182 Apartments for rent in Santee, CA📍
Santee is a suburb of San Diego in the East County area, and it is bordered by El Cajon to the south and Lakeside to the east. This city has about 55,000 residents, but there is still lots of room for growth, since there is more vacant land here than in most other Southern California cities. That means that even if you don't move to Santee now, you can expect to see lots of new residential and commercial developments the next time you decide to come back around. And with the Pacific Ocean and downtown San Diego only about a half hour away, it makes sense to check out your rental options in this clean, affordable city.
If you want to move to Santee, take note that more people own than rent here, with about 68 percent of homes being owner occupied and about 29 percent renter occupied. In addition, the vacancy rate is less than 4 percent, which means you might be in a pickle looking for a place in the city. After all, who doesn't want to live about 25 minutes from the beach? So try to look for a rental at least three months in advance to ensure you get the one you want.The cost of living in this city is about 30 percent higher than the nation's average. Of course, that's probably what you expected to hear when researching a San Diego suburb, right? And it could always be worse, considering that some Southern California cities are double the national average when it comes to cost of living. Now you should be looking on the bright side as you search for rentals!Since the vacancy rate is so low in Santee, being prepared to snatch up any rental you think is a good idea. For best results, know ahead of time whether you have a great credit score and rental history. That will give you more leverage than if you're a first-time renter or have bad credit. And be prepared to put down a deposit on the same day you tour those highly-coveted two bedroom apartments or larger house rentals in Santee. They go fast!
If youre looking for cookie cutter master-planned communities, you won't find many in Santee. Most of the neighborhoods here are well established and peaceful, with homes that don't all look the same and many streets without sidewalks. This means you get a slightly country, rural feel without having to go too far out in the boonies. Take a look at an overview of some of the areas you can choose from in Santee.
*Carlton Hills: *This is on the northwestern side of the city, and it's one of the most expensive areas in which to live. It has lots of medium-sized houses that are mainly owned occupied, though there are also some high-rise apartments for rent. The schools here are considered good and the crime is low, which partially accounts for the higher price of housing here. Plus, it's close to the 52 freeway and just north of Mast Blvd, which is a major street in Santee. *$$$$
*
Santana St and Len St:On the other side of the city is another expensive area in which to live. Most of the properties are medium and large houses that are owner occupied and at least a decade old. There are some townhomes and houses for rent, though, which might be ideal if you want to live in a safe area close to Santana High School and Willowbrook Country Club on the eastern side of Santee. $$$$
Summit Ave and Summit Crest Dr:If you want slightly more affordable housing, this area is right between the two more expensive neighborhoods in the city. It comprises everything from large houses and high-rise apartments to small apartment complexes. Plus, Woodglen Vista Park is within this community. $$$
Mast Blvd and Magnolia Ave:This is another more affordable part of Santee. The Town Center Community Park is located here, as well as a few shopping centers and a hospital. These amenities might be why the vacancy rate here is lower than the city's average. $$$
City Center:This is where you should live if you're looking for an urban atmosphere that's close to business parks, stores, hotels and cafes. Housing here ranges from studio apartments and high rises to mobile homes and medium-sized houses, so you have lots of options. Santee Trolley Square and the 52 freeway are also nearby, making your commute as easy as possiblean important trait in busy Southern California. $$
Prospect Ave and Fanita Dr:Another affordable part of Santee, this area is urban and has a mix of mobile homes, high rises, and small houses for sale and rent. Grossmont College, which is a community college, is within this area. Additionally, there are parks and golf courses sprinkled around this part of Santee, taking full advantage of the nice weather, which tends to be a bit warmer than along the coast. $$
Like most suburbs in the giant state of California, it's best to have a car in this city if you want to get around town. Major freeways that you'll probably use include State Routes 52, 125, and 67. But there are some public transportation options, including at least 7 bus routes that serve the area. In addition, if you want to ride the trolley, the Green Line can take you around Santee or even to downtown San Diego.
As far as recreational options in Santee, locals are minutes away from plenty of golf courses and parks, including Santee Lakes Regional Park and Campground, Town Center Community Park, and Mission Trails Regional Park, which has more than 40 miles of hiking trails. Pack a picnic and head out for a day at the park! Plus, residents of Santee are only about a half hour away from all the recreational activities offered in San Diego. They include Balboa Park, SeaWorld, numerous beaches, Old Town and Gaslamp Quarter, to name some popular attractions.
In general, Santee is a great place to check out if you want a quiet, safe suburb that is a few freeway exits away from famous amusement parks and beaches. No matter what kind of housing you are looking for, surely you'll find it in one of the many neighborhoods here.