110 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, CA

Neighborhoods:

The pricing in Santa Clara, as with much of California, is a bit higher than other areas in the region - but relative to the cost of living in the area.

Agnew (95054): Agnew is an established neighborhood. The homes and complexes here were built in either the 1970s-1994 or 1995 and later. The area is comprised of apartments, condos, and single-family homes (3-5 bedrooms). Apartments around here range from average to luxury, with some offering penthouse options. Living here means about a 15 minute commute to work if you're heading into downtown Santa Clara.

El Camino Real:/The Alameda: Great walkability and a lot of character. Single-family homes (built in the ‘40s-‘60s, some even earlier), apartments, and condos make up the dwellings here. It is a growing neighborhood with residents who can walk to work, entertainments and eateries. The apartments here tend to lean a bit toward luxury and the area is close to parks, and shopping at Santana Row.

Lawrence (95051): This is what some would call an “Urban Suburbia.” Made up of studios, apartments, and small single-family homes. Many of the houses here were built between 1940-1960s (some between 70s and 1994). Most units have a washer/dryer included, as well as fitness centers and other state of the art amenities for their renters.

Downtown/City Center (95050): The area features apartments and single family homes. There are some older/historic homes here to choose from (largely Victorians) as well as newer, luxury apartments. Arguably the best part of living downtown is its proximity to everything and the availability of activities. From here it's also easy to hop on the freeway and make your way toward San Francisco or the neighboring city of San Jose. Other nearby recreation includes golf courses, historic walking tours, parks, & farmers' markets on the weekends.