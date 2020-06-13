126 Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA

Living in El Monte

Ranch Style

Many older residences around El Monte are single-story, single-family ranch homes. This classic style was so popular in the area that they were recorded and photographed by renowned photographer Dorothea Lang in the 1930s.

Living History

In a town with plenty of park space, from playgrounds to grassy playing fields, The Santa Fe Trail Historical Park stands out for its historical significance. Heres the end point of the Santa Fe Trail, which led pioneers all the way from the State of Missouri. If they arrived now, they could enjoy learning more about the town at the El Monte Historical Museum. From photos and paintings of the area to a wonderful walk-in recreation of a turn of the century El Monte drug store, you'll find rich stories about the town in a museum many have dubbed the best community museum in the country.

Welcome to Hollywood

Hollywood gets the name credit, but it was El Monte where television variety shows began with KTLA's Hometown Jamboree produced at the American Legion Stadium right in El Monte. The stadium also hosted rock and roll shows during the 1950s, a draw for music fans from all across SoCal. It was here that the Penguins first performed the song Frank Zappa penned about the city itself, "Memories of El Monte." The American Legion Stadium remained a solid draw to rockers and their fans through the 1960s.

Fittingly, many musicians were born and raised in El Monte, from country rocker Joe McDonald to guitarist Mary Ford. Also raised here was comedian Cheech Marin.

Lets not forget another Hollywood hot spot - Gays Lion Farm. Retired circus stars ran a tourist attraction that supplied wild animals for the film industry - over two hundred African lions were the "mane" attraction. In fact, the family provided the MGM logo lion.

Sporting Life

There's the Whittier Narrows Tennis Center in South El Monte, while in nearby Arcadia, you can enjoy swinging your nine iron on lush Arcadia Golf Course.