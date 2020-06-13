Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

65 Apartments for rent in San Jacinto, CA

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2644 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1148 Arrowhead Avenue
1148 Arrowhead Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2214 sqft
Large home in San Jacinto with 4 bedrooms and a loft. Seller recently installed new carpet, new appliances, new cabinetry, as well as painted the home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College
1 Unit Available
1323 Bushy Tail Trail
1323 Bushy Tail Trail, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1072 sqft
55+ Complex with Pool and Spa - 55+ Senior Community with pool and spa. Homeowner pays association dues. This home is small, but well appointed! Ceiling fans in every room! Lovely screened in rear patio! One car garage, plus carport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Soboba
1 Unit Available
948 Verona Avenue
948 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto, available on 4/6/2020. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Ranch
1 Unit Available
1867 Montara Way
1867 Montara Way, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3028 sqft
1867 Montara Way Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
River
1 Unit Available
1539 Billings Court
1539 Billings Court, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1734 sqft
4 bedroom single story. Culdesac location with nice size yard, 3 car Garage, Large family room, Large kitchen with center island. Open floor plan, Master bathroom has spa tub, Large backyard with covered patio area perfect for family gatherings.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Spice Ranch
1 Unit Available
632 Glory Street
632 Glory Street, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1753 sqft
Beautiful single story home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and 1753 SqFt. Good size master suite. Large kitchen. Mountain views. Quiet neighborhood. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Available June 27th.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Soboba
1 Unit Available
862 Verona Avenue
862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1347 sqft
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
728 Sweet Clover
728 Sweet Clover Loop, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2022 sqft
This is your lucky day! This is a newly cleaned, carpeted, painted and refreshed single story, 4 bedroom home. There are granite counter tops and island in the open/family kitchen, with generous cupboards and storage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
427 Reposo St
427 Reposo Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1028 sqft
Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout. Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight.
Results within 1 mile of San Jacinto

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
789 Cortez Drive
789 Cortez Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1166 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in Del Sol 55+ Community available on 4/6/2020. - 789 Cortez Dr., Hemet, 92545 - Del Sol 55+ Community. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,200/Month, $1,200/Deposit, Approx. 1,170 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease, Lease Listing ONLY.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1276 EUCLID ST
1276 Euclid Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
COZY SENIOR HOME - AVAILABLE NOW! This cute 3 bed, 2 bath home in 55+ Seniors Only Tract features a low maintenance front and back yard, cozy fireplace in living room, newer cabinets in kitchen, and tile floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
437 N Santa Fe Street
437 North Santa Fe Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
719 sqft
Recently updated!! This tidy home includes two bedrooms, a bath, living room and kitchen. Outside is a fenced yard off of Santa Fe, and a single car garage plus a carport off the alley access at the rear.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2129 Woodberry Avenue
2129 Woodberry Avenue, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
700 sqft
Beautiful apartment on upper level of apartment complex. The apartment has brand new flooring, Paint, upgraded kitchen with new stove. This apartment has been freshly cleaned and move in ready. Water and trash is included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
41693 Royal Palm Drive
41693 Royal Palm Drive, East Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled house for you! New heating and air conditioning, new floors, new kitchen with new cabinets and countertop. New stainless stove and new dishwasher. New sinks and garbage disposals. New windows and sliding patio doors.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25139 Sansome St.
25139 Sansome Street, Valle Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
A nice 3 bedrooms 2 baths house with 2 car garage.Fireplace in living room. Large backyard with full covered patio.
Results within 5 miles of San Jacinto

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1298 Granite Dr
1298 Granite Drive, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1298 Granite Dr in Hemet. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
425 Avenida Miravella
425 Avenida Miravella, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1153 sqft
This SENIOR home when you walk up to it is completely rocked and low maintenance. Walk into the home and you enter into a freshly painted home with a large living room with a gas burning fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE
1219 Cabrillo Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE Available 06/15/20 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY - MANUFACTURED HOME - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - 2 bed + 2 bath + huge bonus room - much more than meets the eye. there are additonal square feet with patio addition . large back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
721 S. Santa Fe Street
721 South Santa Fe Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1060 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House in Hemet. Available Now. - 721 S. Santa Fe St., Hemet, 92534. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,325/Month, $1,325/Deposit, Approx. 1060 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Janzen
185 Janzen Way, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1780 sqft
Great 55+ Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Hemet Four Seasons - This is a great 55+ years old or older Community Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Den/Office in the wonderful Four Seasons of Hemet! 1750 sqft with private backyard with

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24770 California Ave
24770 California Avenue, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIQUE PROPERTY HAS 2 ON LOT, ZONED FOR HORSES AND VIEWS! - Unbelieving gorgeous duo property in a 5-acre lot! This property has an up the hill view home of 3 full bedrooms and 3 baths with elegant built-in fixtures such as half-moon fireplace area,

Median Rent in San Jacinto

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Jacinto is $822, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,028.
Studio
$687
1 Bed
$822
2 Beds
$1,028
3+ Beds
$1,445
City GuideSan Jacinto
So you’re looking to rent an inexpensive apartment in a great city in Southern California? It’s actually all waiting for you in the fine city of San Jacinto, California.
Life in San Jacinto

Located in Riverside County in SoCal, San Jacinto is part of the Inland Empire. It’s an eclectic city that offers residents access to all the mountains, fresh air, and hot springs you could ask for. But the springs aren’t the only thing that’s hot around here. San Jacinto is growing and growing fast, population-wise. With the influx of residents come some quality apartment rentals for those seeking the SoCal lifestyle.

Much like the city itself, rental prices are off the beaten path in San Jacinto, especially in California terms. Those looking to rent a studio apartment will be pleasantly surprised to learn that studios rent for $550 in San Jacinto. If a bit more space is what you seek, 1 BR apartments in San Jacinto will range between $625 and $700. San Jacinto Village, a garden style apartment complex, features 1 BR/700 sq ft apartments with private patios and some paid utilities for as low as $625. Try and find that elsewhere in SoCal. We dare you.

In terms of pricing, there is surprisingly no huge difference between a 2 BR apartment and a 3 BR apartment in San Jacinto. Both rent for about $1,095 a month in a newer apartment community called Santa Fe Palms, and the units feature great upgrades such as a fireplace, new appliances, attached garage, small front yard, and private backyard. If you are moving with a pet in tow, check with the rental office of your choice to discuss deposits and policies. Some apartments for rent welcome them with open arms (and a $250 deposit) while others simply don’t allow pets at all.

Life in San Jacinto is inexpensive, quiet, and comfortable. Those sounds like three attractive traits any smart renter can get on board with. After you get settled into your new apartment—and have all that loose change in your pocket—you can take the time to explore what San Jacinto has to offer. For those looking to further their education, San Jacinto is the hometown of Mt. San Jacinto Community College. For those looking to fatten their wallets, San Jacinto is also the proud hometown of the Soboba Casino. SoCal life is waiting for you in San Jacinto so start your search today!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in San Jacinto?
In San Jacinto, the median rent is $687 for a studio, $822 for a 1-bedroom, $1,028 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,445 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Jacinto, check out our monthly San Jacinto Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around San Jacinto?
Some of the colleges located in the San Jacinto area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to San Jacinto?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Jacinto from include San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Irvine.

