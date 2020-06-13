Apartment List
/
CA
/
redondo beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA

📍
South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Redondo Beach
37 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,450
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Redondo Beach
Contact for Availability
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
545-551 Avenue A
545 Avenue A, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
528 sqft
SOUTH REDONDO - Ocean View, Upper Unit, few blocks from the Ocean, conveniently located near shopping and restaurants, Spacious, Clean & Quiet. Laundry on-site. Sorry no pets. . Amenities: Laundry Room. Parking: No Parking http://mabrymgmt.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2700-04 Aviation Blvd.
2700 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
729 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. North Redondo Beach - This is the perfect location for all sun soaking beach seekers!!! This great complex offers lush landscaping, heated pool, onsite laundry facilities, BBQ areas, patios, and covered parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
Broadway Terrace
722 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Broadway Terrace is a gated community located walking distance to the sand in South Redondo Beach! Units are remodeled, have granite counters, large patios, & large floorplans.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
209 S. Prospect Ave.
209 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
612 S. Catalina Avenue
612 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely renovated one bedroom one bath. First floor corner unit. All new - beautiful tile flooring, carpet in bedroom, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile in bath, white ceiling fans. Gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
806 Esplanade 5
806 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
925 sqft
Unit 5 Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 bedroom across from the Beach - Property Id: 299891 Beautiful remodeled 2bed/1Bath with spectacular view of the ocean and just steps away from the beach! Our property is also conveniently located near Redondo

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
320 S. Prospect Avenue
320 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
Oceanaire Townhomes - Property Id: 165747 Two story Apartment Townhome ( No one above you or below you) Enjoy your large private patio. Walk to the beach. Great Neighbor hood. Excellent School District. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
217 N. Irena Avenue #B
217 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
2102 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse in South Redondo Beach - This home is a spacious 3 bed 3 bath townhome with over 2,100 sq. ft. of indoor living space in South Redondo Beach that has been completely updated to reflect very high end taste.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
607 S. Prospect Avenue #202
607 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
669 sqft
607 S.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Available 06/13/20 Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2402 Felton Lane
2402 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1700 sqft
Bright & Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Townhome with Large Living Space and Vaulted Ceilings! - PROPERTY FEATURES 3BR2.5BA Approx.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
531 Esplanade
531 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,999
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RARE, LARGE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN PRIME SOUTH REDONDO WITH BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM MALIBU TO PALOS VERDES! Just steps to the sand and surf, this northwest facing corner unit offers floor to ceiling windows to enjoy unobstructed views of the

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1908 Rockefeller Lane
1908 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1649 sqft
Stylish remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms townhouse close to the beach. Flowing floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom at entry level. Living room and dining room upstairs with over 9 feet high ceiling.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2610 Mathews Avenue
2610 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1566 sqft
2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Townhouse for Lease.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2206 AVIATION Way
2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
501 Avenue G - 10
501 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! $500 off first months rent AND the $100 a month rent reduction for the first 12 months of tenancy Application fee waived Completely Renovated!!! Clean, Large 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Riviera Village area of South

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
407 Anita Street
407 Anita St, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
2605 sqft
A Beautiful 3 Bed/2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1513 Goodman Avenue
1513 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1330 sqft
Just A Little Ray Of Sunshine in West High!! Fresh Beach Air and a 'Sunny Disposition' is the best way to describe this adorable home! All textured "popcorn" cielings refinished and a large living room that opens to a private backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
315 Garnet Street
315 Garnet Street, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2439 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished? That is the question. Call Kevin DaSilva for detials. Rent it unfurnished at the lower rate, or furnished at the higher rate.

Median Rent in Redondo Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Redondo Beach is $1,935, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,486.
Studio
$1,625
1 Bed
$1,935
2 Beds
$2,486
3+ Beds
$3,379
City GuideRedondo Beach
“We'll all be planning that route we're gonna take real soon / We're waxing down our surfboards, we can't wait for June / We'll all be gone for the summer, we're on surfari to stay / Tell the teacher we're surfin', surfin' U.S.A. / At Haggerty's and Swamis / Pacific Palisades / San Onofre and Sunset / Redondo Beach L.A. / All over La Jolla / At Waimea Bay / Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (- Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")

Surfers, volleyball players and celebrities seem to make up the majority of the residents in L.A.’s Redondo Beach, according to surprisingly accurate TV shows. In addition to being immortalized in a Beach Boys song as a fabulous place to catch a wave, the sunny city also boasts excellent schools, ideal year-round weather and more than a few sweet spots to grab a Baja fish taco. With soft sand beaches, family-friendly parks and numerous community centers, it’s not only a favorite vacation destination, but it’s also one of the best places to raise a family. So, naturally, it costs an arm and a leg. Start saving your pennies; paradise is calling.

Painting a Picture

Redondo Beach is everything those celluloid films proclaim L.A. beach life to be: families teaching kids the finer points of sand castle construction, pedestrians, bicyclists and roller-skaters tearing up the boardwalk. It’s perfect. College kids and young folks can rarely afford this area without Daddy's help, especially close to the beach, but it’s not completely out of reach with a little sleuthing and a lot of roommates. Sure, the cost of living is roughly 91 percent higher than the nation’s average (welcome to California!), but you can walk to many shops, restaurants and food trucks, and the Pacific Ocean comes free of charge. Plus, there are loads of rental homes, and since this is a summer vacation hotspot, there are many discounts during the off-season.

If you are planning on living here during the high season, you better move well in advance. Not too long, just, you know, like a year or so. House hunting during downtimes is easy, but many homeowners will only offer nine-month leases so they can jack up prices during the summer. Long-term commitments may sway some of those folks into signing on the dotted line, but staying further inland will help a lot more.

North versus South

Though there are lots of itty-bitty districts all over Redondo, there are two main neighborhoods, divided by Adelaide Street. North is commercial and residential, as well as further inland, and the south is gentrified, family-friendly and on the water.

North Redondo: This location has all the great shopping, most notably the South Bay Galleria Shopping Center. That means Forever 21 bikinis are just a short car ride away. For those looking for more culture in their beach communities, the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center is here, and it’s swell. Because it’s more inland, there are less expensive options, many with year-long leases, and plenty of families.$$-$$$

South Redondo: Quieter, more laid-back and navigable by bike, the south area of Redondo is a California dream come true. Summer block parties see high community participation, from families to firemen, and those wide streets and sandy beaches never grow old. You’ll find townhouses and closely packed single-family homes near the waves, with more single-family homes and apartment options further inland. You won't find deals on rent by the water though; that’s where the wealthy and famous play. $$$$-$$$$$

Live Like a Local: Outside

Prices are undeniably high, but you’ll be living in one of the most beautiful and entertaining cities in the nation. Even if surfing is something you only do on your computer, there are endless options for recreation, including wine-tasting galleries, fresh seafood shops, dog parks, downtown shopping, the Riviera Village, the Los Angeles Ballet, rooftop bars and biking trails. Outdoor living is definitely a way of life here, so pack some 50 SPF sunscreen (broad spectrum protection, please), strengthen your liver and relax your mind. Remember: burritos are cheap, sunsets are free and stress is totes unwelcome.

A final thought--deals can be found on one- and two-bedroom apartments, it just takes some serious research. In addition to combing the Interwebs, make sure you bust out a bike and follow local tips, as some of the best accommodations are local secrets you can unlock with a drink and a smile.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Redondo Beach?
In Redondo Beach, the median rent is $1,625 for a studio, $1,935 for a 1-bedroom, $2,486 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,379 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Redondo Beach, check out our monthly Redondo Beach Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Redondo Beach?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Redondo Beach include South Redondo Beach, and North Redondo Beach.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Redondo Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Redondo Beach area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Redondo Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Redondo Beach from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments