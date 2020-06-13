182 Apartments for rent in Santee, CA

Santee Neighborhoods

If youre looking for cookie cutter master-planned communities, you won't find many in Santee. Most of the neighborhoods here are well established and peaceful, with homes that don't all look the same and many streets without sidewalks. This means you get a slightly country, rural feel without having to go too far out in the boonies. Take a look at an overview of some of the areas you can choose from in Santee.

*Carlton Hills: *This is on the northwestern side of the city, and it's one of the most expensive areas in which to live. It has lots of medium-sized houses that are mainly owned occupied, though there are also some high-rise apartments for rent. The schools here are considered good and the crime is low, which partially accounts for the higher price of housing here. Plus, it's close to the 52 freeway and just north of Mast Blvd, which is a major street in Santee. *$$$$

*

Santana St and Len St:On the other side of the city is another expensive area in which to live. Most of the properties are medium and large houses that are owner occupied and at least a decade old. There are some townhomes and houses for rent, though, which might be ideal if you want to live in a safe area close to Santana High School and Willowbrook Country Club on the eastern side of Santee. $$$$

Summit Ave and Summit Crest Dr:If you want slightly more affordable housing, this area is right between the two more expensive neighborhoods in the city. It comprises everything from large houses and high-rise apartments to small apartment complexes. Plus, Woodglen Vista Park is within this community. $$$

Mast Blvd and Magnolia Ave:This is another more affordable part of Santee. The Town Center Community Park is located here, as well as a few shopping centers and a hospital. These amenities might be why the vacancy rate here is lower than the city's average. $$$

City Center:This is where you should live if you're looking for an urban atmosphere that's close to business parks, stores, hotels and cafes. Housing here ranges from studio apartments and high rises to mobile homes and medium-sized houses, so you have lots of options. Santee Trolley Square and the 52 freeway are also nearby, making your commute as easy as possiblean important trait in busy Southern California. $$

Prospect Ave and Fanita Dr:Another affordable part of Santee, this area is urban and has a mix of mobile homes, high rises, and small houses for sale and rent. Grossmont College, which is a community college, is within this area. Additionally, there are parks and golf courses sprinkled around this part of Santee, taking full advantage of the nice weather, which tends to be a bit warmer than along the coast. $$