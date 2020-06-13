48 Apartments for rent in Visalia, CA

Where to Live:

Downtown Visalia: Featuring a vibrant nightlife, 50 locally-owned eateries, free concerts, festivals, and events at the Fox Theatre, residents never suffer a dull moment. Homes here are single-family, some a bit older, and range from two-five bedrooms. Apartments downtown are part of a mixed work/live atmosphere. Above the restaurants, boutiques and antique shops sit new apartments and condos, ripe for the picking. The apartments here are typically one and two bedrooms. Another perk of living down here? The “outdoor gallery,” an installation that features more than 50 murals spread throughout the community and offers residents a fun view to wake up to.

North Visalia: Neighborhoods in North Visalia are quite coveted. The homes here range in size from grandiose (HUGE lawns, four to five bedrooms) to average. The streets are lined with lemon, cherry and olive trees, making this part of town more picturesque and suburban than others. The luxury apartments here feature fireplaces and wet bars. This part of town offers tree-lined streets and golf courses while remaining close to Downtown.

Oval Park/Lincoln Oval: Referred to by both names, this end of town is Visalia’s eldest. The park (aptly named Lincoln Oval) is located in the center of the neighborhood. In the heart of Oval Park the housing is made up of single-family and semi-detached homes (almost like duplexes or row houses). However, right outside of Oval’s center there are newer, luxury apartments up for grabs that feature a slew of amenities such as spas, Jacuzzis, and fitness centers.

Mooney: Located in the historic southwest region of Visalia, Mooney features single-family homes (three-four bedrooms) and apartments. Cozy and unique, dwellings here come equipped with garages, private balconies, picnic areas and computer labs. This young and fun loving community gathers throughout the year coordinate festivals and parties.