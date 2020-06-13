110 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, CA📍
Being green is a big thing in Santa Clara. The city has its own greenhouse, features many solar powered homes and has more plans for energy efficiency up its sleeves. But it has much more to offer than earth-friendly policies. It is home to the 49ers headquarters/practice facilities (and soon their new stadium), as well as the San Jose Sharks soccer team. Golf, tennis, skate parks, a theme park, museums, shopping and business all coexist here—along with some pretty awesome palm trees! Welcome to Santa Clara, it seems as though the only thing missing is you. Let's find you an apartment!
The pricing in Santa Clara, as with much of California, is a bit higher than other areas in the region - but relative to the cost of living in the area.
Agnew (95054): Agnew is an established neighborhood. The homes and complexes here were built in either the 1970s-1994 or 1995 and later. The area is comprised of apartments, condos, and single-family homes (3-5 bedrooms). Apartments around here range from average to luxury, with some offering penthouse options. Living here means about a 15 minute commute to work if you're heading into downtown Santa Clara.
El Camino Real:/The Alameda: Great walkability and a lot of character. Single-family homes (built in the ‘40s-‘60s, some even earlier), apartments, and condos make up the dwellings here. It is a growing neighborhood with residents who can walk to work, entertainments and eateries. The apartments here tend to lean a bit toward luxury and the area is close to parks, and shopping at Santana Row.
Lawrence (95051): This is what some would call an “Urban Suburbia.” Made up of studios, apartments, and small single-family homes. Many of the houses here were built between 1940-1960s (some between 70s and 1994). Most units have a washer/dryer included, as well as fitness centers and other state of the art amenities for their renters.
Downtown/City Center (95050): The area features apartments and single family homes. There are some older/historic homes here to choose from (largely Victorians) as well as newer, luxury apartments. Arguably the best part of living downtown is its proximity to everything and the availability of activities. From here it's also easy to hop on the freeway and make your way toward San Francisco or the neighboring city of San Jose. Other nearby recreation includes golf courses, historic walking tours, parks, & farmers' markets on the weekends.
Renting in Santa Clara means saving money on your utility costs. As a renter you can look forward to saving 30-40 percent on electricity payments. Santa Clara prides itself on offering the lowest utility costs across the board, compared to the surrounding areas.
If you are moving with a four-legged friend or are looking forward to purchasing a pet when you move, Santa Clara is the place to live. Most pets are allowed at the majority of rental communities. Of course some buildings will require you to pay extra for certain weights and breeds, but overall Santa Clara loves pets.
The weather here is virtually (high tech!) perfect for the most part. It does get hot between June and August but average temperatures are in the 70s and winters are moderate compared to elsewhere-USA. That being said, be sure your apartment has A/C and heat, but don’t be surprised if you spend days/nights with your windows open.
Getting around town in Santa Clara is largely done by car. The good thing is that Santa Clara is perfectly located near many major freeways and expressways, enabling you to get to San Francisco in 45 minutes, San Jose in 15, Oakland in about 50 or any other ‘ol place your little heart desires.
There are a few options as far as public transportation in Santa Clara. The ACE has morning and evening trains for commuters going to and from areas like Stockton and San Jose. For a quick trip to San Francisco or San Jose, hop on CalTrain. It stops at virtually every city between Santa Clara and those two destination points and operates seven days a week. This is great for commuters or for those who are heading into San Francisco for entertainment, art or shopping. The VTA (Valley Transportation Authority) is a bus and rail service that operates in and around Santa Clara and the Silicon Valley. The light rail service comes in quite handy for theme park days, as it has a stop right outside of Great America, as well as a stop at the Convention Center. For those looking to go a bit further, there is an AMTRAK station which leaves seven times a day with various end points.
The center of the Silicon Valley, Santa Clara is the perfect spot for the person who wants it all in one little town. Santa Clara offers something for everyone. Make it your mission to get here as fast as you can.
June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report. Santa Clara rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clara rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Santa Clara rents decline sharply over the past month
Santa Clara rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clara stand at $2,247 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,817 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clara's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the San Jose Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clara over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
- Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clara
As rents have fallen slightly in Santa Clara, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clara is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
- Santa Clara's median two-bedroom rent of $2,817 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Santa Clara.
- While rents in Santa Clara fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clara than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Santa Clara is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released results for Santa Clara from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
Here’s how Santa Clara ranks on:
“According to our results, Santa Clara renters are somewhat satisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “Renters gave a mix of above- and below-average scores.”
Key findings in Santa Clara include the following:
- Santa Clara renters give their city a C overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated categories for Santa Clara were its local job and career opportunities, safety, and weather, which all received an A score.
- Renters seem slightly concerned with the quality of local schools (C+), access to public transit (C+), and access to parks and community events (C+).
- The greatest areas of concern for renters were commute times (D) and affordability (F).
- Santa Clara was on par with nearby cities like San Jose (C-) and Palo Alto (D), but has less satisfied renters than Sunnyvale (A-), San Mateo (A+), and Santa Cruz (A-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.