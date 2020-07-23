/
/
discovery bay
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:27 AM
26 Apartments for rent in Discovery Bay, CA📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
71 discovery bay blvd
71 Discovery Bay Boulevard, Discovery Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2026 sqft
LIZ SANTOS - Agt: 925-323-7737 - For Lease! Beautifully Remodeled 2 story Home, Minutes to fast water with dock, All remodeled a year ago ,With New flooring, New Windows, New paint, New Hvac system with Air conditioning, Newer Blinds,New garage door
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6316 Crystal Springs Cir
6316 Crystal Spring Circle, Discovery Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
MICHELLE STORNETTA - 707-628-1747 - Revel in the comforts of lakeside luxury in Discovery Bay at The Lakes, This beautiful neighborhood – in the area’s only gated master planned community – features elegant residences, high end finishes,
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1515 Trawler St
1515 Trawler Street, Discovery Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1354 sqft
GREGORY BENNER - 530-351-1047 - GREAT CONDO WITH SOME NICE UPGRADES. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH PLUS A LOFT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO THE MARINA, SHOPPING AND THE BOARDWALK GRILL. THE COMPLEX ALSO HAS A COMMUNITY POOL.
Results within 5 miles of Discovery Bay
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1537 Sycamore Dr
1537 Sycamore Drive, Oakley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1942 sqft
1537 Sycamore Dr Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bath, single story in Summer Lake! - A great family fun-oriented community in Summer Lake.
1 of 47
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood
541 Vivian Street
541 Vivian Street, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2509 sqft
Sharp Brentwood 4/3, 2,509 sq ft 2 story - Sharp and clean 2,509 sq. ft.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
656 4Th St
656 4th Street, Brentwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1614 sqft
MICHELLE STORNETTA - 707-628-1747 - Charming downtown Brentwood, This property is fully remodeled and is ready for move in.
1 of 24
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
California Glory
4696 Nunn Court
4696 Nunn Street, Brentwood, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2693 sqft
New Carpeted Large 5 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large 2 car garage. Brand new carpet! Covered port large enough for vehicle to pass through, perfect for a family with busy lifestyle.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
California Spirit
3047 Hudson Dr
3047 Hudson Drive, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1591 sqft
3047 Hudson Dr Available 04/07/20 Terrific Brentwood Single Story! - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath single story in great Brentwood location. Granite slab kitchen counters, laminate flooring with newer carpet and paint.
Results within 10 miles of Discovery Bay
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Towncenter
Avery at Towncentre
1275 Central Blvd, Brentwood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perfect Place to Call Home. Avery at TownCentre offers the best living experience in Brentwood. Avery at TownCentre Apartments combines the best of a small town with convenience to shopping, schools, employment and recreation.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
3025 O'Hara Avenue
3025 O'hara Avenue, Brentwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1756 sqft
Brentwood 2 bedroom 2 bath home, Wood laminate floors through out large living and dining room area. Carpet in bedrooms. Large kitchen with plenty of counter space. Laundry room off the kitchen. Large front deck looking over a large lot.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Confetti
1044 Crossridge Dr.
1044 Crossridge Drive, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1723 sqft
Brentwood - Walk to Bristow School - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath two story home is available now. Nice upgrades including crown molding, stainless steel appliances, and decorative laminate kitchen flooring.
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
702 N. San Marcos
702 San Marcos Drive, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,710
2695 sqft
QUESTA Rental now move in Ready!! - HBR Rentals Presents: Our new Mountain House CA rental is now move in ready! This home is located just a block from Questa K-8 school and neighborhood park! Great floorplan with a full bedroom and full bathroom
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
777 N San Marcos Drive
777 San Marcos Drive, Mountain House, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3219 sqft
Large Beautiful Mountain House Home For Rent - Read if Immediate Occupancy Big Bold & Beautiful Custom Paint throughout 5 bedrooms 3.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1051 South Shields Avenue
1051 Shields Avenue, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2324 sqft
4 Bedroom Detached Home available.in Mountain House - Single family home in Mountain House.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deer Ridge Country Club
2120 Cristina Way
2120 Cristina Way, Brentwood, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,499
2728 sqft
Beautiful Brentwood Home! - This incredible 5 bedroom 3 bath Deer Ridge home is ready to be yours! Spacious rooms throughout, with a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom tucked away for privacy.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5012 Stirrup Way
5012 Stirrup Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1579 sqft
Gorgeous Antioch Home! - Such a gorgeous and cozy two story home in Antioch! Beautiful laminate and tile flooring throughout an open, spacious floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
353 Hazelnut Lane
353 Hazelnut Lane, Oakley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1013 sqft
353 Hazelnut Lane Available 09/01/20 Charming dollhouse! Very rare single story Oakley rental opportunity! - Charming single story Oakley rental opportunity! A rare find! Ideal end of court location! Close to shopping, schools and downtown! Updated
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
1911 Castellina Dr
1911 Castellina Drive, Brentwood, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3256 sqft
Amazing 5 Bedroom 3 Bath in Brentwood! NO PETS - Beautiful 5 Bedroom home in Brentwood! This 3,256 sq-ft home is truly a must see! This corner lot location boasts a wide and open layout with lovely wooden floors. Large front and back yard with lawns.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deer Creek
670 Timberline Terr
670 Timberline Terrace, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1717 sqft
670 Timberline Terr Available 08/01/20 Great Deer Creek Home - The wonderful home has a fresh coat of paint and new flooring throughout. Centrally located in Brentwood and access to a community pool. Hurry, this one will go fast! (RLNE3626341)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5380 Rockrose Way
5380 Rockrose Way, Antioch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3600 sqft
Beautiful rare 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom rental home in a highly desirable location! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
747 ALLBROOK CT
747 Allbrook Court, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1723 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - COME AND SEE!! Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Ideal central location! Close to schools, shopping and has easy freeway access.
1 of 98
Last updated June 5 at 09:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1086 South Walcott Avenue
1086 Walcott Avenue, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2132 sqft
Mountain House - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath+Loft with an Extra Large 2 Car Garage This is a beautiful Home move-in ready in the most desirable neighborhood in Mountain House! One of the newest streets in the community.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
287 Vita Ave
287 Vita Ave, Mountain House, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2642 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom + Den/Office, 2.5 Bath Mountain House home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Mountain House home built in 2018. Downstairs has additional den/office. Gorgeous floor plan with open kitchen/family great room.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
84 Baird Circle
84 Baird Cir, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2050 sqft
Close to Everything! - You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home centrally located in the heart of Brentwood. With a large two-car garage and back yard. Walk up to the porch facing a quiet street .
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Discovery Bay area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Discovery Bay from include San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and Fremont.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CABrentwood, CAMountain House, CAAntioch, CATracy, CAStockton, CALathrop, CA