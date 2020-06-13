Apartment List
/
CA
/
alpine
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Alpine, CA

📍

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alpine Heights
1 Unit Available
1237 Alpine Blvd
1237 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1466 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath Alpine Country Home! - Awesome Alpine Living! Spacious home with fireplace in living room. Brand new flooring installed and great 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Family/ Dinning and kitchen open floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palo Verde
1 Unit Available
2858 MANZANITA VIEW ROAD
2858 Manzanita View Road, Alpine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2160 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE ALPINE NEIGHBORHOOD - 2858 MANZANITA VIEW BLVD 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM SINGLE STORY HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. TRAVERTINE FLOORING THROUGHOUT MOST OF THE HOME.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2644 Alpine Blvd #C
2644 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1240 sqft
3Bed/1.5 Bath Two Story Townhome at Ridgecrest Complex - Two story townhouse in Alpine. Located within minutes to schools, dining and freeway access.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1411 Rock Terr
1411 Rock Terrace, Alpine, CA
Studio
$1,250
460 sqft
Remodeled detached studio of 460 sq ft with full bath. Electric, water and trash are included.
Results within 5 miles of Alpine

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15462 olde hwy 80
15462 Olde Highway 80, San Diego County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Duplex - Property Id: 275052 For rent 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom duplex in el cajon city. Spacious front and backyard 2 personal parkings washer and dryer hook ups. This units were 100% remodeled.
Results within 10 miles of Alpine
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
El Cajon
3 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rancho San Diego
28 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1240 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
750 sqft
Recently renovated community. Access to I-8 and I-67 and public transportation. Smoke-free community. Updated kitchens with granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and grill area.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12101 Wintercrest Drive
12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
819 sqft
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks! Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6
855 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
760 sqft
Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
494 S. Anza St
494 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
2 Bedroom El Cajon Condo! - This two bedroom condo features neutral paint and tile throughout the first floor. Bedrooms and full bath located on second floor which is carpeted. Ceiling fans throughout the property for added comfort.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
11586 Fury Ln #132
11586 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
707 sqft
1 Bedroom plus Loft in the Mirasol Complex Rancho San Diego - Large 1 bedroom + loft with vaulted ceilings. This unit is located in the Mirasol Complex. One of the best private location in the complex. Light & Bright.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
15918 Shalom Road
15918 Shalom Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1926 sqft
Panoramic View - Ramona Country Estates - Spacious country home with seclusion and panoramic view. Tile floors in living and kitchen area. Two fireplaces plus central AC.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9658 Winter Gardens Blvd OFFICE BY POOL
9658 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Unit OFFICE BY POOL Available 07/01/20 UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!!! - Property Id: 291268 Three bedrooms- two baths- new appliances, new flooring, new unit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13460 Jamul Dr
13460 Jamul Drive, San Diego County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Nice Manufactured Home - Property Id: 288468 Vaulted ceilings. Modern. No wood paneling. Second dwelling located near Steele Canyon Golf Course in Jamul. Laundry Room with Washer/ Dryer Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
800 N. Mollison Ave. #23
800 North Mollison Avenue, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
462 sqft
Remodeled 1 Bedroom Condo In A Luxury Upscale Complex - Remodeled and upgraded condo located in the private secured VILLA GRIGIO complex with park like setting and freeway close.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11959 Sapota Dr.
11959 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
1489 Vista Grande Rd
1489 Vista Grande Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Home away from home - Property Id: 199346 Very spacious ONE bedroom furnished apartment as one entire floor of a large house and with separate entrance. Modern bathroom and kitchenette. Very own huge deck overseeing canyon.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
16244 Wikiup Rd.
16244 Wikiup Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2696 sqft
16244 Wikiup Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates - Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates.

Median Rent in Alpine

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Alpine is $1,701, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,206.
Studio
$1,536
1 Bed
$1,701
2 Beds
$2,206
3+ Beds
$3,177
City GuideAlpine
Despite its location in Southern California, Alpine was named after the area's resemblance to an early resident's former home in Switzerland, which was presumably replete with Alpine trees.

Just a short drive from San Diego, this mountain-adjacent California neighborhood is technically a census-designated place. Want the luxury of living near an ideal beach-front city? You're raising your hands, we know. Alpine affords a reasonable car ride to the Pacific Ocean (in ideal traffic, you can make the trek to Ocean Beach in about 35 minutes or to La Jolla shore in about 40 minutes), while still maintaining a small town feel. Don't believe us? Despite neighboring a city with more than 1 million residents, you can actually hear crickets here at nightfall.

Renting in Alpine

Alpine is divided into a few distinct neighborhoods, which include Victoria just north of Interstate 8, Palo Verde to the east, and Alpine Heights to the west. If staying close to San Diego is a priority, an address to the west or near Interstate 8 will provide the swiftest access into the big city.

Alpine maps in at more than 26 square miles, but don't be fooled -- much of this space remains undeveloped. Still, you can find apartments for rent in Alpine, or even single-family homes for rent if you're lucky. When you find rental housing that meets your search criteria -- act fast. With many San Diegans interested in living outside the city and commuting in for work, you have plenty of competition. You can put your boxing gloves away, but don't mistake the small town nature of Alpine to mean that rentals stay on the market for long periods of time. To qualify for a rental apartment here, be prepared to show proof of income, since (we hate to break it to you) the cost of living is above the national average.

Neighborhoods in Alpine

Alpine Heights: Alpine Heights is one of the smaller neighborhoods in Alpine, but it still accounts for roughly 1 / 6th of the population. There are a lot of beautiful homes here, and you'll have easy access to the I-8 if you ever feel the need to leave.

Palo Verde: Looking for something a little more bustling? Check out Palo Verde! While it may not have the rich sensibilities of the "Heights," the average home value is still higher than most of California, so say sorry to your bank before you begin your search.

Rancho Palo Verde: No, it's not just a more ranch-y version of Palo Verde. This part of town has beautiful homes and beautiful views. Don't believe us? Check out Viejas Creek trail early one Saturday morning and see for yourself.

Living in Alpine

So, what is there to do in this quiet California town? You won't be bored! Alpine is home to Viejas Casino and Resort, which features an outlet mall, live entertainment, and a thriving gaming floor. Thanks to its position a bit off the beaten path, you can head to Viejas when you're ready for some action but avoid crowds and tourists near the residential areas. Alpine also boasts the Alpine Beer Company. This small brewery produces ales, sours, and lagers, and offers a tasting room open to the public. In nearby San Diego, attractions such as the San Diego Zoo, Gaslamp District, and Petco Park (home of the San Diego Padres) await.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Alpine?
In Alpine, the median rent is $1,536 for a studio, $1,701 for a 1-bedroom, $2,206 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,177 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Alpine, check out our monthly Alpine Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Alpine?
Some of the colleges located in the Alpine area include University of California-San Diego, Cuyamaca College, San Diego City College, Palomar College, and San Diego Mesa College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Alpine?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alpine from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.

Similar Pages

Alpine 1 BedroomsAlpine 2 Bedrooms
Alpine Apartments with BalconyAlpine Apartments with Pool
Alpine Dog Friendly Apartments