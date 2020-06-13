Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

182 Apartments for rent in Santee, CA

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,596
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath house in Santee available! Bright naturally lighted living room with new carpet that opens up to the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10386 Eve Way
10386 Eve Way, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms /3 bathrooms, Beautiful countryside patio home!! - Desirable 1-level floor plan with attached 2-car garage!! Central forced air & heat!! Lovely enclosed patio with upgraded vinyl fencing!! Great location-at the end on Eve Way with

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7917 Wistful Vista
7917 Wistful Vista, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully remodeled house on a private road - Property Id: 294499 Remodeled 3BR/1 bath that is part of a duplex (just one attached neighbor).

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9005 Trailridge Ave
9005 Trailridge Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
132 sqft
Private Rooms for Rent - Property Id: 209460 One private rooms is in a brand new single family house , 3200 sqf. The house located in west of Santee, just 15 miles east of La Jolla.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8620 Chaparral Way
8620 Chaparral Way, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2148 sqft
**Waitlisted - Call prior to applying ***$500 First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **$500 off

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8705 Crossway Ct. #50
8705 Crossway Court, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
908 sqft
Great Townhome in a Quiet Community - This home features newer upgraded carpet, dual pane windows and sliding door, laminate flooring, custom tile, central heat and air, large patio and newer appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8436 Fanita Dr.
8436 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1600 sqft
8436 Fanita Dr. Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3b/2b HOUSE WITH A VIEW, 2 CAR GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY WASHER & DRYER!! - Well maintained 3b/2b house for rent. Home boasts: Great view, 2 car garage, open floor plan, washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8752 Wahl St.
8752 Wahl Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
916 sqft
8752 Wahl St. Available 07/10/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! 2 bedroom 1 bath with bonus room off master bedroom, with washer and dryer in unit, walking distance to Mission Trails, all appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10271 Alphonse Street
10271 Alphonse Street, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1553 sqft
10271 Alphonse Street Available 07/15/20 **Welcome home to your 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with AC! ++ BONUS ROOM** - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!! Welcome home to your charming two-story condo in Sunny Santee! As you enter your new home you are met with a

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3
9840 Shirley Gardens Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
912 sqft
2 bedroom condo in Santee's Riderwood Gardens - Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single level condo. Centrally located in well maintained Riderwood Gardens complex. Condo features a spacious living room with fireplace. Private patio area. Laundry in unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10775 Valor Place
10775 Valor Place, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1182 sqft
10775 Valor Place Available 08/01/20 Rarely on the market! Best Deal In Town! - 3 bedroom 2 baths with exceptionally large yards! Water and energy efficient, low maintenance yards for your to enjoy year round! For schools and colleges, we

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10146 Pinewood View
10146 Pinewood View, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
10146 Pinewood View Available 07/14/20 Corner lot Santee Home - Santee home on a large corner lot walking distance to Santana High School and parks. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced in yard, patio and landscaper included.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
213 River Park Dr #29
213 River Park Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1369 sqft
213 River Park Dr #29 Available 05/22/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM SANTEE TOWNHOME-CLOSE TO ALL! - This lovely 2 story townhome is perfectly situated next to Santee Trolley Square Town Center which features shops and restaurants like Phils BBQ, Target, Barnes

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.

Sky Ranch
1 Unit Available
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10128 Strathmore Drive
10128 Strathmore Drive, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Attached Granny Flat! - This upgraded 3 bedroom home comes with an attached yet private granny flat.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10630 Ironwood Ave
10630 Ironwood Avenue, Santee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
1650 sqft
RARE-5 Bedroom Home with Central Heat/Air. 2 Car Garage! - MUST SEE!!! RARE- 5 Bedroom home in Santee. This single-story home features 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, central A/C and Heat.
Results within 1 mile of Santee
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Murray
16 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12101 Wintercrest Drive
12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
819 sqft
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks! Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa.

Median Rent in Santee

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Santee is $1,310, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,699.
Studio
$1,183
1 Bed
$1,310
2 Beds
$1,699
3+ Beds
$2,447
City GuideSantee
If you're looking for the great outdoors, Santee is home of Mission Trails Regional Park, which is among one of the largest urban parks in the U.S.

Santee is a suburb of San Diego in the East County area, and it is bordered by El Cajon to the south and Lakeside to the east. This city has about 55,000 residents, but there is still lots of room for growth, since there is more vacant land here than in most other Southern California cities. That means that even if you don't move to Santee now, you can expect to see lots of new residential and commercial developments the next time you decide to come back around. And with the Pacific Ocean and downtown San Diego only about a half hour away, it makes sense to check out your rental options in this clean, affordable city.

Looking for Rental Property in Santee

If you want to move to Santee, take note that more people own than rent here, with about 68 percent of homes being owner occupied and about 29 percent renter occupied. In addition, the vacancy rate is less than 4 percent, which means you might be in a pickle looking for a place in the city. After all, who doesn't want to live about 25 minutes from the beach? So try to look for a rental at least three months in advance to ensure you get the one you want.The cost of living in this city is about 30 percent higher than the nation's average. Of course, that's probably what you expected to hear when researching a San Diego suburb, right? And it could always be worse, considering that some Southern California cities are double the national average when it comes to cost of living. Now you should be looking on the bright side as you search for rentals!Since the vacancy rate is so low in Santee, being prepared to snatch up any rental you think is a good idea. For best results, know ahead of time whether you have a great credit score and rental history. That will give you more leverage than if you're a first-time renter or have bad credit. And be prepared to put down a deposit on the same day you tour those highly-coveted two bedroom apartments or larger house rentals in Santee. They go fast!

Santee Neighborhoods

If youre looking for cookie cutter master-planned communities, you won't find many in Santee. Most of the neighborhoods here are well established and peaceful, with homes that don't all look the same and many streets without sidewalks. This means you get a slightly country, rural feel without having to go too far out in the boonies. Take a look at an overview of some of the areas you can choose from in Santee.

*Carlton Hills: *This is on the northwestern side of the city, and it's one of the most expensive areas in which to live. It has lots of medium-sized houses that are mainly owned occupied, though there are also some high-rise apartments for rent. The schools here are considered good and the crime is low, which partially accounts for the higher price of housing here. Plus, it's close to the 52 freeway and just north of Mast Blvd, which is a major street in Santee. *$$$$
*

Santana St and Len St:On the other side of the city is another expensive area in which to live. Most of the properties are medium and large houses that are owner occupied and at least a decade old. There are some townhomes and houses for rent, though, which might be ideal if you want to live in a safe area close to Santana High School and Willowbrook Country Club on the eastern side of Santee. $$$$

Summit Ave and Summit Crest Dr:If you want slightly more affordable housing, this area is right between the two more expensive neighborhoods in the city. It comprises everything from large houses and high-rise apartments to small apartment complexes. Plus, Woodglen Vista Park is within this community. $$$

Mast Blvd and Magnolia Ave:This is another more affordable part of Santee. The Town Center Community Park is located here, as well as a few shopping centers and a hospital. These amenities might be why the vacancy rate here is lower than the city's average. $$$

City Center:This is where you should live if you're looking for an urban atmosphere that's close to business parks, stores, hotels and cafes. Housing here ranges from studio apartments and high rises to mobile homes and medium-sized houses, so you have lots of options. Santee Trolley Square and the 52 freeway are also nearby, making your commute as easy as possiblean important trait in busy Southern California. $$

Prospect Ave and Fanita Dr:Another affordable part of Santee, this area is urban and has a mix of mobile homes, high rises, and small houses for sale and rent. Grossmont College, which is a community college, is within this area. Additionally, there are parks and golf courses sprinkled around this part of Santee, taking full advantage of the nice weather, which tends to be a bit warmer than along the coast. $$

Life in Santee

Like most suburbs in the giant state of California, it's best to have a car in this city if you want to get around town. Major freeways that you'll probably use include State Routes 52, 125, and 67. But there are some public transportation options, including at least 7 bus routes that serve the area. In addition, if you want to ride the trolley, the Green Line can take you around Santee or even to downtown San Diego.

As far as recreational options in Santee, locals are minutes away from plenty of golf courses and parks, including Santee Lakes Regional Park and Campground, Town Center Community Park, and Mission Trails Regional Park, which has more than 40 miles of hiking trails. Pack a picnic and head out for a day at the park! Plus, residents of Santee are only about a half hour away from all the recreational activities offered in San Diego. They include Balboa Park, SeaWorld, numerous beaches, Old Town and Gaslamp Quarter, to name some popular attractions.

In general, Santee is a great place to check out if you want a quiet, safe suburb that is a few freeway exits away from famous amusement parks and beaches. No matter what kind of housing you are looking for, surely you'll find it in one of the many neighborhoods here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Santee?
In Santee, the median rent is $1,183 for a studio, $1,310 for a 1-bedroom, $1,699 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,447 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Santee, check out our monthly Santee Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Santee?
Some of the colleges located in the Santee area include University of California-San Diego, Cuyamaca College, San Diego City College, Palomar College, and San Diego Mesa College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Santee?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Santee from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.

