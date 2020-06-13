/
la presa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
229 Apartments for rent in La Presa, CA📍
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1021 La Presa Avenue
1021 La Presa Avenue, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1207 sqft
Nice renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring and paint. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced backyard with covered patio areas. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Fireplace in living room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
438 Ridgeway Court
438 Ridgeway Court, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1024 sqft
Come see this spacious and bright townhome with nobody above or below you! This two bedroom and one and a half bathroom townhome features laminate wood flooring throughout and a private patio.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1117 Helix Street
1117 Helix Street, La Presa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment across from shopping areas in Spring Valley. Newer hardwood laminate flooring in bedroom and new paint throughout. Stove and refrigerator included. Ready for immediate move-in. 500 sqft. 1 parking space included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
947 Gillespie Drive
947 Gillespie Drive, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Bright & Spacious w/ Large Yard!! - This is a must see! Bright and spacious this house features laminate flooring, ceiling fans, oversized windows, carpeted bedrooms, granite kitchen countertops, gas stove, large driveway to fit several vehicles,
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1629 Maria Ave
1629 Maria Avenue, La Presa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2371 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom with a view - Property Id: 74215 Beautiful, fully renovated, 4 bedroom / 3 bath house with amazing views to the Ocean, Downtown Sand Diego, Coronado and Sweetwater Reservoir! Enjoy central A/C and heat, a nice patio and plenty
Results within 1 mile of La Presa
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8980 Lamar Street
8980 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in a beautiful gated community checks all the boxes. The downstairs boasts an open floor plan, tile flooring, premium counter tops, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
972 Osage Street
972 Osage Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1184 sqft
4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in Spring Valley - This 1,184 square feet house, featuring features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a 10,600 square feet lot which means lots of room for the entire family.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
5217 Aleman Place
5217 Aleman Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Bonita Country Home - Single story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac with RV parking. This home includes a family room, dining area and gas fireplace. Enjoy the large back yard. House is on approx 1/4 acre. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Terraces
1 Unit Available
2352 GROVE VIEW ROAD
2352 Grove View Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1629 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM BONITA HOME! - 1ST TIME RENTAL! THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND UPGRADED! ALL THE ADDED SPECIAL TOUCHES MAKE THIS HOME THE MOST DESIRABLE IN THE AREA. TILE AND HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
2123 Siegle Court
2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1753 sqft
Cul-de-sac 5 bedroom Lemon Grove - Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available in June with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
8411 Carlisle Dr
8411 Carlisle Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3202 Barcelona St
3202 South Barcelona Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1/2 OFF 1st month's rent 3 BEDROOM/1 BATH HOUSE - GATED - ROOM FOR TOY HAULER - Relaxing atmosphere in a country like setting, yet 12 minutes from Downtown San Diego. Pets ok. Plenty of parking space, fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skyline
1 Unit Available
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
Townhome Gated Community in the heart of Paradise Hills, 2Story, 2Car Garage attached, small backyard, Trash Included, community Pool & BBQ area Close to 125 & 805 Freeways Close to 32nd Naval Military Property is available now More info & apply
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7318 Canton Drive
7318 Canton Drive, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1323 sqft
Super 3Br/2Ba Recently Renovated Home with Central Heating/AC - Super 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home that has been recently renovated on the interior. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skyline
1 Unit Available
272 Coolwater Dr
272 Coolwater Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1040 sqft
4 BR/ 1.5 BA 1040 SQFT San Diego Home - Spacious single story home in San Diego. The property has a large and open floor plan. New carpet and flooring throughout the property. Family room opens to a large patio and spacious backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3418 Fairway Dr
3418 Fairway Drive, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Adorable detached home in La Mesa. Just a jaunt from the Village! This home has tons of original charm yet has still has some great upgrades...
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7971 Lincoln St
7971 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1229 sqft
Completely renovated bungalow home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Attached one car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7973 Lincoln St
7973 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
988 sqft
New construction home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Long driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Large yard.
Results within 5 miles of La Presa
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Rancho - Del Rey
13 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for La Presa rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,380.
Some of the colleges located in the La Presa area include University of California-San Diego, San Diego City College, Palomar College, San Diego Mesa College, and San Diego Miramar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Presa from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.