Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Terra Vista
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
11 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,573
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,697
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
5 Units Available
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,777
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
957 sqft
Waterstone Alta Loma introduces you to comfortable living in the midst of a resort-style atmosphere, while simultaneously relaxing your senses with the breathtaking views of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
6 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
8255 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
931 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Terra Vista
13 Units Available
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,766
1756 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a recreation center, sauna, tennis court and media room. Easy access to I-15 and I-10.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Terra Vista
6 Units Available
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
967 sqft
Located a short drive or bike ride from Milliken, West Greenway and Mountain View Parks. Recently renovated units feature granite counters and raised panel doors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Terra Vista
6 Units Available
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,051
1906 sqft
Up to 4-bedroom apartments in Mediterranean-style complex with gym, garden, courtyard, pool, sauna and more. Ralph M. Lewis Park and Terra Vista Town Center mall are both within walking distance, with I-15 nearby.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Terra Vista
9 Units Available
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,293
1148 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom townhomes and apartments. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garage parking. Clubhouse, fitness center, four pools, five spas and business center. Near parks and schools in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Victoria
20 Units Available
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1152 sqft
Furnished apartments offer a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Relax by the fireplace or on your private balcony or patio. Make new friends at the coffee bar or in the clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Etiwanda
22 Units Available
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Terra Vista
10 Units Available
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1168 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Terra Vista
24 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1365 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Residents have access to a basketball court, dog grooming area and business center. Near Ralph M. Lewis Park and Victoria Gardens mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Terra Vista
8 Units Available
Carmel
10850 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1260 sqft
Recently remodeled luxury apartments. Community amenities include resort-style pool, spa and fitness center. Close to Victoria Gardens mall, and easy access to 10, 15, and 210 freeways.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Victoria
16 Units Available
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a quick commute via Day Creek Boulevard. The pet-friendly apartment complex allows cats and dogs and has an expansive dog park. Sophisticated apartments have maple cabinets, crown molding and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
13 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,658
747 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1176 sqft
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
7 Units Available
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
700 sqft
Are you searching for the perfect home in Alta Loma, California? Welcome to Heritage Park Alta Loma. We are a beautiful mature adult apartment home community located near Kindred Hospital Rancho, numerous pharmacies, and gorgeous local parks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Jamboree
10950 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,567
1442 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments within walking distance of three local parks. Recently renovated units have laundry and fully equipped kitchens. Community has clubhouse, business center with internet, playground and pool. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,578
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
2 Units Available
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Contact for Availability
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,399
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1065 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.

Median Rent in Rancho Cucamonga

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rancho Cucamonga is $1,442, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,804.
Studio
$1,206
1 Bed
$1,442
2 Beds
$1,804
3+ Beds
$2,536
City GuideRancho Cucamonga
First thing’s first: Rancho Cucamonga, despite what those unfamiliar with California’s Inland Empire may assume, is not the name of a dish at your favorite Mexican restaurant (so don’t show up at Vista Grande and order one with a side of queso!). Rather, Rancho Cucamonga is the name of an ultra-picturesque San Bernardino suburb nestled at the foot of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. An increasingly popular living locale, the city also boasts a variety of rental options for apartment hunter...

Having trouble with Craigslist Rancho Cucamonga? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Getting Your Kicks in Cucamonga

Night owls will find a smattering of hotspots throughout the area, including chic martini bars, nightclubs, hops-heavy sports bars, and a dueling piano venue.

Outdoorsy types will find no shortage of activities, meanwhile, as public parks and playgrounds are spread liberally throughout the city. Other attractions include a minor league ballpark, a pair of quality golf courses, and plenty of equestrian and biking paths.

Tips for Future Rancho Renters

California has a reputation as an easy-breezy kind of place, and renting an apartment in Rancho Cucamonga is about as headache-free as it gets. Waiting lists? Not usually. Move-in specials? Almost always. Whether you’re in the market for a cozy studio unit with a single room only or a spacious villa with your own patio, washer-dryer room, and garage, you’ll usually be able to find plenty of feasible options throughout the city.

To expedite the move-in process, you should have some documents ready when you meet your future landlord/apartment manager, including a current bank statement, proof of rental history, and your most recent 2 to 4 to paycheck stubs.

Apartment dwellers fork over an average of $1400 a month (before utilities). There are plenty of quality digs available. Just be sure to scout out complexes carefully before signing the dotted line, and don’t hesitate to ask current residents for their opinions and impressions.

Home, Home on the Ranch …

Rancho Cucamonga consists of three distinct areas, each offering its own quirks, perks, and drawbacks. Alta Loma, centrally located in the heart of the city, is almost entirely residential rather than commercial, and renters often have the choice between leasing an apartment and renting a single-family detached home. Renters should expect to spend in the $1100-$1300 range for standard 1 to 2 BR units and upwards of $2500 for larger, more luxury-minded rentals.

The southernmost area of Rancho Cucamonga is known simply as Cucamonga (confused? of course you are!) and boasts the city’s most economical rental properties. Apartments, row houses, and townhomes can be found for as low as a grand. Just be sure to play it smart by spending plenty of time in any neighborhood before sealing the deal.

Etiwanda is situated along the city’s eastern perimeter. Modern houses are sometimes available for rent, but the majority of rental properties are apartment and townhouses. A basic unit in this area will cost $1600 or more.

Feel free to come on down, find yourself a place to call home, and join the ranks of the Inland Empire’s finest! Hope this helps and, as always, happy hunting!

June 2020 Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report. Rancho Cucamonga rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Cucamonga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rancho Cucamonga rents decline sharply over the past month

Rancho Cucamonga rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rancho Cucamonga stand at $1,443 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,805 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Rancho Cucamonga's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Rancho Cucamonga throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rancho Cucamonga

    Rent growth in Rancho Cucamonga has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rancho Cucamonga is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Rancho Cucamonga's median two-bedroom rent of $1,805 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Rancho Cucamonga.
    • While rents in Rancho Cucamonga remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rancho Cucamonga than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Rancho Cucamonga is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga?
    In Rancho Cucamonga, the median rent is $1,206 for a studio, $1,442 for a 1-bedroom, $1,804 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,536 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rancho Cucamonga, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Rancho Cucamonga?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Rancho Cucamonga include Terra Vista, Southwest Rancho Cucamonga, Victoria, and Etiwanda.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Rancho Cucamonga?
    Some of the colleges located in the Rancho Cucamonga area include Chaffey College, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Rancho Cucamonga?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rancho Cucamonga from include Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

