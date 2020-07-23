/
lake county
28 Apartments for rent in Lake County, CA📍
18350 Deer Hollow Rd
18350 Deer Hollow Road, Hidden Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2034 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious home for rent in gated community - Property Id: 323246 On 3rd fairway of HVL golf course this home is spacious and has an in ground pool. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
21158 Calistoga Rd
21158 Calistoga Street, Middletown, CA
Studio
$1,200
Commercial space in Middletown - COMMERCIAL Located in the heart of downtown Middletown right on busy main hwy. Use as 2 different spaces or one. 2 street side entry doors, back entrance ,2 bathrooms and Large front windows.
5445 Kelsey Creek A
5445 Kelsey Creek Drive, Kelseyville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet Country Setting Close To Town! - This quaint 1 bed 1 bath with bonus room home is now available.
3130 Riviera Heights Dr
3130 Riviera Heights Drive, Soda Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2200 sqft
Environment and Sustainability is the corner stone of our everyday philosophy. It is our very foundation since our house is built from the ground up with the local earth.
10 Royale Ave Apt 37
10 Royale Avenue, Lakeport, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1729 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath lakefront condo in Lakeport. Beautiful views of Clear Lake and the surrounding mountains. Enjoy the open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and private balcony. Washer and dryer in the unit.
325 Walnut Dr
325 Walnut Drive, North Lakeport, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
((OCCUPIED- DO NOT DISTURB TENANT)) Newer home with some lake views. Open floor plan with great room, dining room, pantry, large laundry room, front deck, fenced yard and storage area.
345 Walnut Dr
345 Walnut Drive, North Lakeport, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1344 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home with views of the lake. Monitor heater plus central heating and air. Large covered deck. **NEW** FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS HOME (link is only available through www.countryairrentals.
10171 El Capitan Way
10171 El Capitan Way, Clearlake Riviera, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
((OCCUPIED- DO NOT DISTURB TENANT)) Beautiful custom home in Clearlake Riviera. 2800 Sq ft house with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room with fireplace, dining room, spacious kitchen, and so much more. *The home is unfurnished*
9610 Tenaya Way
9610 Tenaya Way, Clearlake Riviera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1467 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath all electric home with views of Clear Lake and the mountains. Home features built in fireplace, built in cabinetry for extra storage, and a fenced in backyard. **Cats negotiable with great rental references. No dogs**
5365 Olympia Dr
5365 Olympia Drive, Clearlake Riviera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1170 sqft
((OCCUPIED- DO NOT DISTURB TENANT)) 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Clearlake Riviera with large utility/laundry room and built in fireplace. Sit on your front porch or back deck and enjoy views of the mountains. **Outside pets negotiable**
7257 Morton St
7257 Morton Street, Nice, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home tucked up on the hill in Nice. Enjoy beautiful view of the lake from your deck. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Easy access to hwy 20 and supermarket. *1 small dog negotiable with great rental references*
3495 Lakeshore Blvd
3495 Lakeshore Boulevard, Lake County, CA
Studio
$1,250
550 sqft
Lake Front, furnished cottage, with stainless steel appliances, beautiful deck with hot tub, partially fenced yard, and Pier. Utilities $200.00 per month.
209 Wright Lane - 4
209 Wright Ln, North Lakeport, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
820 sqft
GO TO ROBERTSPROP.COM FOR ONLINE RENTAL APPLICATION, DETAILS & SCHEDULE SHOWING APPT. *Water and garbage included. Tenant pays electric. Qualifications include a credit check, rental references, and proof of income. First month's rent ($1,050.
10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451
10796 Boren Bega Drive, Clearlake Riviera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Renovated and Move-In Ready! 100% Electrical, No Propane or Gas; Kelseyville Riviera 2bd 2ba w/ optional Garage, Large Yard and Grand Deck w/ Amazing Views of the mountain and pee-a-boo Lake...
Results within 5 miles of Lake County
1245 University Road
1245 University Road, Hopland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
650 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Guest House Fully Furnished All Utilities Paid - Property Id: 280324 Newly built Guest House on Wine Country Estate property in Hopland 1.5 miles to Highway 101/ easy access. Quiet area perched on a hill.
Results within 10 miles of Lake County
Sierra Sunset Village
515 Capps Lane, Ukiah, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
805 sqft
Located in beautiful Ukiah, Sierra Sunset Village Apartments offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind.
286 Crystal Springs Road
286 Crystal Springs Road, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
5000 sqft
This beautifully appointed rustic modern residence is a private and tranquil Napa Valley getaway with spectacular panoramic 180 degree views of the valley floor below and magnificent Mayacamas Mountains in the distance.
469 Beltrami Dr.
469 Beltrami Drive, Mendocino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Roomy & fully equipped 3+ bd.
329 Jones St.
329 Jones Street, Ukiah, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Roomy 3 bd.
185 Grace Ct
185 Grace Court, Cloverdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1756 sqft
Spread Out in This Large Home on a Large Lot in Small Town Cloverdale! - Virtual Tour Here https://view.paradym.
705 W. Standley St. #A
705 West Standley Street, Ukiah, CA
Studio
$1,150
Adorably cozy studio cottage on the Westside; all utilities included! - Utterly charming studio cottage in the heart of Ukiah's treasured Westside neighborhoods! This cozy little home has been recently updated and is available furnished or
599 Plum Street
599 Plum Street, Ukiah, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Updated 4 bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home includes a detached work space in back! - Newly updated with vinyl plank flooring and paint! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathooms Large living and dining area with a great flow to the kitchen Covered back patio with a
116 West 1st Street. unit A
116 W 1st St, Cloverdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautifully Updated Home in downtown Cloverdale! - Beautifully renovated home walking distance to downtown Cloverdale 3 Bedrooms upstairs, master has a walk in closet 1 Remodeled bath upstairs and one half bath downstairs Large wood floor living
12 Alter Street
12 Alter Street, Cloverdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1221 sqft
Beautiful Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 full bath witha Hugh back yard. MUST See !!!!!!!!!!!!!! - Charming - Beautifully done remodeled 3 bedroom with a bonus room that can be an office or a play room, etc.
