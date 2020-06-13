Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Saratoga, CA

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Saratoga Village
1 Unit Available
14351 Elva AVE
14351 Elva Avenue, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
Cute smaller home in excellent location. Walking distance to downtown Saratoga and schools.(Reid Lane: Elem Redwood: Middle Saratoga High) Only one block from Wildwood park. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Large fenced back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Saratoga Woods
1 Unit Available
19405 Vineyard Lane
19405 Vineyard Lane, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
948 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Saratoga $3000 Available August 1st Great location! Unit is currently occupied please view attached video https://www.youtube.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saratoga Village
1 Unit Available
20810 4TH Street Unit 4
20810 4th St, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1158 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This appealing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the serene Saratoga Village neighborhood in Saratoga has all the functional

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arguello
1 Unit Available
12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD
12641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1000 sqft
Saratoga Home- 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Type: Single Family Home Address: 13641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga, Ca 95070 Location: Cox Ave, HWY 85 Rooms: 2 bedrooms,1 full bathroom Sq. feet: 1000 sq feet Details: One story single family 1,000 sq ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saratoga Village
1 Unit Available
14672 Oak Street
14672 Oak Street, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Charming Downtown Saratoga Home with Historical Designation - Warm and inviting historically designated home within walking distance to Oak St. Elementary School and downtown shops and restaurants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Douglas-Horseshoe
1 Unit Available
19908 Bella Vista Avenue
19908 Bella Vista Avenue, Saratoga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5500 sqft
SARATOGA - Executive estate nestled under majestic oak trees near downtown Saratoga. - Saratoga Type: Single Family Home Address: 19908 Bella Vista Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070 Location: Los Gatos- Saratoga Rd, Horseshoe Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
El Quito
1 Unit Available
18533 Paseo Lado
18533 Paseo Lado, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,099
1350 sqft
WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wTMnTKLRGEC Come check out this 3-bed, 1.5-bath single family home, a rare find in this coveted Saratoga neighborhood.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
El Quito
1 Unit Available
12642 Biarritz Lane
12642 Biarritz Lane, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1655 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Level Saratoga Townhome! - Must see to appreciate this well maintained and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath end-unit townhome in the quaint desirable Chardonnay of Saratoga Community! Home features laminate flooring,

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE
18241 Clemson Avenue, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE Available 05/21/20 SARATOGA - Nice updated home in Saratoga with covered patio. - Saratoga CALL FOR APPOINTMENT @ 408-355-1519. PLEASE DO NOT EMAIL.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Villas at Campbell
1670 Whitwood Lane #1, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,349
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
218 Altura Vis
218 Altura Vista, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2230 sqft
Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
18510 Beck Ave
18510 Beck Avenue, Monte Sereno, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6893 sqft
Stunning Monte Sereno Villa nestled right into the hillside of the Los Gatos Mountains. Located only a few minutes from downtown Los Gatos, this home has all the amenities needed for a luxurious lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
4417 Grimsby DR
4417 Grimsby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1201 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful home on a tree-lined street in a prime, West San Jose neighborhood. Top-ranked schools (Baker, Moreland, Prospect) and Harker are nearby.Convenient access to commutes routes and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Lane
1 Unit Available
4893 Clarendon Drive
4893 Clarendon Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rogers
1 Unit Available
1134 Del Cambre Dr
1134 Del Cambre Drive, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,099
1607 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1840 Los Encantos Ct
1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1739 sqft
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS Type: Townhouse Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032 Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage, Sq. feet:1739 approx.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Casitas Bulevar
117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1268 sqft
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest! Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rainbow
1 Unit Available
1408 Miller Ave
1408 Miller Avenue, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,195
3332 sqft
Beautiful, Spacious and Well Appointed 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom West SJ Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home in desirable West San Jose neighborhood within walking distance to top Cupertino schools.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1553 Aster Lane
1553 Aster Lane, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1700 sqft
1553 Aster Lane Available 06/21/20 Cozy3 bedroom 2 Bath with Award winning Cupertino Schools - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood just off Stelling Avenue, close to Kennedy Junior High and Monte Vista High.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
2418 Grandby Dr
2418 Grandby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1379 sqft
2418 Grandby Dr Available 06/16/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Gem! Campbell Union Schools! - This beautiful updated west San Jose home features gleaming hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, recessed lighting, dual pane windows and

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Castro
1 Unit Available
4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10
4734 West Hamilton Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
900 sqft
Move-in special! $1000.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
32 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
15 Units Available
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,128
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,528
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,149
1020 sqft
Set amid majestic redwood trees and a peaceful manicured courtyard, these Santa Clara-based apartment homes are pet-friendly and completely smoke-free. Rooms include air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Short walk to Koreatown and close to I-280.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
31 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,606
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
City GuideSaratoga
Welcome to the land of the sun, of grapes and honey, of lush redwood forests and high-end living. Sky-high-end living, that is. With some of the highest rental rates around, you had better get some local info before spending all your money on just any property.
Life in Saratoga

Having trouble with Craigslist Saratoga? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Situated on the western edge of the Silicon Valley, Saratoga has grown as a bedroom community for well-to-do tech workers. It’s best known for its small-town atmosphere, wineries (some with live music), and upscale shopping. However, in recent years it has become better known thanks to Bloomberg Businessweek naming it the most expensive suburb in California. Not so surprising, really, with rental rates ranging from $3,500 to over $7,500 a month. And, of course, those California rental prices are always rising. So, if you’re going to be spending thousands of dollars on housing each month, you had better pay this little city a visit to get the most bang for your buck.

The rental market here is primarily made up of big, extravagant ranch-style and Mediterranean-style houses. Near the city limits are the less expensive rental homes, however these will still cost well over $3,000 a month and can seem criminally overpriced for such simple houses. Now, if you're going to spend big then you might as well go for the more extravagant rental homes around downtown, in the Golden Triangle, or up on the hill. As far as apartments go, there are a few townhouses for rent at about $4,500 a month (no, that's not a typo).

So, what kind of amenities do renters get to enjoy around here? Well, most rental homes come with exquisite interior designs, cozy fireplaces, and luxurious surroundings, such as woods, hiking trails, and creeks. In the townhome community, you get lots of luxury amenities, such as a swimming pool, spa, and tennis courts, not to mention a short walk to yoga class at the Hakone Gardens.

While finding a property rental around here is pretty tough, it gets even tougher with pets. There are a few pet friendly pads, though policies vary and finding a home that is dog friendly can be more difficult.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find your perfect new home in this beautiful California suburb. Good luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Saratoga?
The average rent price for Saratoga rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,010.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Saratoga?
Some of the colleges located in the Saratoga area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Saratoga?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Saratoga from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

