ripon
Last updated June 13 2020
24 Apartments for rent in Ripon, CA
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.
Results within 5 miles of Ripon
Sienna Place
794 Button Ave, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
760 sqft
Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting.
1122 Danilo Ct.
1122 Danilo Court, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,510
2606 sqft
Manteca FIVE Bedroom Home MOVE IN READY!!! - HBR RENTALS PRESENTS: Our new Manteca CA home is now move in ready. This spectacular home features over 2600 sqft - with a full bedroom and a full bathroom located on the first floor.
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,
Results within 10 miles of Ripon
Fairway Estates Apartments
1155 W Center St, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.
3700 Tully Rd #134
3700 Tully Road, Modesto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated condo in Timberlake Gated Community! - Updated single story condo located on second level. This unit includes fresh two tone paint, new carpet and flooring. Kitchen has an electric cook-top/oven, dishwasher and comes with a fridge.
1610 Randazzo Ave
1610 Randazzo Ave, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath duplex - Spacious bedroom 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Modesto ready to be called home. This unit was just completely repainted. New paint and wood flooring make this property ideal for enjoyment.
1557 Lynn Avenue
1557 Lynn Avenue, West Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Charming home in town with a country feeling - Come home to this charming home. Feel like you're living in the country but be close to shopping, elementary school and more. This cozy home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and an eat in kitchen.
1995 Shady Oaks St.
1995 Shady Oak Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1350 sqft
Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Super Cute Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage and includes Landscaping.
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage
2333 Nancy Lane
2333 Nancy Lane, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Crossroads
5807 Webb Street
5807 Webb Street, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1773 sqft
5807 Webb Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.
922 O St 3
922 O St, Lathrop, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/25/20 O Street Apartments - Property Id: 241372 This unit is ready for move in. This unit has been completely remodeled. Brand new vinyl flooring, crownmolding molding, baseboards, new paint, bathroom, and etc.
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1545 Sunrise Ave
1545 Sunrise Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom with 1 Car Garage - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer and dryer hookups, Ceiling fans, binds, Laminate and hard wood floors, Gas Stove. Updated Bathroom with Shower surround, Cabinet, Sink, Mirror and light.
Highway Village
2724 McAdoo Ave
2724 Mcadoo Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Den/Office - Newly Remodeled Home In Modesto- 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with a Den\Office, 2 Car Garage.
1862 Tolbert Ave
1862 Tolbert Avenue, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
Available Now!! $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs.
1121 Vallecito Way
1121 Vallecito Way, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1194 sqft
This house has approximately 1,194 square feet with great room, dining area, carpets, blinds, electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central heating and air conditioning, fireplace, laundry room, ceiling fan, 2-car garage, front and back
906 Byron Lane
906 Byron Lane, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an downstairs unit. Freshly painted, clean flooring, spacious living area, central heat & air, new blinds. On site laundry, No pets. Renter's Insurance is required. Owner pays Water/Sewer/Garbage.
2102 College Ave
2102 College Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1300 sqft
2102 College Ave. 2bedroom/2bath home - $1075 Monthly rent/ $1175. Security Deposit. 2102 College is part a Duplex. Cozy home in North Modesto. Available June 1, 2020. Currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. Stove & Fridge included.
1005 Academy Ave
1005 Academy Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1389 sqft
Charming Modesto home move in ready! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in a park like setting located near North Modesto, nestled in peaceful cul-de-sac . Spacious bedrooms. Grounds are gorgeous! Extra large space for RV parking.
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.
