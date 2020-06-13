Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa clara
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, CA

📍
The Old Quad
Rivermark Of Santa Clara
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
32 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
15 Units Available
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,128
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,528
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,149
1020 sqft
Set amid majestic redwood trees and a peaceful manicured courtyard, these Santa Clara-based apartment homes are pet-friendly and completely smoke-free. Rooms include air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Short walk to Koreatown and close to I-280.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
31 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,606
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
The Old Quad
27 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,517
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,064
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
The Old Quad
20 Units Available
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1000 sqft
Near Santa Clara University and I-880. Smoke-free community of one- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Gym, community garden and pool. Garage spaces available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Rivermark of Santa Clara
36 Units Available
550 Moreland
550 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,239
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1722 sqft
Only minutes from Rivermark Village, this eco-friendly apartment complex is fitted with energy efficient appliances, air conditioning, fireplace and granite counter-tops. Other amenities include media room, hot-tub and parking. Easy access to the Montague Expy.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
76 Units Available
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,257
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,421
1525 sqft
Right in the middle of I-880, Rt. 101 and Rt. 237. Levi's Stadium, California's Great America nearby. Luxurious, charming apartments on prestigious grounds. Fitness center, two pools. Granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Greenpointe Apartments
1599 Warburton Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Rotary Park and just minutes from Los Caminos Plaza, this community offers covered parking, multiple laundry facilities, corporate suites and a pool. Apartments include hardwood-style flooring, private patios/balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
78 Units Available
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1068 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a garden-like setting. On-site amenities include a fitness center, courtyard pool and spa. Luxurious interiors with gourmet kitchens, unique floor plans and full-size appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
4500 Carlyle Ct, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with modern features throughout. On-site spa, pool and poolside cabanas. Each home features a private balcony or patio and updated appliances. Community fitness center and lots of walking areas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
892 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community offers BBQ grills, gym, parking and pool. Located close to public transportation on Highway 82.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
28 Units Available
Nantucket Apartments
1600 Nantucket Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,560
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1009 sqft
Minutes from the city's amenities and schools. Each apartment offers stunning features, modern appliances and large windows. On-site business center, fitness center and pool available. High-end community with elegance.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
The Old Quad
33 Units Available
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Rivermark of Santa Clara
13 Units Available
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,626
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,032
1245 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning pool and landscaping. Easy access to I-880 and Rt 237. Luxury community with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Solera
2050 Royal Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
973 sqft
Airy apartments located near local elementary school. 1-2 bedroom units feature breakfast nooks, extra storage, kitchen appliances and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community has lighted pool, gym and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,462
1192 sqft
Prime location in Santa Clara close to employers, shopping and dining. Community features two lush courtyards, 24-hour fitness center, Bocce ball court and pool. Locate close to Central Expressway and Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Old Quad
14 Units Available
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,345
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1230 sqft
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
36 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool and hydro-massage spa, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,161
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1115 sqft
Near shopping, health care, parks and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, gym and game room. Carports available. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
57 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
9 Units Available
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, smoke-free apartments near Santa Clara High School, parks and shopping. All units have granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Carport included in lease. Facilities include 24-hour gym and pool. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.

Median Rent in Santa Clara

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Santa Clara is $2,247, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,816.
Studio
$1,911
1 Bed
$2,247
2 Beds
$2,816
3+ Beds
$3,909
City GuideSanta Clara
A hub for technology, a home for sports teams (soccer and football) and a city set on reducing its carbon footprint, Santa Clara is located in the Silicon Valley at the tip of the San Francisco Bay. About 45 minutes from San Francisco, Santa Clara is often referred to as the “mission city” and its mission seems to be providing residents with environmentally friendly living.

Being green is a big thing in Santa Clara. The city has its own greenhouse, features many solar powered homes and has more plans for energy efficiency up its sleeves. But it has much more to offer than earth-friendly policies. It is home to the 49ers headquarters/practice facilities (and soon their new stadium), as well as the San Jose Sharks soccer team. Golf, tennis, skate parks, a theme park, museums, shopping and business all coexist here—along with some pretty awesome palm trees! Welcome to Santa Clara, it seems as though the only thing missing is you. Let's find you an apartment!

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Clara? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods:

The pricing in Santa Clara, as with much of California, is a bit higher than other areas in the region - but relative to the cost of living in the area.

Agnew (95054): Agnew is an established neighborhood. The homes and complexes here were built in either the 1970s-1994 or 1995 and later. The area is comprised of apartments, condos, and single-family homes (3-5 bedrooms). Apartments around here range from average to luxury, with some offering penthouse options. Living here means about a 15 minute commute to work if you're heading into downtown Santa Clara.

El Camino Real:/The Alameda: Great walkability and a lot of character. Single-family homes (built in the ‘40s-‘60s, some even earlier), apartments, and condos make up the dwellings here. It is a growing neighborhood with residents who can walk to work, entertainments and eateries. The apartments here tend to lean a bit toward luxury and the area is close to parks, and shopping at Santana Row.

Lawrence (95051): This is what some would call an “Urban Suburbia.” Made up of studios, apartments, and small single-family homes. Many of the houses here were built between 1940-1960s (some between 70s and 1994). Most units have a washer/dryer included, as well as fitness centers and other state of the art amenities for their renters.

Downtown/City Center (95050): The area features apartments and single family homes. There are some older/historic homes here to choose from (largely Victorians) as well as newer, luxury apartments. Arguably the best part of living downtown is its proximity to everything and the availability of activities. From here it's also easy to hop on the freeway and make your way toward San Francisco or the neighboring city of San Jose. Other nearby recreation includes golf courses, historic walking tours, parks, & farmers' markets on the weekends.

Santa Clara Renting Tips:

Renting in Santa Clara means saving money on your utility costs. As a renter you can look forward to saving 30-40 percent on electricity payments. Santa Clara prides itself on offering the lowest utility costs across the board, compared to the surrounding areas.

If you are moving with a four-legged friend or are looking forward to purchasing a pet when you move, Santa Clara is the place to live. Most pets are allowed at the majority of rental communities. Of course some buildings will require you to pay extra for certain weights and breeds, but overall Santa Clara loves pets.

The weather here is virtually (high tech!) perfect for the most part. It does get hot between June and August but average temperatures are in the 70s and winters are moderate compared to elsewhere-USA. That being said, be sure your apartment has A/C and heat, but don’t be surprised if you spend days/nights with your windows open.

Transportation:

Getting around town in Santa Clara is largely done by car. The good thing is that Santa Clara is perfectly located near many major freeways and expressways, enabling you to get to San Francisco in 45 minutes, San Jose in 15, Oakland in about 50 or any other ‘ol place your little heart desires.

There are a few options as far as public transportation in Santa Clara. The ACE has morning and evening trains for commuters going to and from areas like Stockton and San Jose. For a quick trip to San Francisco or San Jose, hop on CalTrain. It stops at virtually every city between Santa Clara and those two destination points and operates seven days a week. This is great for commuters or for those who are heading into San Francisco for entertainment, art or shopping. The VTA (Valley Transportation Authority) is a bus and rail service that operates in and around Santa Clara and the Silicon Valley. The light rail service comes in quite handy for theme park days, as it has a stop right outside of Great America, as well as a stop at the Convention Center. For those looking to go a bit further, there is an AMTRAK station which leaves seven times a day with various end points.

The center of the Silicon Valley, Santa Clara is the perfect spot for the person who wants it all in one little town. Santa Clara offers something for everyone. Make it your mission to get here as fast as you can.

June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report. Santa Clara rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clara rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report. Santa Clara rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clara rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Clara rents decline sharply over the past month

Santa Clara rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clara stand at $2,247 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,817 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clara's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clara over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clara

    As rents have fallen slightly in Santa Clara, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clara is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Santa Clara's median two-bedroom rent of $2,817 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Santa Clara.
    • While rents in Santa Clara fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clara than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Santa Clara is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released results for Santa Clara from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “According to our results, Santa Clara renters are somewhat satisfied with the city overall,...

    View full Santa Clara Renter Survey

    Here’s how Santa Clara ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Quality of schools
    A
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    D
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Public transit
    C-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Santa Clara from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “According to our results, Santa Clara renters are somewhat satisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “Renters gave a mix of above- and below-average scores.”

    Key findings in Santa Clara include the following:

    • Santa Clara renters give their city a C overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated categories for Santa Clara were its local job and career opportunities, safety, and weather, which all received an A score.
    • Renters seem slightly concerned with the quality of local schools (C+), access to public transit (C+), and access to parks and community events (C+).
    • The greatest areas of concern for renters were commute times (D) and affordability (F).
    • Santa Clara was on par with nearby cities like San Jose (C-) and Palo Alto (D), but has less satisfied renters than Sunnyvale (A-), San Mateo (A+), and Santa Cruz (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Santa Clara?
    In Santa Clara, the median rent is $1,911 for a studio, $2,247 for a 1-bedroom, $2,816 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,909 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Santa Clara, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Santa Clara?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Santa Clara include The Old Quad, and Rivermark Of Santa Clara.
    How pet-friendly is Santa Clara?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Santa Clara received a letter grade of C- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Santa Clara?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Santa Clara received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Santa Clara?
    Santa Clara renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Santa Clara did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Santa Clara?
    Some of the colleges located in the Santa Clara area include Mission College, Santa Clara University, College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, and University of California-Hastings College of Law. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Santa Clara?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Santa Clara from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

    Similar Pages

    Santa Clara 1 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 Bedrooms
    Santa Clara Apartments with ParkingSanta Clara Apartments with Pool
    Santa Clara Studio Apartments