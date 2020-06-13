/
toro canyon
78 Apartments for rent in Toro Canyon, CA📍
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 06/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.
3545 Padaro Ln
3545 Padaro Lane, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2108 sqft
*Current availability: August 23rd-27th, September 14th-17th, September 20th-October 2nd, October 5th-9th, October 11th-31st, and beyond.
879 Sand Point Road
879 Sand Point Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
5656 sqft
Spectacular Beach Front Resort style property CASA BLANCA ESTATES close to Santa Barbara suited for California living lifestyle, privately gated features five bedrooms, office, 7 Bathrooms, spacious open plan Living Room with see thru fireplace,
Results within 1 mile of Toro Canyon
1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7
1281 Franciscan Court, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1150 sqft
1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo with 2 car garage - Franciscan Village, Carpinteria - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium located in Franciscan Village development in Carpinteria.
1231 Franciscan Ct
1231 Franciscan Court, Carpinteria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 07/01/20 Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. - Property Id: 127441 Newly remodeled Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. Spacious Atrium Model with a large floor plan and vaulted ceilings.
5081 Alvarado Rd
5081 Alvarado Street, Carpinteria, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,199
2000 sqft
Room for Rent Only $1,199.00 per month. close to Carpinteria Beach & Downtown. 15 min short commute to Santa Barbara. CDC Guide lines in placed, practicing social distance while in common areas, shared Restroom & Kitchen. plus $ 45 for utilities.
2725 Macadamia Ln
2725 Macadamia Lane, Summerland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,150
3000 sqft
For Lease: July 1- December 2020 Furnished Montecito Home. Stunning Mountain views and complete privacy, the home is convenient to the upper Montecito Village, Summerland and several local beaches.
635 Sand Point Rd
635 Sand Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
15,000 June-August rest of the time $11,500 This classic traditional ocean side residence is where elegance embraces the relaxed beach front lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Toro Canyon
256 Las Entradas
256 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8716 sqft
256 Las Entradas Available 08/01/20 Majestic Tudor Mansion with sweeping ocean and island views! Montecito...
4347 Avenue Del Mar
4347 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
4200 sqft
Driftwood Beach Retreat - Oceanfront Privacy and Relaxation - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
4595 Del Mar Avenue
4595 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$28,800
3700 sqft
Endless Summer Retreat - Perfection on the Sand in Carpinteria - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
1084 Golf Road
1084 Golf Road, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$55,000
7200 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Available September 5th Montecitos finest property, this magnificent 1920s estate combines the grace, style and elegance of Montecitos Golden Age with world-class, modern amenities, offering a truly luxurious lifestyle.
220 Elm Street #9
220 Elm Ave, Carpinteria, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
579 sqft
Located in beautiful Carpinteria! One bedroom just one block from the beach! - Nicely updated one bedroom loft style apartment located in charming Carpinteria and just one block from the beach. Small complex of 19 units.
900 W Park Ln
900 Park Ln W, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Amazing contemporary short term rental with ocean and mountain views. Close proximity to the famed San Ysidro Ranch. Experience the hiking trails, sunsets and Santa Barbara beauty.monthly rental available July and August 2020
2525 Banner Ave
2525 Banner Avenue, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
640 sqft
Sky Bungalow - Where the sky meets the sea! The perfect FURNISHED MONTHLY one bedroom/ one bath rental for business, relocation, or vacation.
1807 Fernald Point
1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
One of the most premiere oceanfront properties in Montecito, located just down the road from the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, this luxurious estate is tucked behind the gates of Fernald Cove and offers the finest in materials and design,
8133 Puesta Del Sol
8133 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
4100 sqft
*Current availability: September 5th-10th, September 13th-17th, September 20th-October 15th, October 19th-31st, and beyond.
4700 Sandyland Rd
4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
828 sqft
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum.
1171 Mesa Rd
1171 Mesa Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2000 sqft
Delightful Montecito Cottage style home. 3BR, 2BA,2000 sq.ft. with many upgrades including baths, kitchen and A/C. Pool, several private patios, walk to beach and Coast Village. MUS. One year lease, unfurnished. COVID showing requirements.
191 Rincon Point Rd
191 Rincon Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2224 sqft
*Current availability: August 17th-21st, September 7th-30th, October 2020, and beyond. All other summer 2020 dates are booked.
2535 Whitney Ave
2535 Whitney Avenue, Summerland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2701 sqft
AVAILABLE 11/15/2020! FULLY FURNISHED - 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM - ENJOY OCEAN VIEWS IN LUXURY! - Welcome to one of the Premier Properties in Summerland! Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara, ''Summerland Sea View'' is perfect for one
2 Rincon Point Ln
2 Rincon Point Lane, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,750
2747 sqft
If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option for you for peace and solitude. Current availability: August 28th-September 24th, October 11th-14th, October 20th-31st, & beyond.
1525 Lingate Ln
1525 Lingate Lane, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
((($7,500Monthly Off Peak & $9,500.00Monthly Peak June - August))) This is a wonderful three bedroom and three bath newly furnished cottage with an attached one bedroom and one bath guest unit in the private Hedgerow Lane area of Montecito.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Toro Canyon rentals listed on Apartment List is $17,430.
Some of the colleges located in the Toro Canyon area include University of California-Santa Barbara, Ventura College, California State University-Channel Islands, and Oxnard College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Toro Canyon from include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura, Simi Valley, and Camarillo.