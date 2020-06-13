/
compton
133 Apartments for rent in Compton, CA📍
321 W Magnolia St Upstairs
321 West Magnolia Street, Compton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
820 sqft
Unit Upstairs Available 06/20/20 Compton 2 bedroom 1 Bath (Section 8 Ok) - Property Id: 228280 Quite 4 unit building with a single off street parking spot. The unit is upstairs with a front view.
2011 E Alondra Blvd
2011 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
1700 Killen Place
1700 East Killen Place, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Spacious 3+2 Home With Den - Welcome to 1700 Killen Place! This spacious Compton area home features spacious floor plan to include living room / dining room / kitchen (with stove, fridge, microwave) / master bedroom with large master bath with
810 W 137th St
810 West 137th Street, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***NOW RENTING 1BR unit.*** Welcome to Compton is one of the oldest cities in southern Los Angeles County, California. Situated south of downtown Los Angeles. It is known as the "Hub City" due to its geographic centrality in Los Angeles County.
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.
301 South Acacia Avenue
301 South Acacia Avenue, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
936 sqft
Ideal property for rent! Located in a pride of ownership area of Compton, across the street from the Compton Court House. Turnkey, new laminate flooring and paint. Secured parking with gate. Ideal for a family with mother in law quarters in the rear.
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.
Results within 1 mile of Compton
East Compton
15724 S Lime Ave
15724 South Lime Avenue, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
972 sqft
Beautifully rennovated 2 Bed, 1 Bath with 972 square feet on a large 6,733 square foot lot. Long driveway leading to 2-car garage and large backyard with mature, large avocado tree. Hardwood & tile floors throughout.
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
19009 South Laurel Park Road
19009 South Laurel Park Road, Los Angeles County, CA
Studio
$1,350
Furnished Studio available with new Murphy bed, fireplace, kitchenette with private bath and amenities including assigned parking, washer & dryer. All utilities paid More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Lynwood
11109 California Avenue
11109 California Avenue, Lynwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
720 sqft
New Listing! - This newly updated 2 bedroom home has been freshly painted, has hardwood flooring throughout and a single car garage. The kitchen and bathroom have updated cabinetry and fixtures.
Carson
1240 Lemon Court
1240 Lemon Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1158 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Beautifully maintained and stylish 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Dominguez Hills Village. This home is a spacious 1158 square feet and features an open floor plan, bright & sunny windows, central air, and a large patio.
Watts
2104 E 113th Street
2104 East 113th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
PRESENTED BY RAHUL BHAGAT @ REALTY ONE GROUP UNITED 310-753-7016
Lynwood
11600 Atlantic Avenue
11600 Atlantic Avenue, Lynwood, CA
Studio
$1,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11600 Atlantic Avenue in Lynwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Compton
Verified
Downey
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Downey
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Downey
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,311
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified
Harbor Gateway South
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
