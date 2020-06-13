118 Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA

Neighborhoods

Communities in Escondido are as varied as its terrain. The farther you move from the center of the city, where the downtown is, the more expensive it generally is.

Downtown: With cafes, restaurants and galleries mushrooming in recent years, the bustling urban center has become a playground not just for the locals, but for the residents of neighboring cities, too. The famous California Center for the Arts rules the cultural roost from the expansive Grape Day Park, site of the yearly Bacchanalian harvesting of vino. Hot rods and vintage wheels hit the main drag every Friday night of late spring to summer, a big to-do for the city. If the string of shops and boutiques - several selling artisan crafts and jewelry - isn't enough to satisfy your retail fix, then the massive Escondido Promenade just minutes away should suffice.

Old Escondido: The only historic district in North San Diego County. From stately Victorian mansions and cozy Craftsman bungalows, to elegant Art Deco homes, the architectural gems date as far back as the mid-1880s. If you like living in a storybook, be ready to pay a little more than a place in downtown, which is within walking distance.

Jesmond Dene: Head to the hilly northern tip of Escondido where the great outdoors is calling. Navigate the 10-mile bicycle loop or tee off at any of the golf courses nearby, including the next door town of Hidden Meadows. Accessibility-wise, Interstate 15 on the western border links you with the rest of Southern California, but be sure to have plenty of gas money for the 5-mile trips downtown, where the shops are.

Country Club Lane: Open spaces up north, fairways nearby, and spacious apartment villas - the name says it all.

San Pasqual: This neighborhood, laid out in a winding maze of cul-de-sacs and Mediterranean-style homes at the southern end of Escondido, overlooks the San Pasqual Valley. The suburban highlife includes regular jaunts to the Westfield Shopping Mall, time at the Kit Carson Park, and wine tastings at the popular Orfila Vineyards.

Kit Carson: Anchored by its namesake park. Rent here is more affordable than the adjacent San Pasqual community.

Vineyard, aka Harmony Grove: If you don't mind living near clusters of mobile homes, you might want to take a second look at this area, bound by I-15 to the east and 78 to the north. When all the traffic gets to you, cruise down to Elfin Recreational Reserve.

North Broadway: Just north of downtown, the rentals here cover a wider price rang. Go east along El Norte Parkway, and the area becomes more densely populated.

Eureka Ranch: This is a neighborhood in the northeastern fringe of the city, with Lake Dixon nearby for camping and fishing.

Lake Hodges: Scenes of mountains and the lake make this a prime residential enclave in the southern edge of Escondido. Spacious single-story ranch and luxurious Tuscan homes in this area.