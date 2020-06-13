126 Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA📍
Looking for a comfortable Los Angeles community, with plenty of parks, and a whole lot of history? Try freeway accessible El Monte, east of downtown LA. El Monte, CA is located at the end of the Santa Fe Trail and at the confluence of two rivers in the San Gabriel Valley. Now thats something to roar about. With a population of around 113,000, this friendly residential and commercial city hosts a business community as well as a commuter-friendly home for greater Los Angeles residents.
Ranch Style
Many older residences around El Monte are single-story, single-family ranch homes. This classic style was so popular in the area that they were recorded and photographed by renowned photographer Dorothea Lang in the 1930s.
Living History
In a town with plenty of park space, from playgrounds to grassy playing fields, The Santa Fe Trail Historical Park stands out for its historical significance. Heres the end point of the Santa Fe Trail, which led pioneers all the way from the State of Missouri. If they arrived now, they could enjoy learning more about the town at the El Monte Historical Museum. From photos and paintings of the area to a wonderful walk-in recreation of a turn of the century El Monte drug store, you'll find rich stories about the town in a museum many have dubbed the best community museum in the country.
Welcome to Hollywood
Hollywood gets the name credit, but it was El Monte where television variety shows began with KTLA's Hometown Jamboree produced at the American Legion Stadium right in El Monte. The stadium also hosted rock and roll shows during the 1950s, a draw for music fans from all across SoCal. It was here that the Penguins first performed the song Frank Zappa penned about the city itself, "Memories of El Monte." The American Legion Stadium remained a solid draw to rockers and their fans through the 1960s.
Fittingly, many musicians were born and raised in El Monte, from country rocker Joe McDonald to guitarist Mary Ford. Also raised here was comedian Cheech Marin.
Lets not forget another Hollywood hot spot - Gays Lion Farm. Retired circus stars ran a tourist attraction that supplied wild animals for the film industry - over two hundred African lions were the "mane" attraction. In fact, the family provided the MGM logo lion.
Sporting Life
There's the Whittier Narrows Tennis Center in South El Monte, while in nearby Arcadia, you can enjoy swinging your nine iron on lush Arcadia Golf Course.
Drive or Ride
Within the city, public transportation is strong, and many commuters use bus routes to navigate the city. However, residents commuting into Los Angeles or surrounding communities drive themselves or car pool.
Green Space
El Monte hosts a number of local parks and playgrounds, making neighborhoods feel more suburban than urban, although population density is high. Even on busy urban streets, pocket parks and trees give city streets a well cared-for appeal.
El Monte real estate is in high demand. Allow a long lead time - several months is optimal to find the rental of your dreams.
Garvey Ave /Adelia Ave: This neighborhood in South El Monte offers single-family houses, apartment complexes, and high rises. Theres a solid mix of older properties, built prior to the 1950s, and newer properties.
Ramona Blvd /Valley Mall: This area of El Monte is convenient for small shops and major chain stores. El Monte Mall features a tasty candy store, automotive accessories, and more. From dollar stores to mom and pop designers, this area has a lot of pop to offer when you shop. Small to medium-sized homes and apartments are centrally located, making this an excellent area for residents looking to take public transportation around town.
Lower Azusa Rd / Peck Rd: a densely urban neighborhood: an older, established neighborhood with many single family homes and town homes.
Baldwin Ave / Gidley St: Tree lined, and close enough to the freeway to shrink that downtown LA commute from 45 minutes to 30 minutes. Here youll find a mix of apartment homes and apartment complexes.