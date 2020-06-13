/
south lake tahoe
22 Apartments for rent in South Lake Tahoe, CA📍
Sierra Vista Apartments
1821 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
800 sqft
Located on six acres of property at the foot of the mountains. Community has laundry on-site, open parking and picnic areas. Units feature hardwood-style flooring and upgraded interiors.
2537 Rose Ave. # 1
2537 Rose Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1420 sqft
2537 Rose Ave. # 1 Available 07/01/20 *LONG TERM RENTAL* (No Pets) - Long term rental Six month minimum lease. (RLNE5835525)
841 Patricia Lane
841 Patricia Lane, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
704 sqft
*LONG TERM RENTAL* - 841 Patricia Ln is a house in South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. This 704 square foot house sits on a 7,405 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1961.
3900 Pioneer Trail
3900 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
340 sqft
South Shore Inn - Property Id: 82363 All inclusive monthly rentals. Fully furnished. Great location, walking distance to the lake, village, shopping and casinos. Free laundry on the premises. Parking available.
3692 Verdon Lane
3692 Verdon Lane, South Lake Tahoe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
1880 sqft
Sugarpine Chalet - Property Id: 275373 Sugarpine Lodge is located off Ski Run drive, and has 4 Full-size Beds, 1 Cal King, 1 Full Futon.
1439 Ski Run Blvd. F-1
1439 Ski Run Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Nice furnished town-home in South Lake Tahoe available now! - Available for immediate move-in. No pets. Fully furnished. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5726052)
2957 Sacramento Ave
2957 Sacramento Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
2957 Sacramento Ave Available 08/01/20 Seasonal Furnished rental - This home is a nice upscale newly furnished 2 bedroom and one bathroom duplex apartment available as a seasonal rental. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5148837)
916 Rainbow Drive
916 Rainbow Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
916 Rainbow Drive Available 08/01/20 Furnished one level home with carport and fenced in back yard. Available starting 8/1/2020 - Fully furnished three bedroom house with a carport. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5039428)
2342 Sky Meadows Court
2342 Sky Meadows Court, South Lake Tahoe, CA
1 Bedroom
$600
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Room for rent in a 3 bedroom house - Tucked away in Sky Meadows this Chalet is located on a quiet Cul-de-Sac and would make a perfect place for Tahoe family getaway. Great access to bike trails, the lake & beaches.
1106 Charles Ave.
1106 Charles Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
1106 Charles Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to the meadow in Tahoe-Sierra area - lovely upgrades and huge rooms - Spacious and upgraded home - 3 huge bedrooms (all upstairs) w/plenty of closet space, 1.
3921 Cedar Road
3921 Cedar Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Season Furnished rental. - Home is part of the Tahoe Meadows.org HOA and with access to 3 private beaches that have boat dock and possible buoy rentals at our private beach and a great beach vollyball court with good games for everybody to join.
2069 12th Street - 8
2069 12th Street, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Amazing forest views: Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the friendly Tahoe Island neighborhood. Close to restaurants, shopping centers, Tahoe Valley elementary school and forest trails that will take you to Pope Beach.
3977 Azure Avenue
3977 Azure Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2302 sqft
3977 Azure Ave South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 Rent $3500.00 Deposit $3500.
4081 Greenwood Road
4081 Greenwood Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
2844 sqft
5 beds 3 baths 2,844 sq ft 4,879 sqft lot Best Of Tahoe is walking distance away. Lakeside Beach access, Heavenly Gondola, shopping, summer concerts, world class gaming, incomparable Edgewood Tahoe.
Results within 1 mile of South Lake Tahoe
1680 Nadowa
1680 Nadowa Street, El Dorado County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Nicely upgraded with fresh paint, flooring and new gas fireplace - Lovely and quiet county location on a big corner lot off Pioneer Trail. Recently upgraded with paint, carpet, new stove and gas fireplace.
3063 Kokanee Trail
3063 Kokanee Trail, El Dorado County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
900 sqft
3063 Kokanee Trail Available 08/01/20 LONG TERM RENTAL - One year lease prefferred. (RLNE3531927)
Results within 5 miles of South Lake Tahoe
166 Ponderosa Drive
166 Ponderosa Drive, Skyland, NV
Studio
$850
450 sqft
Studio Apartment, 450 sf. includes a kitchen area with electric range, refrigerator also has a full bathroom.
331 Tramway Drive
331 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
540 sqft
Cozy mountain condo by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. One bed, one bathroom. Owner pays water/sewer, snow removal, and HOA fees.
731 Beverly Circle
731 Beverly Circle, Zephyr Cove, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Panoramic, Eagles nest view of Lake Tahoe and the Mountains! - Fully "turnkey furnished" with brand new furniture and remodeled. New washer and dryer. Within 5 minutes of shopping, medical and walking distance to beaches, hiking, Zephyr Marina, etc.
2264 Wagon Train Trail
2264 Wagon Train Trail, El Dorado County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
2264 Wagon Train Trail Available 06/22/20 Open floor plan in desirable Montgomery Estates South Lake Tahoe - Desirable Montgomery Estates neighborhood - 3 bedroom, 2 bath in great location.
424 Quaking Aspen Lane
424 Quaking Aspen Lane, Kingsbury, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Listing Agent: Leslie Spear Email Address: les@goresort.com Broker: Resort Property Link Large 2,000 sf condo across from Heavenly's Stagecoach Express and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Great for hiking and mountain biking. Available until Dec.
600 HWY 50
600 Hwy 50, Zephyr Cove, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1823 sqft
PineWild, a gated lakefront condo complex on Marla Bay. End unit with a meadow view and a short walk to our 1/4 mile private beach. Within 3 miles of the South Shore 24 hour casino entertainment and Heavenly Village.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In South Lake Tahoe, the median rent is $648 for a studio, $730 for a 1-bedroom, $926 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,345 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in South Lake Tahoe, check out our monthly South Lake Tahoe Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the South Lake Tahoe area include University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Lake Tahoe from include Reno, Sparks, Sun Valley, Carson City, and Incline Village.