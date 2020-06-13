22 Apartments for rent in Twentynine Palms, CA📍
Space and more space: that's what brings everybody to Twenynine Palms. (The constant sunshine and small-town feel don't hurt, either.) If you find that even the widely spaced residential and commercial buildings are a bit too confining, hop in your SUV and drive for a few minutes in any direction. Then, all you'll see are miles of open desert, punctuated by desert brush and surrounded by a few mountain ranges. Occupying the southwest part of Southern California, Twentynine Palms sprawls over 59 square miles of San Bernardino County. The city connects with the outside world through California State Route 62, which runs from west to east. The fastest way in from anywhere else is through the two local airports. Twentynine Palms Airport allows private pilots to come in, while Palm Springs International caters to scheduled airlines.
The dozen or so apartment complexes dot mostly the northern half of a one-mile radius around the intersection of SR 62 and Adobe Road. Most of the shops and restaurants line the 62, and Adobe Road heads north to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The base is off-limits to civilians like you, but its influence on housing is pervasive. You can't throw a Joshua Tree fruit without hitting a Marine. Many of the places to rent in Twentynine Palms go to servicemen and women who choose to live off the base. So you're likely to be saying "Howdy neighbor" to a member of the Armed Forces.
The biggest amenity you want to look for when renting an apartment is cooling, unless you're a desert lizard. It's typically included, in which case you also want all utilities paid. Otherwise, expect to owe the electric company big-time when the summer temperatures soar past 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
To keep you cool, your housing for rent may have an air conditioner, swamp (evaporative) cooler or both. A swamp cooler spits water vapor into the air and is less costly to operate. It's most effective in the low humidity of the desert and doesn't work when humidity is high. However, you have to check it often to ensure that the moisture pads are wet enough to work correctly. Air conditioners rely on refrigerants, require less maintenance and can work under any humidity level. However, they drain your wallet faster than a date you're paying for.
Check out the heat while you're at it or you'll be shivering when the temps drop below freezing, which happens several times a year.
Other rental amenities that generally come with apts for rent are a free parking spot, Internet access and cable TV. Don't expect anything more, such as pools or spas, which you will rarely find even in private homes -- the blazing sun quickly dries up anything wet. You can't even count on green lawns and colorful flowers. The landscape is naturally brown or gray (depending on the time of day and your sunglasses).
The vast distances and empty spaces make getting around by bus about as quick as riding a tortoise. You can brave this mode of public transport through the Morongo Basin Transit Authority, which connects Twentynine Palms with other communities. Your own car is the best way to navigate the distances. As a bonus, there are plenty of spaces to park, including the many empty patches of desert. Walking can be uncomfortable because of the distances and the heat, except at night or in the early morning.
At about 1,235 square miles, Joshua Tree National Park is physically the biggest wonder of Twentynine Palms, attracting over 1.4 million visitors a year. Only the Oasis Visitor Center is within city limits, but this ranger-run center is a useful first step in planning your trip to the land of Joshua Trees, rock climbing, hiking and camping under star-filled dark skies. A walking tour of the Keys Ranch can show you just how much hard work it took to keep up with the challenges of desert living.
You can engage in less expansive outdoor activities at recreation areas such as Luckie Park, which features a swimming pool, several lighted sports fields and courts for play in the cool of night, and picnic shelters.
The murals decorating several public walls should have revealed that the city sees itself as an oasis of culture. If they didn't, then check out the Art in Public Places Program, which encourages local artists to show off their works either through permanent installations or temporary exhibits. More home-grown talents display their abilities at the 29 Palms Art Gallery, which is run, oddly enough, by the 29 Palms Artists' Guild.
More culture, in the form of performing arts, appears in the six annual productions at Theater 29, which is also used for fundraisers and other community events. If you want to know where this love for art came from, view the historical artifacts at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, which is run by the local historical society.
When night falls, only a handful of nightspots, mostly of the dive bar variety, provide any entertainment. Those out for a good time typically head for the happening places in Yucca Valley or Joshua Tree.
If you're willing to wait a few months, you can enjoy several annual events where you can mix with the locals. In April, the Joshua Tree National Park Art Festival puts paintings, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics and photos up for sale at artists' booths. Then there's the Wild West Grand Prix, which races motorcycles on an eight-mile course at the Motorsports Arena. The past is honored with the parade, food, concerts and exhibits of Pioneer Days in October. In November, the Weed Show turns indigenous desert plants and found objects into works of art. End the year with the December Winter Light Parade, which also signals the lighting of the holiday tree at City Hall.
June 2020 Twentynine Palms Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Twentynine Palms Rent Report. Twentynine Palms rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Twentynine Palms rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Twentynine Palms rents increased over the past month
Twentynine Palms rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Twentynine Palms stand at $666 for a one-bedroom apartment and $833 for a two-bedroom. Twentynine Palms' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Twentynine Palms over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
Twentynine Palms rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen moderately in Twentynine Palms, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Twentynine Palms is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Twentynine Palms' median two-bedroom rent of $833 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Twentynine Palms.
- While rents in Twentynine Palms fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Twentynine Palms than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than three times the price in Twentynine Palms.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.