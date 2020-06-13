130 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CA

Apartment List
$
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Norwalk-La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12235-12245 Alondra Blvd
12245 Alondra Boulevard, Norwalk, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd in Norwalk. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
13903 Fairford Ave
13903 Fairford Avenue, Norwalk, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1538 sqft
Available 06/17/20 Great large 3BR, 2BA house, corner lot, must see!! - Property Id: 292716 Great 3BR, 2BA house, large family room open to kitchen, laundry room many upgrades, residential location convenient to schools, shopping and freeway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
10626 Shoreline Drive
10626 Shoreline Drive, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Norwalk Town Home With Fitness Room, Pool and Parking! - Features: -Two bed, one bath town home - Parking space included - Hardwood floors - Two story - Master bedroom with en-suite and jet tub! - Stove included - Washer/dryer hook-up's - Sliding

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
16306 Graystone Avenue
16306 Graystone Avenue, Norwalk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1839 sqft
Beautiful home nestled in a desirable neighborhood in the Norwalk community. It boasts central air, 4 large bedrooms, 3 baths.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Santa Fe Springs
6 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Downey
2 Units Available
Woodruff Village Apartment Homes
13210 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodruff Village Apartment Homes in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13225 Beach Street
13225 Beach Street, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
13225 Beach Street Available 06/18/20 **COMING SOON GORGEOUS 4 BED / 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME WITH POOL*****ATTACHED GARAGE ***** - To Qualify: Credit score must be no less than 650 Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent We will

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10404 Cherrylaurel Court
10404 Cherrylaurel Ct, Santa Fe Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1931 sqft
***Beautiful end unit townhome inside private gated community of the Villages at Heritage Springs, move-in ready***This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs)*** Community resort style swimming pool, spa, club

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10518 Willow Lane
10518 Willow Ln, Santa Fe Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1924 sqft
This Gorgeous 4BR/3BA Tri-level Townhome is located in the Heritage Springs, a quiet gated community. Downstairs has One Bedroom with an Ensuite Bathroom and a Large 2-Car Garage with Direct Access to the Home.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16404 GREENLAKE Lane
16404 Greenlake Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1559 sqft
SUNDANCE TOWNHOME FOR RENT * CLEAN AND FRESH * 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
11669 168th Street
11669 168th Street, Artesia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2184 sqft
Welcome to 11669 168th in beautiful Artestia. This home is a huge 2,184 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Norwalk

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Norwalk is $1,602, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,058.
Studio
$1,346
1 Bed
$1,602
2 Beds
$2,058
3+ Beds
$2,797

June 2020 Norwalk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norwalk Rent Report. Norwalk rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norwalk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Norwalk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norwalk Rent Report. Norwalk rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norwalk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Norwalk rent trends were flat over the past month

Norwalk rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norwalk stand at $1,602 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,059 for a two-bedroom. Norwalk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norwalk, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Norwalk

    As rents have increased slightly in Norwalk, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Norwalk is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Norwalk's median two-bedroom rent of $2,059 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Norwalk.
    • While Norwalk's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Norwalk than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Norwalk is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Norwalk?
    In Norwalk, the median rent is $1,346 for a studio, $1,602 for a 1-bedroom, $2,058 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,797 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Norwalk, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Norwalk?
    Some of the colleges located in the Norwalk area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Norwalk?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norwalk from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

