22 Apartments for rent in Twentynine Palms, CA

Renting an Apartment

The dozen or so apartment complexes dot mostly the northern half of a one-mile radius around the intersection of SR 62 and Adobe Road. Most of the shops and restaurants line the 62, and Adobe Road heads north to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The base is off-limits to civilians like you, but its influence on housing is pervasive. You can't throw a Joshua Tree fruit without hitting a Marine. Many of the places to rent in Twentynine Palms go to servicemen and women who choose to live off the base. So you're likely to be saying "Howdy neighbor" to a member of the Armed Forces.

The biggest amenity you want to look for when renting an apartment is cooling, unless you're a desert lizard. It's typically included, in which case you also want all utilities paid. Otherwise, expect to owe the electric company big-time when the summer temperatures soar past 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

To keep you cool, your housing for rent may have an air conditioner, swamp (evaporative) cooler or both. A swamp cooler spits water vapor into the air and is less costly to operate. It's most effective in the low humidity of the desert and doesn't work when humidity is high. However, you have to check it often to ensure that the moisture pads are wet enough to work correctly. Air conditioners rely on refrigerants, require less maintenance and can work under any humidity level. However, they drain your wallet faster than a date you're paying for.

Check out the heat while you're at it or you'll be shivering when the temps drop below freezing, which happens several times a year.

Other rental amenities that generally come with apts for rent are a free parking spot, Internet access and cable TV. Don't expect anything more, such as pools or spas, which you will rarely find even in private homes -- the blazing sun quickly dries up anything wet. You can't even count on green lawns and colorful flowers. The landscape is naturally brown or gray (depending on the time of day and your sunglasses).