Palo Verde! While it may not have the rich sensibilities of the "Heights," the average home value is still higher than most of California, so say sorry to your bank before you begin your search.
Rancho Palo Verde: No, it's not just a more ranch-y version of Palo Verde. This part of town has beautiful homes and beautiful views. Don't believe us? Check out Viejas Creek trail early one Saturday morning and see for yourself.
So, what is there to do in this quiet California town? You won't be bored! Alpine is home to Viejas Casino and Resort, which features an outlet mall, live entertainment, and a thriving gaming floor. Thanks to its position a bit off the beaten path, you can head to Viejas when you're ready for some action but avoid crowds and tourists near the residential areas. Alpine also boasts the Alpine Beer Company. This small brewery produces ales, sours, and lagers, and offers a tasting room open to the public. In nearby San Diego, attractions such as the San Diego Zoo, Gaslamp District, and Petco Park (home of the San Diego Padres) await.