65 Apartments for rent in San Jacinto, CA

Life in San Jacinto

Located in Riverside County in SoCal, San Jacinto is part of the Inland Empire. It’s an eclectic city that offers residents access to all the mountains, fresh air, and hot springs you could ask for. But the springs aren’t the only thing that’s hot around here. San Jacinto is growing and growing fast, population-wise. With the influx of residents come some quality apartment rentals for those seeking the SoCal lifestyle.

Much like the city itself, rental prices are off the beaten path in San Jacinto, especially in California terms. Those looking to rent a studio apartment will be pleasantly surprised to learn that studios rent for $550 in San Jacinto. If a bit more space is what you seek, 1 BR apartments in San Jacinto will range between $625 and $700. San Jacinto Village, a garden style apartment complex, features 1 BR/700 sq ft apartments with private patios and some paid utilities for as low as $625. Try and find that elsewhere in SoCal. We dare you.

In terms of pricing, there is surprisingly no huge difference between a 2 BR apartment and a 3 BR apartment in San Jacinto. Both rent for about $1,095 a month in a newer apartment community called Santa Fe Palms, and the units feature great upgrades such as a fireplace, new appliances, attached garage, small front yard, and private backyard. If you are moving with a pet in tow, check with the rental office of your choice to discuss deposits and policies. Some apartments for rent welcome them with open arms (and a $250 deposit) while others simply don’t allow pets at all.

Life in San Jacinto is inexpensive, quiet, and comfortable. Those sounds like three attractive traits any smart renter can get on board with. After you get settled into your new apartment—and have all that loose change in your pocket—you can take the time to explore what San Jacinto has to offer. For those looking to further their education, San Jacinto is the hometown of Mt. San Jacinto Community College. For those looking to fatten their wallets, San Jacinto is also the proud hometown of the Soboba Casino. SoCal life is waiting for you in San Jacinto so start your search today!