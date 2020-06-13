/
/
napa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
76 Apartments for rent in Napa, CA📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
Linda Vista
19 Units Available
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,416
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beard
8 Units Available
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,687
732 sqft
RENT SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes & one free application fee per reservation. *Offer subject to change without notice. Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beard
12 Units Available
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,309
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 10 at 03:53pm
Terrace-Shurtleff
8 Units Available
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
650 sqft
When you live at Park Sienna you know you have arrived! You will enjoy the convenience of community living in a peaceful and tranquil environment surrounded by nature! You are in the middle of central downtown Napa and close to Napa Wine County.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beard
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2864 Hilltop Drive
2864 Hilltop Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1018 sqft
Charming single story home with lots of light, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet in the living room and hallway. Wood burning fireplace, updated bathroom, and ample cabinetry in the kitchen. Separate laundry room with sink.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
539 Greenbach Street
539 Greenbach Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
This bright and cheerful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a lot of bang for the buck.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Pueblo
1 Unit Available
1000 Toldi Lane
1000 Toldi Lane, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
2201 sqft
Beautiful and meticulously maintained Artist's home with 3 bed, 3 baths and separate den/study. Gorgeous distressed maple floors throughout public areas and vaulted ceiling in living/dining room with cozy fireplace.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
845 Marina Drive
845 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1832 sqft
Exclusive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse available for move in by March 13th.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1050 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Newly Renovated Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 300066 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage. All new SS appliance.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1050 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Newly Renovated Napa Home - ONE MONTH RENT FREE - Property Id: 300052 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage. All new SS appliance.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2220 York Street
2220 York Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1603 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Napa Home - Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom single family Napa home built in 2009. This home is close to Napas iconic Buttercream Bakery and is just minutes from schools, grocery stores and access to highway 29.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
671 Balboa Way
671 Balboa Way, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1813 sqft
671 Balboa Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Waterfront Home on the Napa River - This charming and tranquil three bedroom, two and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located in the desirable River Park Neighborhood this home boasts
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
35 Summerbrooke Circle
35 Summerbrooke Circle, Napa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2736 sqft
Stunning Four Bedroom North Napa Home - This beautiful newer four bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located close to the Queen of the Valley Hospital and backing up to a bubbling creek, this home offers a number of custom
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1726 G St
1726 G Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1347 sqft
1726 G St., Napa CA 94559 - Lovely two bed, two bath custom home in the middle of Napa. Large front entry off the front deck has an open storage/hall closet. Open kitchen, living and dining area the leads out to the spacious backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
37 Village Parkway
37 Village Parkway, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
719 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Napa Condo - Beautifully Renovated Napa condo. This lower level, end unit has been completely renovated with higher-end finishes! Minutes from Downtown Napa, restaurants, shops and easy access to highway 29.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beard
1 Unit Available
3085 Stadium Avenue
3085 Stadium Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Centrally Located Two Bedroom Napa Condo - This centrally located two bedroom, one bathroom Napa condo is a must see! Minutes to schools, parks, gyms and North Napa shops and restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
250 Hartson Street
250 Hartson Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1537 sqft
Beautifully Renovated and Centrally Located Napa Townhome - Centrally located three bedroom, two bathroom town home two blocks from Fuller Park and close to downtown shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2152 Eva Street
2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1757 sqft
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1617 H Street
1617 H Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
**A Must See** Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Downtown - Single story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1440 sq ft home with an additional bedroom and bathroom on the back of the house for a total of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alta Heights
1 Unit Available
1041 Evans Ave.
1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Cute Home With Large Yard - * Adorably remodeled bungalow * Two large bedrooms* One bathroom * Kitchen has been tastefully remodeled retro style with steel countertops. * Newer Mitsubishi heating & air system installed.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
1535 Mosswood Drive
1535 Mosswood Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom North Napa Home - Update three bedroom, two bathroom North Napa home. Some hardwood flooring Open concept Washer and dryer hookups Double garage Fenced yard Patio (RLNE2520733)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
817 Franklin Street
817 Franklin Street, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 817 Franklin Street in Napa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Napa, the median rent is $958 for a studio, $1,155 for a 1-bedroom, $1,492 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,172 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Napa, check out our monthly Napa Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Napa include Beard.
Some of the colleges located in the Napa area include Napa Valley College, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and California State University-Sacramento. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Napa from include San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, Fremont, and Santa Rosa.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CA