118 Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA📍
1 of 29
1 of 33
1 of 16
1 of 32
1 of 14
1 of 73
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 31
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 7
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 4
1 of 35
1 of 12
1 of 22
Escondido sits in a shallow valley hemmed by rocky hills in the heart of northern San Diego County. A hundred miles south of Los Angeles and 30 miles north of San Diego, it is home to over 143,000 people across an elongated area of 37 square miles. But first, you need to find an apartment up in the hills, by the lake, in golf central, or in downtown? Decisions, decisions.
What's it Cost?
With the California beaches just 30 miles away, Escondido apartments and house rentals are not for the faint of heart, especially if you venture to the scenic northern and southern parts of the city. The cost of living is 27% higher than the national average, but still cheaper than the rest of San Diego County.
Bring the Pets
Heres the good news: there are plenty of pet-friendly apartments in Escondido. If you want to relocate with Fluffy or Rutherford, you'll probably have to plunk down a higher security deposit, but no more than the maximum under California law (more on that later!).
Securing the Deal
The landlord will usually require the contact details of your current and former employers and landlords, your social security number, drivers license number, bank account numbers, and credit account numbers for credit references. The rental application might include your authorization granting him a copy of your credit report. Be smart and ask for a copy of the document, as well. In case of a rental application screening fee, you cant be charged more than $44.51, and the landlord must give you a receipt itemizing the expenses. For a security deposit, the legal maximum is equivalent to two months rent for unfurnished units and three months rent for furnished residences.
Communities in Escondido are as varied as its terrain. The farther you move from the center of the city, where the downtown is, the more expensive it generally is.
Downtown: With cafes, restaurants and galleries mushrooming in recent years, the bustling urban center has become a playground not just for the locals, but for the residents of neighboring cities, too. The famous California Center for the Arts rules the cultural roost from the expansive Grape Day Park, site of the yearly Bacchanalian harvesting of vino. Hot rods and vintage wheels hit the main drag every Friday night of late spring to summer, a big to-do for the city. If the string of shops and boutiques - several selling artisan crafts and jewelry - isn't enough to satisfy your retail fix, then the massive Escondido Promenade just minutes away should suffice.
Old Escondido: The only historic district in North San Diego County. From stately Victorian mansions and cozy Craftsman bungalows, to elegant Art Deco homes, the architectural gems date as far back as the mid-1880s. If you like living in a storybook, be ready to pay a little more than a place in downtown, which is within walking distance.
Jesmond Dene: Head to the hilly northern tip of Escondido where the great outdoors is calling. Navigate the 10-mile bicycle loop or tee off at any of the golf courses nearby, including the next door town of Hidden Meadows. Accessibility-wise, Interstate 15 on the western border links you with the rest of Southern California, but be sure to have plenty of gas money for the 5-mile trips downtown, where the shops are.
Country Club Lane: Open spaces up north, fairways nearby, and spacious apartment villas - the name says it all.
San Pasqual: This neighborhood, laid out in a winding maze of cul-de-sacs and Mediterranean-style homes at the southern end of Escondido, overlooks the San Pasqual Valley. The suburban highlife includes regular jaunts to the Westfield Shopping Mall, time at the Kit Carson Park, and wine tastings at the popular Orfila Vineyards.
Kit Carson: Anchored by its namesake park. Rent here is more affordable than the adjacent San Pasqual community.
Vineyard, aka Harmony Grove: If you don't mind living near clusters of mobile homes, you might want to take a second look at this area, bound by I-15 to the east and 78 to the north. When all the traffic gets to you, cruise down to Elfin Recreational Reserve.
North Broadway: Just north of downtown, the rentals here cover a wider price rang. Go east along El Norte Parkway, and the area becomes more densely populated.
Eureka Ranch: This is a neighborhood in the northeastern fringe of the city, with Lake Dixon nearby for camping and fishing.
Lake Hodges: Scenes of mountains and the lake make this a prime residential enclave in the southern edge of Escondido. Spacious single-story ranch and luxurious Tuscan homes in this area.
Like most Californians, Escondido residents get around in cars. The local bus system Breeze covers the city, while the light rail line called the Sprinter runs along a 22-mile section of Highway 78, making more than a dozen short stops along the way. And 511, a 24-hour free phone and web service, is a great resource for up-to-the-minute traffic news, public transportation service schedules, carpool referrals, and advisories for bikers in the San Diego region.
One thing Escondido locals don't have is the option to get bored, not when you have 15 parks, 6 golf courses, a weekly farmers market known among the regions gourmets, thrift stores lining Escondido Boulevard, and countless restaurants and cafes to enjoy. The Center for the Arts and the neighboring San Diego Zoo Safari Park are also favorite haunts.
June 2020 Escondido Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Escondido Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Escondido rents held steady over the past month
Escondido rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Escondido stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,879 for a two-bedroom. Escondido's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the San Diego Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Escondido, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
- National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Escondido
As rents have increased marginally in Escondido, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Escondido is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
- Escondido's median two-bedroom rent of $1,879 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Escondido.
- While Escondido's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Escondido than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Escondido is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released results for Escondido from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Escondido renters expressed low satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of D...
Here’s how Escondido ranks on:
Apartment List has released results for Escondido from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Escondido renters expressed low satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They rated most categories with below-average scores.”
Key findings in Escondido include the following:
- Escondido renters give their city a D overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated category for Escondido was the weather, which received an A- score.
- Categories like safety (C+) and local job and career opportunities (C+) received just below average scores.
- Areas of larger concern included the quality of local schools (C), affordability (C-), and commute times (C-).
- Overall, renters in Escondido were less satisfied than those in other California cities like Oceanside (A-), Irvine (A+), and El Cajon (B).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.