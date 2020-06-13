Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Visalia, CA

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2842 West Sedona Avenue
2842 West Sedona Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
This nice 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in NW Visalia in a quiet neighborhood. The home features a spacious living room with a fireplace and plenty of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6248 West Ceres Avenue
6248 West Ceres Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1525 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in a newer neighborhood in NW Visalia. The home features a spacious living area with a fireplace, plenty of natural light, and new carpet throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2902 South Jacob Street
2902 South Jacob Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1667 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
1904 East Harold Avenue
1904 East Harold Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1113 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2539 East College Avenue
2539 East College Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1582 sqft
This lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home is located on East College Avenue in SE Visalia! You walk into an open living room area with nice wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
714 West Dove Drive
714 W Dove Ct, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
Refuse and sewer services provided No Pets Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
915 West Packwood Court
915 West Packwood Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1329 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2420 East Tulare Avenue
2420 Tulare Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1567 sqft
Nice, quiet neighborhood. Garage Gas & electric laundry hookups.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
838 South Arroyo Street
838 South Arroyo Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1620 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5927 West Whitley Ave
5927 West Whitley Avenue, Visalia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2970 sqft
Immaculate NW Visalia home for rent! - This lovely 5 bed, 3 bath home sits on just under 3,000 square feet in a desirable NW Visalia neighborhood. You walk into a spacious family room, leading to another large living area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
1526 N. OAKPARK
1526 N Oak Park St, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1526 N. OAKPARK Available 06/26/20 North side 4 Bedroom Home - For more information text 627-1000 Or Visit out website to apply : https://www.propertymanagementvisaliaca.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
836 S Whitney Dr
836 South Whitney Drive, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful Country Style Home in the City - Property Id: 154528 Country Classic Home in the City Beautiful 4/2 Spacious Home Large Private Fenced in yard with Fruit trees thru out Gated Pool and a relaxing Patio/BarBQ area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2934 S. Montecito
2934 South Montecito Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2578 sqft
Beautiful Home in Southwest Visalia with Pool - This home spacious has tile throughout and a bonus room off the master bedroom. Pool and yard care are included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767275)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
718 N Floral
718 North Floral Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
880 sqft
Beautifully Furnished, Medical Center, Downtown - Property Id: 19296 Midtown 718 Apartments Visalia, CA- Available now Fully-furnished apartments in a small complex less than 1 mile from Downtown Visalia, where travelers and locals find the best

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2834 S. Conyer
2834 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2025 sqft
2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area. Upstairs Fireplace Area In The Master Bedroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
442 S. Tipton
442 South Tipton Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1216 sqft
Month to month lease! - Built in 1922, this home has an open, spacious floor plan with built in shelves. Property has newer carpet and paint and a very long carport for trailer storage. Home is centrally located near downtown and a grocery store.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
1233 E. FERGUSON
1233 East Ferguson Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1437 sqft
1233 E. FERGUSON Available 06/20/20 Nice 3 bed 2.5 Bath - This modernized home is a must see. The home includes: washer/dryer, community pool, and front yard landscaping. Small pets are okay (30 pounds and smaller) with a $300.00 deposit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2835 South Avocado Court
2835 South Avocado Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
2835 South Avocado Court Available 07/15/20 Spacious Home in a Quiet Culdesac near El Diamante! - Available Mid July!This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in a very desirable neighborhood near great schools in SW

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
1511 N Elm
1511 Elm Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Centrally located home with new stove! - Cute centrally located home with a new stove recently installed. Tile flooring in common areas. Low maintenance yard. Storage space or work shop space in backyard. School District schools are Manuel F.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
1334 N. Irma Street
1334 North Irma Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1028 sqft
1334 N. Irma Street Available 07/01/20 1334 Irma - Visalia - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Two Window Coolers. Blinds And Curtains. Indoor Laundry Room With Hook-Ups. Dinning Room Area. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. RV Access To Backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1519 E. Vassar Drive
1519 East Vassar Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1823 sqft
1519 E. Vasser Drive - This Condo Is In A Gated Community. There Are Two Community Pools, Tennis Courts, Barbecue Area, Clubhouse, And A Basketball Court. This Condo Is Two Story With A Loft. Has Gas And Electric Laundry Hook-Ups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2627 W. Sedona Avenue
2627 West Sedona Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1451 sqft
2627 W. Sedona Avenue Available 07/15/20 2627 W. Sedona - Visalia - This Home Has Plank Tile And Carpet Flooring. Dinning Room Area. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Ceiling Fans.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Visalia
1 Unit Available
1439 E. Douglas Avenue
1439 East Douglas Avenue, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$775
770 sqft
1439 E. Douglas Avenue - Visalia - This Apartment Has A Carport Area. This Is A Downstairs Unit. No Pets Please.

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
1420 West Walnut Avenue
1420 West Walnut Avenue, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Nice 2/1 apartment with newer carpet. Has a small backyard and patio. Laundry room available near unit. ------------------------------------------------ This property is being managed by CROWN REALTY exclusively.

Median Rent in Visalia

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Visalia is $807, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,055.
Studio
$801
1 Bed
$807
2 Beds
$1,055
3+ Beds
$1,529
City GuideVisalia
Located in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley, Visalia is one of California’s oldest towns and home to the magnificent Sierra Nevada’s. For those who want to be surrounded by the beauty of nature, Visalia is the perfect place to call home. Referred to as the “Gateway to the Sequoias,” the beauty of Visalia’s landscape is awe-inspiring. Just ask any “Visalian.” Visalia is well-known for its breath taking natural beauty which is easily accessible, whether you’re a fisher, hiker, skier, or golf...
Where to Live:

Downtown Visalia: Featuring a vibrant nightlife, 50 locally-owned eateries, free concerts, festivals, and events at the Fox Theatre, residents never suffer a dull moment. Homes here are single-family, some a bit older, and range from two-five bedrooms. Apartments downtown are part of a mixed work/live atmosphere. Above the restaurants, boutiques and antique shops sit new apartments and condos, ripe for the picking. The apartments here are typically one and two bedrooms. Another perk of living down here? The “outdoor gallery,” an installation that features more than 50 murals spread throughout the community and offers residents a fun view to wake up to.

North Visalia: Neighborhoods in North Visalia are quite coveted. The homes here range in size from grandiose (HUGE lawns, four to five bedrooms) to average. The streets are lined with lemon, cherry and olive trees, making this part of town more picturesque and suburban than others. The luxury apartments here feature fireplaces and wet bars. This part of town offers tree-lined streets and golf courses while remaining close to Downtown.

Oval Park/Lincoln Oval: Referred to by both names, this end of town is Visalia’s eldest. The park (aptly named Lincoln Oval) is located in the center of the neighborhood. In the heart of Oval Park the housing is made up of single-family and semi-detached homes (almost like duplexes or row houses). However, right outside of Oval’s center there are newer, luxury apartments up for grabs that feature a slew of amenities such as spas, Jacuzzis, and fitness centers.

Mooney: Located in the historic southwest region of Visalia, Mooney features single-family homes (three-four bedrooms) and apartments. Cozy and unique, dwellings here come equipped with garages, private balconies, picnic areas and computer labs. This young and fun loving community gathers throughout the year coordinate festivals and parties.

Trolleys, Shuttles and Freeways:

Visalia is located near several highways and freeways. For those who are intending to brave California traffic, Route 198 will take to you east and west while Route 99 brings residents north and south. Route 63, which is known locally as Mooney Blvd. will take you to the neighboring town of Tulare, as well as Kings Canyon for a day of spelunking in the sun.

If you’ve always wanted to ride a trolley (go ahead, blame Mister Rogers), this is your big chance. The Visalia Towne Trolley serves all of downtown and will bring you to the many restaurants and activities Visalia has to offer. The Sequoia Shuttle service is another local public transit system that provides transportation from Visalia to Sequoia National Park.

Offering fresh agriculture, perfectly seasonal weather, and breathtaking views, Visalia is one of California’s best and longest kept secrets. Come discover for yourself why this town continues to thrive and why amongst the Sierra Nevada’s, you will too.

June 2020 Visalia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Visalia Rent Report. Visalia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Visalia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Visalia rents held steady over the past month

Visalia rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Visalia stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,055 for a two-bedroom. Visalia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Visalia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Visalia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Visalia, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Visalia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Visalia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,055 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Visalia.
    • While Visalia's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Visalia than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Visalia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Visalia?
    In Visalia, the median rent is $801 for a studio, $807 for a 1-bedroom, $1,055 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,529 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Visalia, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Visalia?
    Some of the colleges located in the Visalia area include California State University-Fresno, and Porterville College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Visalia?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Visalia from include Fresno, Porterville, Delano, Hanford, and Tulare.

