Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, CA

Downtown Long Beach
Bixby Park
Central Long Beach
Belmont Heights
Traffic Circle
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,804
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
$
Downtown Long Beach
14 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
$
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,605
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Bixby Park
15 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,930
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Long Beach
20 Units Available
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,360
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
SEADIP
26 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Traffic Circle
10 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Long Beach
8 Units Available
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,003
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Saint Mary
7 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,800
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Long Beach
9 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,920
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,273
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,930
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,215
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,128
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,733
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,728
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
950 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Long Beach
76 Units Available
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,517
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,095
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,614
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious this 3 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect cross between affordability and space, parking included, washer dryer hook ups, laminate flooring through out. Schedule your showing today.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Long Beach
56 Units Available
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1240 sqft
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Dairy
1 Unit Available
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Bixby Park
2 Units Available
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Gated community. A few short blocks from the Beach, Bixby park, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Long Beach
4 Units Available
The Linden
434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1182 sqft
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated April 7 at 08:11pm
Bixby Park
4 Units Available
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Great location. Well maintained property in Long Beach, CA, located just a few blocks away from Broadway, the beach, 4th Street, and more. Stove and refrigerator included. Shared laundry in building.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Southeast Wrigley
1 Unit Available
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Approved Wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinetry. This large unit has plenty of space and is in a great location on a quiet street within walking distance of the Metrolink.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Saint Mary
1 Unit Available
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 Linden is located in the East Village neighborhood of Downtown Long Beach. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments. We offer newly renovated units, 1 year lease, elevator and on-site laundry for our residents convenience.

Median Rent in Long Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Long Beach is $1,385, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,780.
Studio
$1,163
1 Bed
$1,385
2 Beds
$1,780
3+ Beds
$2,419
City GuideLong Beach
"A walk in the sand on a golden beach / a gentle wind skims the ocean waves / another sunset, a southern exposure / cruising the coast, idyllic days / we call it Long Beach." (official song of Long Beach)

Long Beach is a coastal city in southern California, located twenty miles south of downtown Los Angeles, and west of Anaheim. The city is home to America’s second-largest LGBTQ community and is known for being very LGBTQ-friendly, so you can count on the fact that the city has a kickin’ arts scene, great food and some awesome clothing. On the flip side, Long Beach is also located near Compton. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you, sifting through the sand to help you find that perfect Long Beach apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Long Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Aerial view of Long Beach harbor

Black Lab at Belmont Shores

Sunshine, sand and saltwater at the beach

Hip-Hop House Hunting

As we’ve already mentioned, location is very important in Long Beach. The city has five major areas that are vastly different from one another but since Long Beach has such easily accessible freeways, commuting to work isn’t that bad, no matter where you live. As a general rule of thumb, give yourself an hour to get from one end of Long Beach to the other during rush hour; your travel time should only be twenty minutes during off-peak times. Make sure that your work and apartment have designated parking areas though, because finding a street-parking spot anywhere in Long Beach can add hours to your commute, especially in the summer. Also, don’t plan on swimming much in Long Beach. The city is a major port, so the water is a bit grimy. Luckily, Long Beach is a great walking town, so walking along the beach can be a fun part of your workout, with no parking or swimming required.

Long Beach is known for being home to a lot of musicians, be they rappers like Snoop Dogg, or ska-masters like Sublime. Because of the prominent music culture of Long Beach, we’ve named the five major areas of Long Beach after Snoop Dogg and Sublime songs.

Gin and Juice: Eastside

Long Beach has two east side areas that are commonly confused, much like Tanqueray is commonly confused with good gin. Eastside is actually the central portion of the city, whereas East Long Beach is the geographic east side of the city.

The Eastside is located south of Interstate 405, between the Los Angeles River and Ximeno Ave, and includes Downtown. Though the Eastside is generally known to have some problems, certain Eastside neighborhoods are charming as long as you’re city savvy. We recommend Retro Row, a highly walkable historic area filled with vintage clothing, bookstores and antiques; historic and lovely Rose Park; and coastal Bixby Park, a unique, community-minded urban village with a great nightlife and a large LGBTQ population. As a general rule, a 1BR apartment anywhere in the Eastside will be an affordable $800, but if you’re looking to spend more you could sip your gin and juice in a 1BR high-rise apartment in Downtown for $1400, or try nearby Belmont Heights, a parrot-filled, young and highly educated area where you can rent a 1BR house for $1150. The neighborhoods in the Eastside are highly varied, but you can expect that the closer you get to downtown, the less you’ll be seeing nuclear families and the more you’ll be seeing single young people and gay couples. If you must live in the Eastside with your family, consider Bixby Knolls. This educated, diverse and cultured area (read: no Tanqueray) lies just north of the Eastside. Those Mom’s Clubs are going to cost you though: a 2BR house in Bixby Knolls will run $1300+.

What I Got: Southeast Long Beach

Southeast Long Beach is located further east than the Eastside, stretching along the coastline south of Interstate 405. This area tends to be expensive and pedestrian-friendly, but, like much of Long Beach along the coast, this area holds more young single people and gay couples than families. If bootylicious dance moves are what you got, a 1BR in the party-filled area around CSU Long Beach will be your dream for $900. If you’re more of an outdoors-y early riser, you’ll feel at home in gorgeous Belmont Shore where you can stroll to a large variety of water sports and awesome stores every single day. A 2BR house with an ocean view in Belmont Shore will show off that what you got is a lot, and will run you a cool $2000 or more. If you’ve already graduated and are looking to be surrounded by young, fun, highly educated single people, you might want to consider Alamitos Heights where a 1BR apartment will cost you $1100. If you can never be close enough to the beach, a 1BR beachside cottage in gorgeous Peninsula or Naples will cost you $1500, and if you live in Naples, you can take a gondola ride home.

From tha Chuuurch to da Palace: East Long Beach

So you just left the church and you’re looking to grow your family in a palace? This is the place for you. East Long Beach is a mainly suburban area that fills the northeast quadrant of Long Beach (past the Eastside), and is bordered by the airport, the City of Lakewood, Interstate 605, and Interstate 405. This middle-class area tends to be very community-oriented, and the palaces here are pricey. A 3BR in this area will cost about $2000. For a palatial and gorgeous home at about the same price, we recommend the lovely Lakewood Village neighborhood.

Robbin’ the Hood: West Long Beach

The Westside of Long Beach is a working-class neighborhood located west of the Los Angeles River, south of Interstate 405, and north of Anaheim Street.

It’s a Jungle Out There: North Long Beach

Northtown is a working-class neighborhood in the northwest corner of Long Beach, which skims the beautiful Bixby Knolls neighborhood to the south. However, the other side of Northtown borders Lakewood (read: this area is seriously diverse). Just like the Amazon, Northtown is a difficult area to classify (is it dangerous, beautiful, or bizarre?), and the fiercely independent and insular Northtowners don’t help to answer any questions. If you’re an urban explorer and want to challenge yourself by carving out your own path, try Northtown. Rent varies just as much as the people here, but renting a 2BR house for $1000 is something you can count on.

June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Long Beach Rent Report. Long Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Long Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Long Beach rents declined over the past month

Long Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Long Beach stand at $1,385 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,780 for a two-bedroom. Long Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Long Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Long Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Long Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Long Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,780 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Long Beach.
    • While Long Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Long Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Long Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Long Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Long Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...

    View full Long Beach Renter Survey

    Here’s how Long Beach ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    C
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    C
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    C
    Social Life
    A-
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    C
    State and local taxes
    A
    Public transit
    D
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Long Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Long Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Long Beach, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Long Beach include the following:

    • Long Beach renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Long Beach were public transit (A) and weather (A-).
    • The areas of concern to Long Beach renters are jobs and career opportunities and pet-friendliness, which both received D grades.
    • Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B.
    • Long Beach earned similar scores to Los Angeles (C+) and San Jose (C), but earned lower marks than San Diego (A-) and San Francisco (B+).

    • Long Beach did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Denver, CO (B+) and Seattle, WA (B+)

    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Love the diversity and the culture, but the area where we live is too busy to be walkable and isn’t great for kids." – Monisha
    • "Love that the beach is just a short hop away, and all the events going on throughout the year are great. What I don’t love is the expensive increase in rent prices." – Victor S.
    • "Pros: everything is close, like grocery stores, restaurants, the beach and the Pike. But the street parking is the downside. It’s hard to find a place to park." – Liselle
    • "Love the slower pace than LA. Friendly atmosphere and gorgeous neighborhoods. Most places are gay-friendly. Hate the cost of living, especially the high rent." – Tammie J.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Long Beach?
    In Long Beach, the median rent is $1,163 for a studio, $1,385 for a 1-bedroom, $1,780 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,419 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Long Beach, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Long Beach?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Long Beach include Downtown Long Beach, Bixby Park, Central Long Beach, Belmont Heights, and Traffic Circle.
    How pet-friendly is Long Beach?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Long Beach received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Long Beach?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Long Beach received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Long Beach?
    Long Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Long Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Long Beach?
    Long Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Long Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Long Beach?
    Some of the colleges located in the Long Beach area include Long Beach City College, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Long Beach?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Long Beach from include Los Angeles, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, and Pasadena.

