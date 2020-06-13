/
san carlos
109 Apartments for rent in San Carlos, CA📍
$
Clearfield Park
10 Units Available
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,522
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,547
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,189
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
Howard Park
1 Unit Available
1001 Laurel St # 403
1001 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1094 sqft
Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Fantastic Location on Laurel St - 1001 Laurel St # 403 San Carlos, CA 94070 Text or Call Devyn at 650-483-0679 to schedule a private showing.
Cordes
1 Unit Available
1432 San Carlos AVE 5
1432 San Carlos Avenue, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1191 sqft
Small complex with only 6 residences in the heart of downtown San Carlos. Move in immediately! 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car gated parking.
Howard Park
1 Unit Available
657 Walnut ST 511
657 Walnut Street, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new Condo at Wheeler Plaza in downtown San Carlos. Penthouse unit. Just steps away from vibrant Laurel Street restaurants/shops & Caltrain Station.
White Oaks
1 Unit Available
1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202
1312 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
To Schedule an Appointment online, please visit: ShowUpMate.com To See More Pics, please visit: bornmanagement.
Howard Park
1 Unit Available
657 Walnut Street #441 - 1
657 Walnut St, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,850
878 sqft
A brand new condo in downtown San Carlos! The location is PRIME. Nestled in the heart of San Carlos, residents enjoy a short walk to prime dining, coffee shops, and San Carlos Marketplace.
Centennial
61 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,885
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1272 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Neighborhood 7
15 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,778
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Western Hills
16 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,104
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Sterling Downs
8 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,603
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,917
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
11 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,572
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,538
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
13 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Centennial
18 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,614
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,933
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101
538 Shorebird Circle, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Whole House Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is designed to allow for plenty of natural light through many large windows that can be found in all rooms.
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
515 Skiff Circle
515 Skiff Circle, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
1820 sqft
515 Skiff Circle Available 07/03/20 Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! - Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! 515 Skiff Circle Redwood City CA 94065 Home Features- - 4 Bedrooms - 3
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
2006 Hastings Shore LN
2006 Hastings Shore Lane, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
988 sqft
This floor level condo will be ready to move in as of July 3, 2020.
Belmont Country Club
1 Unit Available
811 Covington Road
811 Covington Road, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1334 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Cipriani. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, laundry in building, yard, and garage. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Marina Lagoon
20 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,195
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,245
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,417
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Hillsdale
6 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,309
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,835
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
