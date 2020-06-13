Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Twentynine Palms, CA

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
73731 Siesta Dr-5
73731 Siesta Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
513 sqft
Stand-alone one bedroom, one bath casitas. Tank less water heater, Mini-split for heating and air, Fully furnished, all utilities included plus internet/wifi, great view, parking in front, back and covered, coined operated laundry room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
73917 Playa Vista Drive
73917 Playa Vista Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2112 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property: https://my.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6022 Ocotillo
6022 Ocotillo Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$600
602 sqft
6022 Ocotillo - AVAILABLE NOW! - This duplex offers a range, fridge, swamp cooler, wall heat, carport, private storage closet, and small fenced backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6176 Abronia
6176 Abronia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$800
936 sqft
6176 Abronia - Chocolate Drop - AVAILABLE 6-8-2020 - This home located in the Chocolate Drop offers beautiful desert landscaping with a range, fridge, dishwasher, swamp cooler, fireplace, wall heat, NEW carpet in the living room dining room, and in

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
73466 El Paseo Drive
73466 El Paseo Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1260 sqft
MONTH TO MONTH, CENTRAL A/C &HEAT!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment. All utilities included plus internet, Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in unit washer/dryer all included. 1260 sq ft, covered parking.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
73482 Desert Trail
73482 Desert Trail Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
Corporate Housing -fully furnished apartment. You could move in with just a suit case! This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment. A/C and all utilities plus internet included. Each of the rooms has a queen size bed. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6628 National Park Drive
6628 National Park Dr, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
900 sqft
Suitcase Ready! 20 New Units on National Park Includes Furniture Water, Gas and Trash The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This fully-furnished spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6673 Oasis Avenue
6673 Oasis Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1012 sqft
3B1B newly upgraded, A/C cooling, gas wall heater, refrigerator, stove, washer/gas dryer included, ceiling fans, tile in kitchen, livingroom, laminate flooring bedrooms, carport, fenced yard, pet friendly, trash included.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6061 BAGLEY Avenue
6061 Bagley Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Apartment. 1260 sq/ feet! These Month-to-Month Rentals have large bedrooms a large open kitchen that flows into a dining area and living room. This home comes move in ready! Fully Furnished. Utilities Included.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
73456 Desert Trail Drive
73456 Desert Trail Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
3BD 2BA large fully furnished apt. Large rooms, large open kitchen, walk in laundry room off the kitchen, walk in closet and bathroom in the master suite. Apartment comes with an exterior storage unit, fenced in rear yard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6454 Palm View Avenue
6454 Palm View Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3B2B Unique living, spacious rooms, tile and carpet, 2 full baths, block wall fencing, rock landscaping, ceiling fans in all rooms, 2 car garage, washer/gas dryer hookups in garage, central heating and air, refrigerator and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6675 National Park Drive
6675 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
900 sqft
Suitcase Ready! 24 New Units on National Park Includes Furniture Utilities & Internet The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This fully-furnished spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
73939 Desert Dunes Dr.
73939 Desert Dunes Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1552 sqft
73939 Desert Dunes Dr.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7504 Persia
7504 Persia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
897 sqft
7504 Persia Available 05/15/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Hansen Tract! EST AVAILABLE 5-15-2020 - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Hansen Tract is available very soon! With tile in the living area, kitchen, hallway, and bathroom and NEW carpet

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5664 Morongo Road
5664 Morongo Road, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1143 sqft
5664 Morongo Road Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Rustic Home in 29 Palms - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a rustic feel and great landscaping! Amenities: Fridge, range, dishwasher, gas wall heater, swamp cooler, fenced back yard, and a 2 car attached

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
72385 Sunnyvale
72385 Sunnyvale Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
72385 Sunnyvale Available 04/11/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home! - This is a lovely, large updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with a 2 car garage Natural gas source of heating. Home has Washer and dryer hookups. Pets allowed upon approval with 150.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7737 North Star
7737 North Star Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
7737 North Star Available 04/20/20 7737 North Star: With Spectacular Views - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on large lot with spectacular views.

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
6639 National Park Drive
6639 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
20 New Units on National Park includes Utilities The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room. The large bedroom will accommodate a king size bed.
Results within 5 miles of Twentynine Palms

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
65675 Sullivan Rd
65675 Sullivan Road, San Bernardino County, CA
Studio
$4,000
4701 sqft
This property is Ideal for a sober living facility or an assisted living facility. It is zoned correctly, and has had many recent upgrades. There are many rooms, bathrooms, offices etc. many room have a private bath attached.
Results within 10 miles of Twentynine Palms

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
14720
14720 Garden Road, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
855 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bathroom. It has all basic furniture. Just bring in your personal belongings.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
0 UPHILL RD
0 Desert Shadows Road, Joshua Tree, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
4950 sqft
Invisible House is a sanctuary unlike any other, where ambitious cutting edge architecture and the natural environment are in complete harmony.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.

Median Rent in Twentynine Palms

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Twentynine Palms is $665, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $832.
Studio
$556
1 Bed
$665
2 Beds
$832
3+ Beds
$1,169
City GuideTwentynine Palms
Native peoples once camped in the Oasis of Mara, a watering hole that made this stretch of the Mojave Desert more bearable. By the time gold hunters arrived in the 1870s, the original inhabitants had already hightailed it out of there. (Maybe they knew what a mess the Gold Rush was going to be.) Legend has it that miners counted the trees surrounding the oasis, naming it Twentynine Palms. (An 1858 survey team found 26 palms, but why quibble with a legend?)

Space and more space: that's what brings everybody to Twenynine Palms. (The constant sunshine and small-town feel don't hurt, either.) If you find that even the widely spaced residential and commercial buildings are a bit too confining, hop in your SUV and drive for a few minutes in any direction. Then, all you'll see are miles of open desert, punctuated by desert brush and surrounded by a few mountain ranges. Occupying the southwest part of Southern California, Twentynine Palms sprawls over 59 square miles of San Bernardino County. The city connects with the outside world through California State Route 62, which runs from west to east. The fastest way in from anywhere else is through the two local airports. Twentynine Palms Airport allows private pilots to come in, while Palm Springs International caters to scheduled airlines.

Renting an Apartment

The dozen or so apartment complexes dot mostly the northern half of a one-mile radius around the intersection of SR 62 and Adobe Road. Most of the shops and restaurants line the 62, and Adobe Road heads north to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The base is off-limits to civilians like you, but its influence on housing is pervasive. You can't throw a Joshua Tree fruit without hitting a Marine. Many of the places to rent in Twentynine Palms go to servicemen and women who choose to live off the base. So you're likely to be saying "Howdy neighbor" to a member of the Armed Forces.

The biggest amenity you want to look for when renting an apartment is cooling, unless you're a desert lizard. It's typically included, in which case you also want all utilities paid. Otherwise, expect to owe the electric company big-time when the summer temperatures soar past 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

To keep you cool, your housing for rent may have an air conditioner, swamp (evaporative) cooler or both. A swamp cooler spits water vapor into the air and is less costly to operate. It's most effective in the low humidity of the desert and doesn't work when humidity is high. However, you have to check it often to ensure that the moisture pads are wet enough to work correctly. Air conditioners rely on refrigerants, require less maintenance and can work under any humidity level. However, they drain your wallet faster than a date you're paying for.

Check out the heat while you're at it or you'll be shivering when the temps drop below freezing, which happens several times a year.

Other rental amenities that generally come with apts for rent are a free parking spot, Internet access and cable TV. Don't expect anything more, such as pools or spas, which you will rarely find even in private homes -- the blazing sun quickly dries up anything wet. You can't even count on green lawns and colorful flowers. The landscape is naturally brown or gray (depending on the time of day and your sunglasses).

What to Do in Twentynine Palms

The vast distances and empty spaces make getting around by bus about as quick as riding a tortoise. You can brave this mode of public transport through the Morongo Basin Transit Authority, which connects Twentynine Palms with other communities. Your own car is the best way to navigate the distances. As a bonus, there are plenty of spaces to park, including the many empty patches of desert. Walking can be uncomfortable because of the distances and the heat, except at night or in the early morning.

At about 1,235 square miles, Joshua Tree National Park is physically the biggest wonder of Twentynine Palms, attracting over 1.4 million visitors a year. Only the Oasis Visitor Center is within city limits, but this ranger-run center is a useful first step in planning your trip to the land of Joshua Trees, rock climbing, hiking and camping under star-filled dark skies. A walking tour of the Keys Ranch can show you just how much hard work it took to keep up with the challenges of desert living.

You can engage in less expansive outdoor activities at recreation areas such as Luckie Park, which features a swimming pool, several lighted sports fields and courts for play in the cool of night, and picnic shelters.

The murals decorating several public walls should have revealed that the city sees itself as an oasis of culture. If they didn't, then check out the Art in Public Places Program, which encourages local artists to show off their works either through permanent installations or temporary exhibits. More home-grown talents display their abilities at the 29 Palms Art Gallery, which is run, oddly enough, by the 29 Palms Artists' Guild.

More culture, in the form of performing arts, appears in the six annual productions at Theater 29, which is also used for fundraisers and other community events. If you want to know where this love for art came from, view the historical artifacts at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, which is run by the local historical society.

When night falls, only a handful of nightspots, mostly of the dive bar variety, provide any entertainment. Those out for a good time typically head for the happening places in Yucca Valley or Joshua Tree.

If you're willing to wait a few months, you can enjoy several annual events where you can mix with the locals. In April, the Joshua Tree National Park Art Festival puts paintings, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics and photos up for sale at artists' booths. Then there's the Wild West Grand Prix, which races motorcycles on an eight-mile course at the Motorsports Arena. The past is honored with the parade, food, concerts and exhibits of Pioneer Days in October. In November, the Weed Show turns indigenous desert plants and found objects into works of art. End the year with the December Winter Light Parade, which also signals the lighting of the holiday tree at City Hall.

June 2020 Twentynine Palms Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Twentynine Palms Rent Report. Twentynine Palms rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Twentynine Palms rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Twentynine Palms rents increased over the past month

Twentynine Palms rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Twentynine Palms stand at $666 for a one-bedroom apartment and $833 for a two-bedroom. Twentynine Palms' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Twentynine Palms over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Twentynine Palms rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Twentynine Palms, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Twentynine Palms is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Twentynine Palms' median two-bedroom rent of $833 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Twentynine Palms.
    • While rents in Twentynine Palms fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Twentynine Palms than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than three times the price in Twentynine Palms.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Twentynine Palms?
    In Twentynine Palms, the median rent is $556 for a studio, $665 for a 1-bedroom, $832 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,169 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Twentynine Palms, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Twentynine Palms?
    Some of the colleges located in the Twentynine Palms area include College of the Desert. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Twentynine Palms?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Twentynine Palms from include Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Bermuda Dunes, Desert Hot Springs, and Desert Palms.

