Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA

Central Escondido
Midway
North Broadway
Kit Carson
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midway
19 Units Available
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Felicita
24 Units Available
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Kit Carson
13 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Central Escondido
104 Units Available
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1916 sqft
As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Escondido
22 Units Available
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Escondido
10 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1029 sqft
This incredible community is minutes from area shopping and amenities. On-site gym, pool and grilling area. Extra storage provided. Newly renovated community with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Escondido
6 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Felicita
30 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
North Broadway
2 Units Available
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Midway
3 Units Available
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Central Escondido
3 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
960 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista Village
965 W Lincoln Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with plenty of interior upgrades. On-site BBQ area, on-site management, and assigned parking. Units have a private balcony or patio. Several floor plans and buildings to choose from. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
Midway
4 Units Available
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
East Grove
11 Units Available
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1100 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
966 sqft
Just a few minutes from the freeway, shopping area, and parks. On-site playground, pool, and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with updated appliances and carpeting throughout. Spacious floor plans in a garden setting.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated November 30 at 06:53pm
Jesmond Dene
5 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
960 sqft
Garage, fireplace, ceiling fans walk-in-closets and plank flooring. Community amenities include pool, spa, parking, tennis courts and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Near California State University San Marcos.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1051 Rock Springs Rd 222
1051 Rock Springs Road, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
870 sqft
Unit 222 Available 06/28/20 UPGRADED 2 BD/2 BA, Available 6/28! Balcony / Pool - Property Id: 300114 2 Bed/2 Bath - Carport, Pool, 1.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2076 Fuerte Lane
2076 Fuerte Lane, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2876 sqft
2076 Fuerte Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Two Story Home in Escondido. - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE THIS SPACIOUS TWO STORY REMODELED HOME WITH HUGE YARD AND PATIO! FOR LEASE: 2076 Fuerte Ln Escondido, Ca.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway
1 Unit Available
453 CORNWALL GLEN
453 Cornwall Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1955 sqft
453 CORNWALL GLEN Available 06/15/20 3 beds/ 2.5 baths house 1,955 sqft - (RLNE5849249)

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1040 E Washington Ave 34
1040 East Washington Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
865 sqft
Unit 34 Available 08/01/20 Clean & Fresh - 1 Bed/1 Bath - 2 Parking Spaces! - Property Id: 298051 1 BED/1 BATH, 865 SqFt Condo! - Third Floor Condo, Community Elevator - 2 Assigned Parking (1 Carport, 1 Space) - Fireplace - Central A/C - New

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway
1 Unit Available
475 N Midway Dr 148
475 North Midway Drive, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
896 sqft
2 Bed room, 2 Bath condo, gated community w/ pool - Property Id: 296641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296641 Property Id 296641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841789)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
735 E. 2nd Street Unit C
735 E 2nd Ave, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
870 sqft
Remodeled 2/1 Upper Unit Escondido - Beautifully remodeled upper level apartment. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new bathrooms, new paint, balcony and laundry hookups. Carport and fenced yard shared with lower unit.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway
1 Unit Available
2177 Pueblo Glen
2177 Pueblo Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1473 sqft
Homes Management - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent in Escondido - Check the Homes Management Website for a virtual tour! You can also self schedule a walk through on our website. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

Median Rent in Escondido

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Escondido is $1,448, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,879.
Studio
$1,308
1 Bed
$1,448
2 Beds
$1,879
3+ Beds
$2,705
City GuideEscondido
"The Road to Escondido" is a Grammy-winning blues album by Eric Clapton and J.J. Cale that tips its hat to the city where the two artists have crossed paths.

Escondido sits in a shallow valley hemmed by rocky hills in the heart of northern San Diego County. A hundred miles south of Los Angeles and 30 miles north of San Diego, it is home to over 143,000 people across an elongated area of 37 square miles. But first, you need to find an apartment up in the hills, by the lake, in golf central, or in downtown? Decisions, decisions.

Finding an Apartment

What's it Cost?

With the California beaches just 30 miles away, Escondido apartments and house rentals are not for the faint of heart, especially if you venture to the scenic northern and southern parts of the city. The cost of living is 27% higher than the national average, but still cheaper than the rest of San Diego County.

Bring the Pets

Heres the good news: there are plenty of pet-friendly apartments in Escondido. If you want to relocate with Fluffy or Rutherford, you'll probably have to plunk down a higher security deposit, but no more than the maximum under California law (more on that later!).

Securing the Deal

The landlord will usually require the contact details of your current and former employers and landlords, your social security number, drivers license number, bank account numbers, and credit account numbers for credit references. The rental application might include your authorization granting him a copy of your credit report. Be smart and ask for a copy of the document, as well. In case of a rental application screening fee, you cant be charged more than $44.51, and the landlord must give you a receipt itemizing the expenses. For a security deposit, the legal maximum is equivalent to two months rent for unfurnished units and three months rent for furnished residences.

Neighborhoods

Communities in Escondido are as varied as its terrain. The farther you move from the center of the city, where the downtown is, the more expensive it generally is.

Downtown: With cafes, restaurants and galleries mushrooming in recent years, the bustling urban center has become a playground not just for the locals, but for the residents of neighboring cities, too. The famous California Center for the Arts rules the cultural roost from the expansive Grape Day Park, site of the yearly Bacchanalian harvesting of vino. Hot rods and vintage wheels hit the main drag every Friday night of late spring to summer, a big to-do for the city. If the string of shops and boutiques - several selling artisan crafts and jewelry - isn't enough to satisfy your retail fix, then the massive Escondido Promenade just minutes away should suffice.

Old Escondido: The only historic district in North San Diego County. From stately Victorian mansions and cozy Craftsman bungalows, to elegant Art Deco homes, the architectural gems date as far back as the mid-1880s. If you like living in a storybook, be ready to pay a little more than a place in downtown, which is within walking distance.

Jesmond Dene: Head to the hilly northern tip of Escondido where the great outdoors is calling. Navigate the 10-mile bicycle loop or tee off at any of the golf courses nearby, including the next door town of Hidden Meadows. Accessibility-wise, Interstate 15 on the western border links you with the rest of Southern California, but be sure to have plenty of gas money for the 5-mile trips downtown, where the shops are.

Country Club Lane: Open spaces up north, fairways nearby, and spacious apartment villas - the name says it all.

San Pasqual: This neighborhood, laid out in a winding maze of cul-de-sacs and Mediterranean-style homes at the southern end of Escondido, overlooks the San Pasqual Valley. The suburban highlife includes regular jaunts to the Westfield Shopping Mall, time at the Kit Carson Park, and wine tastings at the popular Orfila Vineyards.

Kit Carson: Anchored by its namesake park. Rent here is more affordable than the adjacent San Pasqual community.

Vineyard, aka Harmony Grove: If you don't mind living near clusters of mobile homes, you might want to take a second look at this area, bound by I-15 to the east and 78 to the north. When all the traffic gets to you, cruise down to Elfin Recreational Reserve.

North Broadway: Just north of downtown, the rentals here cover a wider price rang. Go east along El Norte Parkway, and the area becomes more densely populated.

Eureka Ranch: This is a neighborhood in the northeastern fringe of the city, with Lake Dixon nearby for camping and fishing.

Lake Hodges: Scenes of mountains and the lake make this a prime residential enclave in the southern edge of Escondido. Spacious single-story ranch and luxurious Tuscan homes in this area.

Living in Escondido

Like most Californians, Escondido residents get around in cars. The local bus system Breeze covers the city, while the light rail line called the Sprinter runs along a 22-mile section of Highway 78, making more than a dozen short stops along the way. And 511, a 24-hour free phone and web service, is a great resource for up-to-the-minute traffic news, public transportation service schedules, carpool referrals, and advisories for bikers in the San Diego region.

One thing Escondido locals don't have is the option to get bored, not when you have 15 parks, 6 golf courses, a weekly farmers market known among the regions gourmets, thrift stores lining Escondido Boulevard, and countless restaurants and cafes to enjoy. The Center for the Arts and the neighboring San Diego Zoo Safari Park are also favorite haunts.

June 2020 Escondido Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Escondido rents held steady over the past month

Escondido rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Escondido stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,879 for a two-bedroom. Escondido's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Escondido, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Escondido

    As rents have increased marginally in Escondido, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Escondido is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Escondido's median two-bedroom rent of $1,879 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Escondido.
    • While Escondido's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Escondido than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Escondido is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released results for Escondido from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Escondido renters expressed low satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of D...

    View full Escondido Renter Survey

    Here’s how Escondido ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    D
    Recreational activities
    C-
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Weather
    C-
    Commute time
    C-
    State and local taxes
    C-
    Public transit
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Escondido from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Escondido renters expressed low satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They rated most categories with below-average scores.”

    Key findings in Escondido include the following:

    • Escondido renters give their city a D overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated category for Escondido was the weather, which received an A- score.
    • Categories like safety (C+) and local job and career opportunities (C+) received just below average scores.
    • Areas of larger concern included the quality of local schools (C), affordability (C-), and commute times (C-).
    • Overall, renters in Escondido were less satisfied than those in other California cities like Oceanside (A-), Irvine (A+), and El Cajon (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Escondido?
    In Escondido, the median rent is $1,308 for a studio, $1,448 for a 1-bedroom, $1,879 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,705 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Escondido, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Escondido?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Escondido include Central Escondido, Midway, North Broadway, and Kit Carson.
    How pet-friendly is Escondido?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Escondido received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Escondido?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Escondido received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Escondido?
    Escondido renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Escondido did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Escondido?
    Some of the colleges located in the Escondido area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, Concordia University-Irvine, and Irvine Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Escondido?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Escondido from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Riverside, Irvine, and Oceanside.

