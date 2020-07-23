/
san bernardino county
359 Apartments for rent in San Bernardino County, CA📍
26 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
4 Units Available
San Gorgonio
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
14 Units Available
Northwest Redlands
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
6 Units Available
West Redlands
Pinewood Apts
1000 Pine Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
938 sqft
Offering single-story cottages as well as one- and two-bedroom homes, these units provide fully-equipped kitchens, gas ranges, spacious closets, private patios and balconies, and more - all situated in a verdant green setting.
3 Units Available
East Bear Valley
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
3 Units Available
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
782 sqft
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies.
10 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,411
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,213
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
32 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,139
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,516
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,484
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,109
1575 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
12 Units Available
Terra Vista
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,736
1168 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
7 Units Available
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
17 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,492
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
3 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
7 Units Available
Mentone
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
16 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma Apartments offer a unique living experience located in an upscale area, at the heart of the city, and near the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
3 Units Available
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,261
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
560 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Rancho Avenue bus line and I-215. Community amenities include on-site management, laundry facility, parking and courtyard with BBQ grill. Apartments features central air conditioning and range/oven.
11 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
6 Units Available
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
860 sqft
Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has a basketball court, BBQ and gym. Located close to Chino Hill State Park.
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,571
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
6 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,027
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
15 Units Available
Victoria
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1152 sqft
Furnished apartments offer a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Relax by the fireplace or on your private balcony or patio. Make new friends at the coffee bar or in the clubhouse.
23 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
17 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,657
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
18 Units Available
Etiwanda
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,583
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in San Bernardino County start at $650/month.
Some of the colleges located in the San Bernardino County area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Henderson, Anaheim, Riverside, Santa Ana, and Rancho Cucamonga have apartments for rent.
