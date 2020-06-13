/
83 Apartments for rent in Ramona, CA📍
Ramona
3 Units Available
Shadow Glen
140 14th St, Ramona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1010 sqft
Shadow Glen Apartment Homes offers Two and Three bedroom homes with smartly designed floor plans. Homes feature Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Well Equipped Kitchens with Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space.
Ramona
1 Unit Available
737 D St
737 D Street, Ramona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
730 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom available on 6/1/2020 - located in the 700 block of D St in Ramona. Newly installed roof with spacious backyard. Plenty of parking on both sides of cottage. Just a block away from Main St.
Ramona
1 Unit Available
1508 Sara Marie Pl
1508 Sara Marie Place, Ramona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2354 sqft
Great Cul-de-sac location within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and schools. Highly upgraded home that has been freshly renovated, painted and detailed. New appliances in kitchen and LED efficient lighting.
Ramona
1 Unit Available
1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B
1029 Highway 78, Ramona, CA
Studio
$1,095
265 sqft
PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING This studio apartment is available now! This is a rural property located along Highway 78 off of Feghali Rd. It is a short drive to Main St. Ramona.
1 Unit Available
2426 Via Majella
2426 Via Majella, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2278 sqft
2426 Via Majella Available 07/01/20 Beautiful west end custom home with a breathtaking hilltop views. Horse property with 3 stall barn. - Beautiful west end custom home with a breathtaking hilltop view in every direction.
Poway
1 Unit Available
14175 Biscayne Place
14175 Biscayne Place, Poway, CA
6 Bedrooms
$10,995
7760 sqft
Tuscan Style Luxury Home - The Heritage Poway - This home is a must see opportunity to rent a custom and exquisitely appointed private resort style estate overlooking the fairways of Madera Golf Course in the prestigious gated community "The
1 Unit Available
19308 Laurel Lane
19308 Laurel Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1655 sqft
19308 Laurel Lane Available 07/15/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage, Central HVAC, Very Private - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, house will be available for move in on July 15, 2020.
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
16244 Wikiup Rd.
16244 Wikiup Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2696 sqft
16244 Wikiup Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates - Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates.
Poway
1 Unit Available
13672 Quiet Hills Dr
13672 Quiet Hills Drive, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,590
2301 sqft
Pet friendly.
Poway
1 Unit Available
14212 Sandhill Road
14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3071 sqft
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home.
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
23620 Barrego Way
23620 Barrego Way, San Diego Country Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1908 sqft
23620 Barrego Way Available 05/01/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 3-Car Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will be available starting 5/1/2020. Great interior and amazing back yard.
Midway
19 Units Available
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Rancho Bernardo
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Midway
3 Units Available
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
Carmel Mountain
17 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Rancho Bernardo
10 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,906
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Rancho Penasquitos
11 Units Available
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,146
1141 sqft
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
Rancho Bernardo
17 Units Available
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
969 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
Rancho Penasquitos
15 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,636
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Poway
4 Units Available
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with large kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a grilling station, playground and laundry center on-site. Near Poway Community Park. Close to I-15.
Poway
15 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,593
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Kit Carson
13 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Poway
2 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
940 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1029 sqft
This incredible community is minutes from area shopping and amenities. On-site gym, pool and grilling area. Extra storage provided. Newly renovated community with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ramona, the median rent is $1,078 for a studio, $1,193 for a 1-bedroom, $1,548 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,230 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ramona, check out our monthly Ramona Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ramona area include University of California-San Diego, San Diego City College, Palomar College, San Diego Mesa College, and San Diego Miramar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ramona from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.
