Apartment List
/
CA
/
burbank
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

533 Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA

📍
Northwest District
Mc Neil
Rancho Adjacent
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northwest District
18 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,066
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Magnolia Park
27 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
McNeil
6 Units Available
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
923 sqft
Brighton Vista Apartments offer comfortable apartment-home living known for its individuality and privacy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rancho Adjacent
13 Units Available
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,505
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
McNeil
5 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,176
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
10 Units Available
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,622
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the base of Burbank Foothills. Near downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Updated kitchens, appliances, vaulted ceilings, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, media room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
McNeil
7 Units Available
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,804
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,946
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
934 sqft
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Northwest District
71 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,550
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,762
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
27 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,210
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Toluca Lake
4 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
McNeil
Contact for Availability
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
McNeil
1 Unit Available
125 S Buena Vista Street
125 South Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1372 sqft
Single story

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2448 North Naomi Street
2448 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
113 Available 07/01/20 Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank! Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit! 2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504 These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Magnolia Park
1 Unit Available
1017 North Screenland Drive
1017 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex home property rental in a very walkable and very bikeable rated Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3157 N Frederic St Rear
3157 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Studio-Guesthouse 2 blocks from Woodbury Campus - Property Id: 66119 Private entrance. Plenty of parking. Quiet hillside neighborhood near shopping and hiking trails. Wi-Fi included. Utilities included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Adjacent
1 Unit Available
1007 West Angeleno Ave, Unit D
1007 West Angeleno Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cute Move-in Ready 2 Br 1 Ba Apartment with Lots of Storage! - Available now! Lovely, light and bright second floor unit with balcony in the heart of Burbank.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chandler Park
1 Unit Available
220 N Keystone St A
220 North Keystone Street, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming fully updated one bedroom one bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest District
1 Unit Available
1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C
1423 Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 N. Frederic St
2216 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2161 sqft
Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 Br 2.5 Ba with quick access to the I-5 Freeway. - This one won't last! Soaring ceilings and tons of windows illuminate this open floor plan with rich hardwood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2330 N Catalina
2330 North Catalina Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
Marvelously Modern Three Bedroom Two Bathroom With Two-Car Garage In Burbank - Situated in the highly sought out Burbank neighborhood, this triplex is filled with luxury.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McNeil
1 Unit Available
355 N. Maple St. Unit 231
355 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1Bathroom Burbank Condo! Ready for Move-In! - This Mediterranean style condo is located in the desirable Entourage HOA. The condo offers an open floor plan with one spacious bedroom and one full bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1916 Rosita Ave
1916 Rosita Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1453 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA Home in Great Burbank Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Burbank. Located in a great neighborhood, close to Glenoaks Boulevard, this custom remodeled, partially furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home contains 1,453 sqft.

Median Rent in Burbank

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Burbank is $1,616, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,076.
Studio
$1,358
1 Bed
$1,616
2 Beds
$2,076
3+ Beds
$2,822

June 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Burbank Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burbank Rent Report. Burbank rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burbank rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Burbank rents declined significantly over the past month

Burbank rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burbank stand at $1,616 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,077 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Burbank's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Burbank over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burbank

    As rents have fallen moderately in Burbank, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burbank is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Burbank's median two-bedroom rent of $2,077 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Burbank.
    • While rents in Burbank fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burbank than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Burbank is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Burbank?
    In Burbank, the median rent is $1,358 for a studio, $1,616 for a 1-bedroom, $2,076 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,822 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Burbank, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Burbank?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Burbank include Northwest District, Mc Neil, and Rancho Adjacent.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Burbank?
    Some of the colleges located in the Burbank area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Burbank?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burbank from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

    Similar Pages

    Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
    Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
    Burbank Studio Apartments