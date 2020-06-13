138 Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
McManus
4 Units Available
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,917
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,141
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palms
19 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,524
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,259
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fox Hills
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marina Del Rey
50 Units Available
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,600
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Park East
1 Unit Available
4053 Lincoln Avenue
4053 Lincoln Avenue, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
NO SMOKING ALLOWED Spacious 2-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Split-level apartment is part of a 4-unit building. Approx. 1050 Sq. Ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park East
1 Unit Available
4129 Vinton Avenue
4129 Vinton Avenue, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1195 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with 2 Car Garage and Swimming Pool - Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House, approx 1200 sq/ft. Living room with decorative fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast nook, and separate laundry room. Large den / office area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McManus
1 Unit Available
3220 Roberts Ave
3220 Roberts Avenue, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1150 sqft
3220 Roberts Ave Available 07/01/20 3bd/1ba home in a quiet and quality neighborhood - 3bd/1ba front home in a 2 on a lot, in a quiet and quality neighborhood right next to park, hardwood and tile flooring throughout the unit, large living room with

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
9201 Summertime Lane
9201 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
915 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Quite Gated Community - This immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 full baths is situated perfectly in Culver City. As you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
5007 Stoney Creek Rd
5007 Stoney Creek Road, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Stoney Creek Rd - Property Id: 64941 GREAT VALUE- Rent includes basic utilities (Wifi ($70 value), gas, water, covered parking, trash). Rent does not include electricity. A cleaning service that comes twice a month is included ($160 value).

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarkdale
1 Unit Available
3920 Prospect Ave
3920 Prospect Avenue, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
1450 sqft
3920 Prespect Ave, LLC - Property Id: 262959 Completely remodeled single family home with Brand new appliances and private back yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262959 Property Id 262959 (RLNE5708423)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
5719 Canterbury
5719 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
2 bed 3 ba Condo in gated community $3350 - 2 Bedroom 3 ba condo in gated community, great location,conveniently located behind fox hills with easy access to Shopping, restaurants & freeways. Front door sits upon fenced front patio yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarkdale
1 Unit Available
4190 Commonwealth Ave
4190 Commonwealth Avenue, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Cottage Style House - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with 2 Car Garage in Culver City - Cottage Style Single Family Home, 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath, approx. 1000 sq/ft. Laminate floors through out. Large living room with dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Studio Village
1 Unit Available
10837 Jefferson Blvd.
10837 Jefferson Boulevard, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit! - *RECENTLY REDUCED!* This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is a must see! The unit includes: Central A/C and Heat, new faux wood flooring throughout, granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom, stackable

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1311 Summertime Lane
1311 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1000 sqft
***** AVAILABLE STARTING FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST ***** Beautifully upgraded one bedroom + loft / two full bath condo primely situated within one of Culver City’s most coveted condominium communities (Lakeside Village Condominiums @ Jefferson and

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
6275 Canterbury Drive
6275 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
807 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor, end unit with nice view and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar, tile floor, lots of cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Washington Culver
1 Unit Available
3868 Girard Avenue
3868 Girard Avenue, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
600 sqft
This is a beautiful "NEW" guest unit built 2020 ! New quality stainless appliances(refrigerator, wash and dryer, stove are equipped with). Modernly upgraded kitchen and 2 cozy bed room and 1.5 bath here. Separate storage hut will be provided.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Culver-West
1 Unit Available
4190 Marcasel Avenue
4190 Marcasel Avenue, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4190 Marcasel Avenue in Culver City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lucerne-Higuera
1 Unit Available
4209 Lafayette Place
4209 Lafayette Place, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
850 sqft
Available as a 28 day rental, or longer Mid Century, Short term rental, 3-6 months. Fully furnished w/parking space in driveway. New stove. 3 beds, no dishwasher, no a/c. Mid century. Garage may be available for an additional $200/mo

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fox Hills
1 Unit Available
7411 Hannum Avenue
7411 Hannum Avenue, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1888 sqft
Stunning furnished 3-story townhouse in highly desired Playa Pacific Townhomes complex;a gated, architectural award-winning community in Culver City.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lucerne-Higuera
1 Unit Available
4211 LAFAYETTE PL
4211 Lafayette Place, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
850 sqft
CONTACT NUMBER IS A LANDLINE. DO NOT TEXT. VOICE ONLY. Short term / corporate / vacation rental. Fully furnished, 28 day rental. Original mid century. Also be available for longer periods. Parking space in driveway. New stove.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Culver-West
1 Unit Available
4351 MCCONNELL
4351 Mcconnell Avenue, Culver City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4351 MCCONNELL in Culver City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lucerne-Higuera
1 Unit Available
9022 Hubbard St
9022 Hubbard Street, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1100 sqft
Spanish style house with huge backyard walking distance to Downtown Culver City! - Beautiful Spanish style house with hardwood floors in living areas, recessed lighting throughout, built-in cabinets, gas burning fireplace, with window AC unit in

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Washington Culver
1 Unit Available
9901 WASHINGTON
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,790
1585 sqft
Beautiful top floor, 2 levels loft in the heart of downtown Culver City! This spacious loft comes with all the modern conveniences designed to complement your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Culver City
1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Mar Vista
7 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,253
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,124
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.

Median Rent in Culver City

Last updated Jul. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Culver City is $1,618, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,079.
Studio
$1,359
1 Bed
$1,618
2 Beds
$2,079
3+ Beds
$2,825
City GuideCulver City
Live from Culver City, it’s your apartment-hunting guide! Home to the major studios that made movie magic happen, the city underwent a brief decline in the middle of the 20th century. New investments in its downtown have transformed the area into a hip, young and friendly Los Angeles County city. Now let’s check out some of these apartment rentals and find you the home of your dreams.
Life in Culver City

Having trouble with Craigslist Culver City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Downtown Culver City is home to a lot of new galleries, boutiques, restaurants and bars, so the city center has a lot to offer young singles with more urbane sensibilities. However, all this revitalization doesn’t mean that Culver City has become a sterile neighborhood full of new construction. To the contrary, civic groups have preserved a lot of the original architecture, particularly around the city center. As a result, Culver City has attractive, friendly-feeling neighborhoods that are surprisingly walkable! At least by Los Angeles County standards. You’ll never want to leave!

But, when you have to leave, you’ll find that the city is a convenient commute from pretty much all Los Angeles County attractions. That’s quite an anomaly in these parts, so how’s this possible? Well, Culver City sits between downtown LA and the beachside cities of Santa Monica and Venice. Thus, the weekday commute isn’t nearly as bad and weekend fun is just around the corner.

For the most part, all of Culver City’s neighborhoods are friendly and cleas.

Culver City also has a diverse body of rentals available throughout all its neighborhoods. Directly west of the city center, you’ll find a lot of new luxury condominium developments with a variety of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and pools. This area tends to be the most expensive in town, with rents for a two bedroom generally ranging from $2000 to $2500. Continue west past I-405 to the Pacific Coast Highway, and you’ll find some equally desirable rentals for slightly lower rents.

The city center, with all its vibrancy and walkability, is great for young singles. The area around the city center also has a lot of different options when it comes to housing. Here, you’ll find everything from lofts to small rental homes to apartment buildings with both studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent, many of which offer short-term leases. Rents here really vary by rental type running from $1500 to $2000 on the low end and up to $3000 on the high end.

As a hip, white-collar professional settling into Culver City, you might have some sort of Chihuahua that you carry around in a designer bag. Are apartment buildings in town pet friendly? Well, it really depends on the rental. Many independently rented homes and apartments will accept your pup without hesitation, while some of the larger rentals may require an additional deposit. Make sure to double check with your landlord before moving as to avoid any hairy (pun intended) situations.

So welcome to Culver City! Enjoy all that this cultured, young city has to offer you!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Culver City?
In Culver City, the median rent is $1,359 for a studio, $1,618 for a 1-bedroom, $2,079 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,825 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Culver City, check out our monthly Culver City Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Culver City?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Culver City include Fox Hills.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Culver City?
Some of the colleges located in the Culver City area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Culver City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Culver City from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

