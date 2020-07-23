/
lynwood
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:56 AM
660 Apartments for rent in Lynwood, CA📍
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Lynwood
11760 Esther Street - #D
11760 Esther Street, Lynwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1040 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2245.00 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment completely renovated.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Lynwood
11670 Esther Street - #C
11670 Esther Street, Lynwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1040 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2245.00 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment completely renovated.
Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynwood
11600 Atlantic Avenue
11600 Atlantic Avenue, Lynwood, CA
Studio
$1,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11600 Atlantic Avenue in Lynwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lynwood
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Willowbrook
2238 E 118th St
2238 East 118th Street, Willowbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 08/01/20 Cozy Home Style - Property Id: 320107 LOCATION of 2238 E 118th st, LA, CA 90059 Cozy house 3 bedroom 2 bathroom $2,500 per month. Clean house. Close to Shopping Center and Transit is near.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Compton
4507 E PIXLEY ST
4507 East Pixley Street, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1150 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED AND READY FOR YOU! ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you need, new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new windows, new granite kitchen counter
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Watts
2104 E 113th Street
2104 East 113th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
PRESENTED BY RAHUL BHAGAT @ REALTY ONE GROUP UNITED 310-753-7016
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15158 Orange Avenue
15158 Orange Avenue, Paramount, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1350 sqft
NEWLY CONSTRUCTED AND AVAILABLE SOON! THESE 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM LUXURY LIVING UNITS HAVE NO DETAIL LEFT OUT. EACH BEDROOM HAS THEIR OWN WALK-IN CLOSET AND HIGH-END FINISHES. EQUIPPED WITH A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, BALCONY, AND BACK YARD PATIO.
Results within 5 miles of Lynwood
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
29 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
6 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1275 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
8 Units Available
Downey
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
3 Units Available
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
Flowertree
9531 Flower Street, Bellflower, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
948 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flowertree in Bellflower. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
2 Units Available
Dairy
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Downey
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Dairy
269 East Market Street
269 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent*** Address: 269 East Market Street #4, Long Beach, CA 90805 - Rent: $1,300 Per Month - Deposit: $1,500 - 600+ Credit Score Required - Bedroom: 1 -
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Mutual
4803 Levelside Avenue
4803 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1484 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a 2 Car Garage - A beautiful house located in Lakewood is ready for you to call home! As you walk into the spacious living room you will find lots of natural lighting with hardwood flooring throughout, ready
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Florence-Graham
1408 E 76th St
1408 East 76th Street, Florence-Graham, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
700 sqft
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath House with Beautiful Front Yard - Hello! Thanks for checking this property out! Please watch the YouTube virtual tour here: https://youtu.be/gJ7eBx02ojM Welcome to this cute 3 bed 1 bath house with 700 sq. ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Addams
5230 Long Beach Blvd. 15 Upper
5230 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Unit 15 Upper Available 07/25/20 Extra Large one Bedroom - Property Id: 25776 Extra Large one Bedroom Unit Call my Manager Juan at 562 208-2180 1 Bed /1 Bath Available - Our unit features...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Paramount
8041 70th Street
8041 70th St, Paramount, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1308 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, with 2 Car Garage and Central AC! - Awesome place to call home! End Unit, Gated Community! 3 bed 2.5 Baths Attached 2 Car Garage. Formal Entry, Good Size Living Area with Fenced Courtyard off the Living Area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2011 E Alondra Blvd
2011 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmont
1305 W 95th St
1305 West 95th Street, Westmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
728 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 br 1 ba apartment in South LA - Property Id: 322962 Available now, this newly upgraded, 728 square foot turnkey 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is waiting for you to move in! The apartment has upgrades everywhere including new
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway North
348 East 116th street
348 East 116th Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
showing 07/19/2020 11am - 2pm 4bed 2b - Property Id: 100761 Move into this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house, located in the heart of los angeles, close to train station, school and park Newly installed Hardwood Floors, Modern Kitchen,Central
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lynwood area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lynwood from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Santa Clarita.
