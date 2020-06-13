/
169 Apartments for rent in Cotati, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6931 SANTERO WAY
6931 Santero Way, Cotati, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1701 sqft
6931 SANTERO WAY Available 06/15/20 6931 Santero Way Cotati. 1 Free Month Rent Special! Call for Details! - Beautiful 3 story townhouse in Cotati on Santero Way.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7008 SANTERO WAY
7008 Santero Way, Cotati, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
7008 SANTERO WAY Available 06/15/20 7008 Santero Way Cotati - Nice 3 story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in Cotati on Santero Way! Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included for tenant use and made without warranty. Cosigners ok.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 Eagle Drive
185 Eagle Drive, Cotati, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1008 sqft
Quaint In Cotati Single Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single level two bedroom two bath home with a 1 1/2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings through out main living areas and master bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
272 Aguirre Way
272 Aguirre Way, Cotati, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Gorgeous Newer Home in Cotati ~ - Available on June 5th. 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and one large loft. Call today for a showing. Covered porch. Attached 2 car garage. Only 2 years old. Applications on our website at www.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
693 W Cotati Ave
693 West Cotati Avenue, Cotati, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1120 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! Property can be provided furnished or unfurnished with all utilities included! Plenty of natural lighting throughout open floor
Results within 1 mile of Cotati
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7458 MADERA PLACE
7458 Madera Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1324 sqft
7458 Madera Place in Rohnert Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is the one you've been waiting for! Downstairs has both your living and dining rooms equipped with newer hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8201 Camino Colegio #137
8201 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
1st Months Rent is Free!! Available June 1 ~ Water & Garbage Included (Approximately a $200 Savings per Month) - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath lower level end unit. New kitchen cabinets and newer granite counter tops in the kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7407 Monique Place
7407 Monique Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
2500 sqft
Available for a June 5th Move In~ Co Signers Accepted ~ Walk to SSU - Welcome to 7407 Monique Place in Rohnert Park. Walking distance to Starbucks, Parks, and SSU. This home has a living room, dining room, and seperate family room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1344 sqft
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8021 MAINSAIL DRIVE
8021 Mainsail Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2249 sqft
8021 MAINSAIL DRIVE Available 06/15/20 8021 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park!/ 1 Month of Rent Free Special! Call for Details - Large 2 story 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the M section of Rohnert Park. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1440 MUIR PLACE
1440 Muir Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2038 sqft
1440 MUIR PLACE Available 06/15/20 1440 Muir Place in Rohnert Park - This is a Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom with a bonus room 2.5ba home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park, close to shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1176 sqft
552 LACROSSE COURT Available 07/01/20 LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8915 Lancaster Drive
8915 Lancaster Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
1608 sqft
8915 Lancaster Drive Available 07/10/20 5 bedrooms, 2 baths Accepting Cosigners - Single level home with 5 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Laminate floor in family room, halls, and dining room. Small pet is negotiable. This home accepts co signers.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
577 LAMONT COURT N
577 Lamont Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1176 sqft
557 LAMONT COURT - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family house! New interior paint and flooring! All major appliances included as well as landscaping! Please contact Hills and Homes Property Management for a viewing and
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7509 Camino Colegio
7509 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
The Terraces in Rohnert Park- Available June 1st - Light and Bright 2 bed / 2 full bath upper level Condo. One covered parking spot. Complex has Pool. One bedroom on 1st level, and Master on upper level with en-suite bath.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1088 Camino Coronado Ave
1088 Camino Coronado, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1318 sqft
1088 Camino Coronado Ave Available 07/15/20 Cute 5 bedroom house in Rohnert Park ~ Co-signers OK! ~ - Get your housing lined up for the fall! Cute 5-bedroom in central Rohnert Park location. Available mid-July.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7480 MAXIMILLIAN PLACE
7480 Maximillian Place, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2038 sqft
7480 MAXIMILLIAN PLACE Available 06/15/20 7480 Maximillian Place, Rohnert Park/ 1 Month of Rent Free Special! Call for Details - Large spacious 5bd/2.5ba in the M Section of Rohnert Park! Available for rent June 15th, 2020. Cosigners are okay.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8032 MAMMOTH DRIVE
8032 Mammoth Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
8032 MAMMOTH DRIVE Available 06/15/20 8032 Mammoth Drive in Rohnert Park - This larger 5 bedroom/ 3 bathroom house is located in the desired M Section of Rohnert Park! Rental will come with all major appliances (refrigerator, washer and dryer and
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cotati rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,450.
Some of the colleges located in the Cotati area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cotati from include San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Rosa, Concord, and Berkeley.
