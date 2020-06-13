Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

126 Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
River East
1 Unit Available
11407 Garvey Ave
11407 Garvey Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new townhome in El Monte, CA. Gated neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, with a spacious kitchen, living room, and a balcony. 1 Large garage for two vehicles. Walk-in Closet and high ceilings.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwood Cherrylee
1 Unit Available
4303 Huddart Ave
4303 Huddart Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Corner lot home with a pool - This recently remodeled home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. New paint and flooring throughout, inside laundry room and hook ups. Gated backyard with a pool.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River East
1 Unit Available
3837 Maxson Rd
3837 Maxson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
DOWNSTAIRS GORGEOUS W LARGE PATIO - EMAIL 2 C UNIT - Property Id: 283829 DO NOT KNOCK ON ANYONE'S DOOR 3837 MAXSON ROAD EL MONTE CA 91732 MOVE IN READY GORGEOUS UPSTAIRS UNIT ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL UPSTAIRS UNIT QUIET COMPLEX WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Park El Monte
1 Unit Available
3109 Seaman Avenue 1/2
3109 Seaman Avenue, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
550 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath apt with 1-carport parking in El Monte. Nice laminate and tile flooring throughout the unit. Updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, with stove/oven. Wall heater inside the unit. Convenient location.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Norwood Cherrylee
1 Unit Available
11034 Basye Street
11034 Basye St, El Monte, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1997 sqft
Brand new newly-built PUD in El Monte. Comes with 2-car garage plus 3 parking spaces for the total of 5 parking! Laminated wood and tile throughout the unit. Central air-conditioning and heating system.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
10823 Elliott Ave
10823 Elliott Avenue, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
700 sqft
Unit has been completely upgraded and freshly painted. Ready for intimidate move in. The unit comes with a stove, and you will have to bring your refrigerator. You have your own covered parking space. Amenities: Stove

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
2827 Consol Avenue
2827 Consol Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1405 sqft
This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways. This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.
Results within 1 mile of El Monte

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2236 sqft
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Rosemead
1 Unit Available
2544 Muscatel Ave
2544 Muscatel Avenue, Rosemead, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1390 sqft
This roomy 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile and fresh paint inside. The home has a living room/dining area combo as well as a stepdown tiled family room.

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
Mayflower Village
1 Unit Available
4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006
4396 Lynd Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom front house located in Arcadia. In close approximate to El Monte and Monrovia. Easy Access to the 605 freeway, and within close approximate to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and many more.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avocado Heights
1 Unit Available
216 Basetdale Ave
216 South Basetdale Avenue, Avocado Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Available 09/09/20 Back House - Property Id: 299586 Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath back house. Gated private driveway/entrance. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring, a/c, shared backyard, washer hookup. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
12920 Dalewood St 53
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 53 Available 06/22/20 NEW COMING SOON UPSTAIRS EMAIL 2 GET PREQUALIFIED - Property Id: 287462 ALL NEW UNIT! UPSTAIRS - UNIT SOON TO COME!! 1 BED 1 BATH 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM ACCEPTING 3RD PARTY CHECKS (NO RAPID REHOUSING) SECTION 8 BALDWIN

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
135 W Live Oak Avenue
135 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1920 sqft
Arcadia Schools await you! You will delighted as you drive up to your beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom Town Home with an attached 2 car garage and an outside patio! The second level is relaxed family living and an entertainer's

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5339 Dupuy Circle
5339 Dupuy Cir, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,600
3250 sqft
Don't miss the chance to live in this newer, luxurious five-bedroom mansion in the convenient location in Temple City.
Results within 5 miles of El Monte
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Valinda
6 Units Available
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Monrovia
14 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.

Median Rent in El Monte

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in El Monte is $1,462, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,879.
Studio
$1,228
1 Bed
$1,462
2 Beds
$1,879
3+ Beds
$2,554
City GuideEl Monte
"If I could go back / To those days of the past, / I'd show you a love... / A love that would last /Oh, I remember /Those wonderful dances / In El Monte / Earth Angel / Earth Angel / Will you be mine?" (-- Frank Zappa, "Memories of El Monte")

Looking for a comfortable Los Angeles community, with plenty of parks, and a whole lot of history? Try freeway accessible El Monte, east of downtown LA. El Monte, CA is located at the end of the Santa Fe Trail and at the confluence of two rivers in the San Gabriel Valley. Now thats something to roar about. With a population of around 113,000, this friendly residential and commercial city hosts a business community as well as a commuter-friendly home for greater Los Angeles residents.

Living in El Monte

Ranch Style

Many older residences around El Monte are single-story, single-family ranch homes. This classic style was so popular in the area that they were recorded and photographed by renowned photographer Dorothea Lang in the 1930s.

Living History

In a town with plenty of park space, from playgrounds to grassy playing fields, The Santa Fe Trail Historical Park stands out for its historical significance. Heres the end point of the Santa Fe Trail, which led pioneers all the way from the State of Missouri. If they arrived now, they could enjoy learning more about the town at the El Monte Historical Museum. From photos and paintings of the area to a wonderful walk-in recreation of a turn of the century El Monte drug store, you'll find rich stories about the town in a museum many have dubbed the best community museum in the country.

Welcome to Hollywood

Hollywood gets the name credit, but it was El Monte where television variety shows began with KTLA's Hometown Jamboree produced at the American Legion Stadium right in El Monte. The stadium also hosted rock and roll shows during the 1950s, a draw for music fans from all across SoCal. It was here that the Penguins first performed the song Frank Zappa penned about the city itself, "Memories of El Monte." The American Legion Stadium remained a solid draw to rockers and their fans through the 1960s.

Fittingly, many musicians were born and raised in El Monte, from country rocker Joe McDonald to guitarist Mary Ford. Also raised here was comedian Cheech Marin.

Lets not forget another Hollywood hot spot - Gays Lion Farm. Retired circus stars ran a tourist attraction that supplied wild animals for the film industry - over two hundred African lions were the "mane" attraction. In fact, the family provided the MGM logo lion.

Sporting Life

There's the Whittier Narrows Tennis Center in South El Monte, while in nearby Arcadia, you can enjoy swinging your nine iron on lush Arcadia Golf Course.

Rental Tips

Drive or Ride

Within the city, public transportation is strong, and many commuters use bus routes to navigate the city. However, residents commuting into Los Angeles or surrounding communities drive themselves or car pool.

Green Space

El Monte hosts a number of local parks and playgrounds, making neighborhoods feel more suburban than urban, although population density is high. Even on busy urban streets, pocket parks and trees give city streets a well cared-for appeal.

Moving to El Monte

El Monte real estate is in high demand. Allow a long lead time - several months is optimal to find the rental of your dreams.

Garvey Ave /Adelia Ave: This neighborhood in South El Monte offers single-family houses, apartment complexes, and high rises. Theres a solid mix of older properties, built prior to the 1950s, and newer properties.

Ramona Blvd /Valley Mall: This area of El Monte is convenient for small shops and major chain stores. El Monte Mall features a tasty candy store, automotive accessories, and more. From dollar stores to mom and pop designers, this area has a lot of pop to offer when you shop. Small to medium-sized homes and apartments are centrally located, making this an excellent area for residents looking to take public transportation around town.

Lower Azusa Rd / Peck Rd: a densely urban neighborhood: an older, established neighborhood with many single family homes and town homes.

Baldwin Ave / Gidley St: Tree lined, and close enough to the freeway to shrink that downtown LA commute from 45 minutes to 30 minutes. Here youll find a mix of apartment homes and apartment complexes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in El Monte?
In El Monte, the median rent is $1,228 for a studio, $1,462 for a 1-bedroom, $1,879 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,554 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in El Monte, check out our monthly El Monte Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around El Monte?
Some of the colleges located in the El Monte area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to El Monte?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Monte from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Rancho Cucamonga.

