125 Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA

Painting a Picture

Redondo Beach is everything those celluloid films proclaim L.A. beach life to be: families teaching kids the finer points of sand castle construction, pedestrians, bicyclists and roller-skaters tearing up the boardwalk. It’s perfect. College kids and young folks can rarely afford this area without Daddy's help, especially close to the beach, but it’s not completely out of reach with a little sleuthing and a lot of roommates. Sure, the cost of living is roughly 91 percent higher than the nation’s average (welcome to California!), but you can walk to many shops, restaurants and food trucks, and the Pacific Ocean comes free of charge. Plus, there are loads of rental homes, and since this is a summer vacation hotspot, there are many discounts during the off-season.

If you are planning on living here during the high season, you better move well in advance. Not too long, just, you know, like a year or so. House hunting during downtimes is easy, but many homeowners will only offer nine-month leases so they can jack up prices during the summer. Long-term commitments may sway some of those folks into signing on the dotted line, but staying further inland will help a lot more.