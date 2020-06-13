Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Gilroy, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9190 Jacaranda Way
9190 Jacaranda Way, Gilroy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1572 sqft
Jacaranda Way, Gilroy - Property Id: 230962 *Contact Victor (Property Manager) 408-963-8018 to schedule an appointment!* *Property not Furnished* Application Requirements: 1.Completed Application Form (every applicant the age of 18+ years) 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7767 Monterey St - 7767Monterey,"A"
7767 Monterey Street, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
900 sqft
LOVELY UPPER TWO BDRM UNIT IN GATED BUILDING IN GILROY - Behind the gates of this secured building so conveniently located near everything is your new Gilroy home...consider two spacious bedrooms, two full baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2128 Gullane Way
2128 Gulane Way, Gilroy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
2594 sqft
Lana Battagello - Agt: 925-389-2040 - Breathtaking open space and Golf Course views from this beautiful light and bright Eagle Ridge Home. With an expansive open floor plan and 20 foot highceilings, Gullane Way offers 5 bedrooms with 3&1-2 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Gilroy

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9275 Kern Ave
9275 Kern Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Gilroy Living - Property Id: 296657 Ranch style living at its best! Come out and take a look at this charmer! Front house for rent only. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Gilroy

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14815 Monterey Hwy Unit A
14815 Monterey Road, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1425 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14150 Murphy Ave.
14150 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2906 sqft
14150 Murphy Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Gilroy
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,381
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1590 sqft
We are now offering ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes! Contact our leasing specialists for more details on our move in specials! *Restrictions apply Close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene, Morgan Ranch is a sanctuary of
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Granada
52 Granada St, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2440 sqft
Available 07/14/20 Morgan Hill: Fabulous Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 294197 Will go fast! Immaculately maintained, spacious open floorplan with lots of windows.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
830 San Bernardo Lane
830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1843 sqft
Newer Construction! Immaculate Home, Spacious Inside, Beautiful Throughout! - 830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 (E.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Berkshire Dr
220 Berkshire Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1198 sqft
220 Berkshire Dr Modern Morgan Hill Duet home - This home has a modern interior and great Morgan Hill location. This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home with 1198 square feet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
458 Cloudview Dr.
458 Cloudview Drive, Watsonville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1314 sqft
Desirable Adult Community - Desirable Adult Community, all occupants must be 55+ years of age to occupy. Updated 2 bedroom plus bonus room/ 2 bath approx. 1,314 sq.ft. home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
720 San Vicente Drive
720 San Vicente Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1649 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located on a peaceful neighborhood in Morgan Hill, this pretty 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1660 Edmundson Ave #A
1660 West Edmundson Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1145 sqft
1660 Edmundson Ave #A Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Home! - Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony overlooking Paradise Valley! Recently remodeled! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dinning area, kitchen with granite

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Barrett Ave
725 Barrett Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2410 sqft
Lovely Home ! - This Beautiful 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
260 W. Dunne Ave #10
260 West Dunne Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1204 sqft
2 Story, 2 bedroom , 1 1/2 bath - 2 story, 2 bd. 1 1/2 ba. corner unit ,in the Hidden Meadows neighborhood No Pets Allowed (RLNE5588989)

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
184 Franich Dr.
184 Franich Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Charming Townhome at Vista Montana - This Charming 2 Story 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Vista Montana Community in Watsonville has 3/bed and 2.5/baths in a great location next to the Vista Montana Community Park.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
313 Green Valley Rd
313 Green Valley Road, Amesti, CA
Studio
$3,500
313 Green Valley Rd- House - A 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom country home will be available soon. Home has front and back yard space with a detached 2 car garage. Included; - Washer and Dryer hookups - Front yard and a fenced back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2049 Duane Street
2049 San Felipe Road, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2049 Duane Street in Santa Clara County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Gilroy

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gilroy is $1,908, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,392.
Studio
$1,623
1 Bed
$1,908
2 Beds
$2,392
3+ Beds
$3,320
City GuideGilroy
Greetings, Left Coast leasers, and welcome to your Gilroy, California apartment hunting headquarters! A largely quiet, peaceful suburban/urban community on the doorstep of Golden State giants like San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Bay, Gilroy is a popular residential destination for apartment renters from all walks of life. Interested in finding the perfect Gilroy, California apartment? Then you’ve come to the right place, because the apartment of your dreams in the “Garlic Ca...
Life in Gilroy

Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Gilroy? You might want to brace yourself for this bombshell: Studio apartments and basic 1BR units start in the $1000-$1300 range (which is actually quite affordable for Bay Area standards, you lucky dog!), and some are even pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). If, meanwhile, you have $1500-plus to spend on your Gilroy, California rental, you’ll find no shortage of spacious (1000-plus square foot) rentals loaded with dynamite amenities, including modern/renovated kitchens, vaulted ceilings, patios, and community features like swimming pools, complimentary parking, and free Wi-Fi.

Most leases in Gilroy are good for 12 months, although occasionally you’ll find landlords who offer short-term leases, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost). Fortunately, waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent in Gilroy and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which Gilroy, CA apartment is best for you. Just be sure to have the basics in tow (including a blank check to pay for the security deposit you’ll likely have to fork over, a list of previous residences, and proof of income) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app for whatever apartment your little heart desires.

Wondering what to do in Gilroy when you’re not busy soaking in the vibes at your sweet new apartment? Hopefully, you’re a shopaholic, because Gilroy is renowned in the Bay/Valley area as a shopper’s paradise (if you dig outlet malls, you’ll fall in love with Gilroy). Other attractions include the numerous wineries (in case you haven’t heard, NorCal knows a thing or two about vino!), state parks, trails, and golf courses that dot the streets. Factor in a wide range of rental properties both new and old, an extremely diverse populace, numerous convenient public transportation options, and some of the most laid-back peeps you’ll find in all of California, and it’s no surprise Gilroy’s population has spiked nearly 30% in the past 10 years and continues to grow!

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder for the perfect Gilroy, California abode. Best of luck and happy hunting!

June 2020 Gilroy Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gilroy Rent Report. Gilroy rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilroy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gilroy rents held steady over the past month

Gilroy rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gilroy stand at $1,908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,392 for a two-bedroom. Gilroy's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilroy, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilroy

    As rents have increased slightly in Gilroy, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilroy is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Gilroy's median two-bedroom rent of $2,392 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Gilroy.
    • While Gilroy's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilroy than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Gilroy is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Gilroy?
    In Gilroy, the median rent is $1,623 for a studio, $1,908 for a 1-bedroom, $2,392 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,320 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gilroy, check out our monthly Gilroy Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Gilroy?
    Some of the colleges located in the Gilroy area include California State University-East Bay, De Anza College, Hartnell College, Mission College, and Santa Clara University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Gilroy?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gilroy from include San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, and Hayward.

