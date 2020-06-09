How It Works

At Apartment List, our mission is to find you a home and our method is trust and transparency. With tons of homes and apartments for rent in almost every state, city, and neighborhood across the nation, we‘re here to help you find your next home.

Here’s how it works: first, we get to know you. You’ll answer a few simple questions and we’ll find the best matches – just for you. Then, we mix and match your personalized results, making it easy to discover places with the perfect combination of price, location and amenities. From there, we help you figure out which listings are best to visit and eventually lease, showing you up-to-date pricing and availability, rent specials, and much more. After all, everyone deserves a home they love.